ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Iowa weather shifting from unusually warm to unusually cold

IARN — The whole state of Iowa is still dealing with drought, but we’ve started to finally get some relief. Some nice, gentle rains helped to refill the soil profiles, but we still need more. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan said that many areas of the state saw a category of improvement.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Benson Hill specialty soybeans can bring a premium return for growers

IARN — Harvest 2022 is winding down and that means it is already time for growers to begin thinking about next year. Benson Hill is currently offering contracting opportunities for its specialty soybeans. There are a multitude of uses for Benson Hill soybeans grown in Iowa. Aaron Robinson, vice president of product management at Benson Hill, says their soybeans are versatile.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

The Hunter’s Blind November 12th, 2022

This week on The Hunter’s Blind, Mark & Mark brought in Captain Greg Harson with the Iowa DNR to discuss many of the rules, laws, and regulations for the hunting seasons in Iowa. If you couldn’t listen to this episode of The Hunter’s Blind from Saturday, November 12th, it...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Real ID requirement now 6 months away

Statewide Iowa — The deadline to get your driver’s license upgraded to a Real ID has changed a couple of times, but it now is set for May 3rd of 2023. The DOT’s Kayla Burkett says it’s a change designed to make travel easier. Burkett says...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Health and Human Services Launches Major Overhaul Of Policies, Technology

Statewide, Iowa — Iowa Health and Human Services officials are starting the process of significantly updating the state’s child welfare system. The state had contracted with the Change and Innovation Agency to extensively review and update the state’s policy and procedures along with working to completely replace the IT system. Janee Harvey, an administrator with Iowa HHS, says the current IT system is so outdated, it’s causing workforce retention issues.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Bohannan Urges Iowa Democrats To Avoid ‘Defeatist Attitude’

Statewide Iowa — For the first time in 66 years, every member of Iowa’s federal delegation in D.C. will be a Republican when Congress convenes in January. Christina Bohannan is the Democrat in Iowa’s first congressional district who lost to Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. In 2020, Bohannan,...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy