brproud.com

No. 14 LSU Women’s Basketball Set To Host Mississippi Valley State

BATON ROUGE – After No. 14 LSU (1-0) opened its season scoring a program-record 125 points on Monday, the Tigers will be back in the PMAC Friday at 7 p.m. CT to host Mississippi Valley State (0-1). To open the season, LSU defeated Bellarmine, 125-50, putting on a show in its season premiere. LSU set a program record for the most points scored in a game (the 7th most by a SEC team ever) and had its second largest margin of victory. LSU made 44 free throws in the season debut, also a program record.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

No. 23 Menard falls to No. 10 Parkview Baptist, 31-0

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 10 Parkview Baptist shuts out No. 23 Menard 31-0 on Friday night in the first round of playoffs. Parkview quarterback Abram Johnston connected with Byron Stewart early in the game to make it 17-0 and from then on it was dominance by the Eagle offense and defense.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

#15 East Ascension shuts out #18 West Ouachita, 37-0

GONZALEZ, La – #15 East Ascension led the entire game en route to a 37-point shutout of #18 West Ouachita in the first round of the 5A state playoffs. Spartans defender Sidney Joseph disrupted the backfield throughout the first half. He recovered a fumble on the Chiefs opening possession and later forced a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown in the end zone.
WEST MONROE, LA
brproud.com

GOTW – No. 14 Dutchtown Dominates No. 19 Parkway, 42-8

BATON ROUGE – It was all Dutchtown as the 14th ranked Griffins manhandled No. 19 Parkway 42-8 in the first round of the playoffs. After a slow start for both teams, Dutchtown (7-3) dominated on all three phases of the game once they got their run game going with the running back duo in Gary Dukes and AK Burrell. The one-two punch combined for 5 out of 7 touchdowns on the night.
GEISMAR, LA
brproud.com

LSU Wins First Game of McMahon Era, Defeats Kansas City, 74-63

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers and the Matt McMahon era got off to a positive start with a 74-63 win over Kansas City Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (1-0) will be back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. CT at the PMAC against Arkansas State. Tickets are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUtix.net.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

#5 Zachary pummels #28 St. Amant, 42-7

ZACHARY, La – Zachary defended the Bronco Corral, and ended St. Amant’s season after a 42-7 victory. Alabama-commit Eli Holstein jumpstarted the Bronco offense with a deep pass down the left sideline to Luke Wisham. A few plays later Camren Stewart burst through the hole for the game’s first touchdown, putting Zachary up 7-0.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

LSU Women’s Basketball signing class ranked No. 1 by ESPN

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ESPN ranked the signing class of LSU’s Women’s Basketball as No. 1. Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second LSU class on Wednesday, according to a news release. Who’s on the team?. “Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

No. 9 Denham Springs downs No. 24 Covington, 39-6

DENHAM SPRING, La. – Denham Springs improves to 6-5 defeating Covington 39-6 on Friday night in the first round of playoffs. Yellowjackets quarterback Jerry Horne connected with Andrew Goodwin on multiple occasions for both yardage and scoring. For highlights please click the video provided.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Sardis, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Clarksdale High School basketball team will have a game with North Panola High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
CLARKSDALE, MS
brproud.com

Lane, exit on I-110 South reopen after accident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 South at North 22nd Street, according to DOTD. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A lane and exit on I-110 South are blocked after a crash Friday morning. The right lane and the right exit ramp from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Take a trip back in time at the 2022 Louisiana Renaissance Fest!

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Something magical is happening in the English village of Albright — welcoming travelers for an extraordinary journey to the year 1565 with medieval food, fun, and entertainment on the Louisiana bayou. “We’ve actually done surveys trying to analyze exactly what it is that people...
HAMMOND, LA
mississippifreepress.org

Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff

Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
WINONA, MS
brproud.com

Man stabbed in parking lot along Perkins Road, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed in a parking lot Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a stabbing in the 4300 block of Perkins Road at 1:31 a.m. Friday. The man stabbed was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
