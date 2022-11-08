Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Iowa weather shifting from unusually warm to unusually cold
IARN — The whole state of Iowa is still dealing with drought, but we’ve started to finally get some relief. Some nice, gentle rains helped to refill the soil profiles, but we still need more. Iowa State Climatologist Dr. Justin Glisan said that many areas of the state saw a category of improvement.
kiwaradio.com
Benson Hill specialty soybeans can bring a premium return for growers
IARN — Harvest 2022 is winding down and that means it is already time for growers to begin thinking about next year. Benson Hill is currently offering contracting opportunities for its specialty soybeans. There are a multitude of uses for Benson Hill soybeans grown in Iowa. Aaron Robinson, vice president of product management at Benson Hill, says their soybeans are versatile.
kiwaradio.com
The Hunter’s Blind November 12th, 2022
This week on The Hunter’s Blind, Mark & Mark brought in Captain Greg Harson with the Iowa DNR to discuss many of the rules, laws, and regulations for the hunting seasons in Iowa. If you couldn’t listen to this episode of The Hunter’s Blind from Saturday, November 12th, it...
kiwaradio.com
Real ID requirement now 6 months away
Statewide Iowa — The deadline to get your driver’s license upgraded to a Real ID has changed a couple of times, but it now is set for May 3rd of 2023. The DOT’s Kayla Burkett says it’s a change designed to make travel easier. Burkett says...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Health and Human Services Launches Major Overhaul Of Policies, Technology
Statewide, Iowa — Iowa Health and Human Services officials are starting the process of significantly updating the state’s child welfare system. The state had contracted with the Change and Innovation Agency to extensively review and update the state’s policy and procedures along with working to completely replace the IT system. Janee Harvey, an administrator with Iowa HHS, says the current IT system is so outdated, it’s causing workforce retention issues.
kiwaradio.com
Bohannan Urges Iowa Democrats To Avoid ‘Defeatist Attitude’
Statewide Iowa — For the first time in 66 years, every member of Iowa’s federal delegation in D.C. will be a Republican when Congress convenes in January. Christina Bohannan is the Democrat in Iowa’s first congressional district who lost to Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. In 2020, Bohannan,...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa SOS Office: Gun Rights Amendment To Be Written Into Iowa Constitution
Des Moines, Iowa — We’re still in the early stages of adding it to the Iowa Constitution, but a gun rights amendment appears to have passed at this week’s election. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2010, when the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund was created.
