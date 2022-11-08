ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

New Jersey, Would You Try These Crazy Food Combos?

I’m a foodie for sure. I’m open to new things, but when I read about some of these suggested food combinations I shuttered. I get it, you want to activate different parts of your palate in order to get a real culinary experience. However, some of these suggestions really had me scratching my head. I hope you're ready...because this is about to get weird.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This Chinese Restaurant Crowned As The Best In New Jersey

You had me at duck sauce. Chinese food is always good, but I crave it most when it starts to get chilly outside. I start dreaming of warm rice and hot soup, noodles, and vegetables with savory sauces. I also insist on sesame seeds being sprinkled on top for some reason. They don't taste like anything, but they just make me happy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Most Delicious Lasagna In New Jersey

When it comes to a great Italian food dish, there are few places that do it better than we do here in New Jersey. There are very few states in the nation that can compare with the Garden State when it comes to whipping up some authentic Italian food, and it's true for home cooking as well as the amazing Italian restaurants and sandwich shops that call New Jersey home.
NEW JERSEY STATE
If You Love Delicious Waffles This is Possibly the Best in New Jersey

This is a fun article or maybe I should say this is a delicious article. The best waffles possibly in New Jersey! We all love waffles, don't we? Waffles are pancakes delicious cousin and they are not just for breakfast. For me my favorite way to eat waffles is simple. I love good maple syrup and butter, that's it, just plain and simple. Make sure it's good maple syrup and butter, not fake and processed.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Another beloved restaurant that’s been a Jersey Shore fixture for over 30 years, announced it will be closing its doors before the end of the year. The Main Street Bar and Grill in Ocean Township is shutting its doors in December, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday. But an exact date has not yet been announced.
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Most retailers optimistic as NJ holiday shopping season starts

Although a quarter of respondents are uncertain due to factors like inflation and shifting consumer confidence, a majority of retailers in Levin Management Corporation's Pre-Holiday Sentiment Survey say they anticipate positive performance in the weeks ahead. The 64% who said they were optimistic in the North Plainfield-based firm's most recent...
94.5 PST

Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey

If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Here Is The Animal Most Likely To Kill You In New Jersey

We wake up each morning here in the Garden State, and there is no doubt each day brings its list of challenges. But we all think we are going to survive the day. New Jersey days are tough. We expect to get knocked around tossed aside stuck in traffic and pretty much, taken advantage of in ways we think of, and even some ways that have never crossed our minds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

The Ultimate New Jersey Chinese Food Can’t Miss Restaurants For 2023

There are so many great places to eat an amazing meal here in the Garden State, and if you are a fan of fantastic Chinese food, you are really in the right place. In every direction here in the Garden State, there are culinary masterpieces, and when it comes to Chinese food, New Jersey certainly does not have a shortage of options, and that is something that has not been lost on foodie experts all over the nation.
NEW JERSEY STATE
