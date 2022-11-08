Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historically Low Mississippi River: Scott's BluffM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
No. 14 LSU Women’s Basketball Set To Host Mississippi Valley State
BATON ROUGE – After No. 14 LSU (1-0) opened its season scoring a program-record 125 points on Monday, the Tigers will be back in the PMAC Friday at 7 p.m. CT to host Mississippi Valley State (0-1). To open the season, LSU defeated Bellarmine, 125-50, putting on a show in its season premiere. LSU set a program record for the most points scored in a game (the 7th most by a SEC team ever) and had its second largest margin of victory. LSU made 44 free throws in the season debut, also a program record.
brproud.com
No. 23 Menard falls to No. 10 Parkview Baptist, 31-0
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 10 Parkview Baptist shuts out No. 23 Menard 31-0 on Friday night in the first round of playoffs. Parkview quarterback Abram Johnston connected with Byron Stewart early in the game to make it 17-0 and from then on it was dominance by the Eagle offense and defense.
brproud.com
#15 East Ascension shuts out #18 West Ouachita, 37-0
GONZALEZ, La – #15 East Ascension led the entire game en route to a 37-point shutout of #18 West Ouachita in the first round of the 5A state playoffs. Spartans defender Sidney Joseph disrupted the backfield throughout the first half. He recovered a fumble on the Chiefs opening possession and later forced a fumble that was recovered for a touchdown in the end zone.
brproud.com
GOTW – No. 14 Dutchtown Dominates No. 19 Parkway, 42-8
BATON ROUGE – It was all Dutchtown as the 14th ranked Griffins manhandled No. 19 Parkway 42-8 in the first round of the playoffs. After a slow start for both teams, Dutchtown (7-3) dominated on all three phases of the game once they got their run game going with the running back duo in Gary Dukes and AK Burrell. The one-two punch combined for 5 out of 7 touchdowns on the night.
brproud.com
LSU Wins First Game of McMahon Era, Defeats Kansas City, 74-63
BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers and the Matt McMahon era got off to a positive start with a 74-63 win over Kansas City Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU (1-0) will be back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. CT at the PMAC against Arkansas State. Tickets are available at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUtix.net.
brproud.com
#5 Zachary pummels #28 St. Amant, 42-7
ZACHARY, La – Zachary defended the Bronco Corral, and ended St. Amant’s season after a 42-7 victory. Alabama-commit Eli Holstein jumpstarted the Bronco offense with a deep pass down the left sideline to Luke Wisham. A few plays later Camren Stewart burst through the hole for the game’s first touchdown, putting Zachary up 7-0.
brproud.com
LSU Women’s Basketball signing class ranked No. 1 by ESPN
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ESPN ranked the signing class of LSU’s Women’s Basketball as No. 1. Coach Kim Mulkey signed her second LSU class on Wednesday, according to a news release. Who’s on the team?. “Headlining the class is the No. 1 player in the...
LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels signs his first NIL deal with Gordon McKernan
BATON ROUGE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has scored big after securing a Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) deal with Tigers Football quarterback Jayden Daniels, making McKernan Daniels’ first NIL partnership. With three seasons of starting experience under his belt, Daniels has quickly proved himself a valuable addition to Coach Brian Kelly’s […]
brproud.com
No. 9 Denham Springs downs No. 24 Covington, 39-6
DENHAM SPRING, La. – Denham Springs improves to 6-5 defeating Covington 39-6 on Friday night in the first round of playoffs. Yellowjackets quarterback Jerry Horne connected with Andrew Goodwin on multiple occasions for both yardage and scoring. For highlights please click the video provided.
Sardis, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Sardis, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Clarksdale High School basketball team will have a game with North Panola High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Memphis by US Marshals
A Mississippi man wanted in connection with conspiracy to commit murder was captured in Memphis and taken into custody. Stanley Self, 23, of Memphis, who was wanted by the Drew, Mississippi, Police Department was captured by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday. Self also had a Felony Evading Arrest warrant out of...
brproud.com
Lane, exit on I-110 South reopen after accident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — All lanes are now open on I-110 South at North 22nd Street, according to DOTD. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A lane and exit on I-110 South are blocked after a crash Friday morning. The right lane and the right exit ramp from...
brproud.com
People move into Baton Rouge at rapid pace, unemployment drops
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — People are moving to Baton Rouge at a rapid pace. “The net migration was positive, 9,000, so 9,000 more people moved in than moved out in 2021,” stated Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) Senior Vice President of Business Intelligence Andrew Fitzgerald. He said...
brproud.com
Take a trip back in time at the 2022 Louisiana Renaissance Fest!
HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — Something magical is happening in the English village of Albright — welcoming travelers for an extraordinary journey to the year 1565 with medieval food, fun, and entertainment on the Louisiana bayou. “We’ve actually done surveys trying to analyze exactly what it is that people...
mississippifreepress.org
Doug Evans, Who Prosecuted Curtis Flowers Six Times, Heads to Judicial Runoff
Doug Evans, a Mississippi prosecutor even as the convictions were repeatedly overturned, is headed to a runoff for a District 5 Mississippi Circuit Court judge seat. Evans, who is white, prosecuted Curtis Flowers, 52, a Black man, six times for murder in Winona, Miss., beginning in 1997, and is facing a lawsuit from Flowers, who accused him of “malicious prosecution, abuse of process and false imprisonment.” Flowers had spent 23 years in prison by the time he left in 2019. In 2020, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch dropped the capital-murder charge against Flowers, who had maintained that he is innocent.
brproud.com
Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge Parish closing Friday night for construction
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Drivers are being warned by the Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development (DOTD) of an upcoming nighttime Intracoastal Bridge closure. Southbound LA-1 south of the bridge will have a traffic switch onto a new diversion road on the night of Friday, Nov....
brproud.com
Large fight breaks out at Scotlandville High School, 10-12 students face suspension
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has issued a statement about multiple fights that happened at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday, Nov. 10. The fight started with two students but escalated as the crowd began to grow. It was believed shots were fired,...
brproud.com
Lafayette Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at local hospital
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital and gaining access to a secure area where she allegedly stole a wallet and used the credit cards. Photos of the suspect inside the...
brproud.com
Man stabbed in parking lot along Perkins Road, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed in a parking lot Friday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers responded to a stabbing in the 4300 block of Perkins Road at 1:31 a.m. Friday. The man stabbed was taken to a hospital for his injuries.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating deadly shooting at hotel in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting a little before 2:55 a.m. on Thursday, November 10. Officers arrived at the FairBridge Inn Express Baton Rouge and found one shooting victim. The victim was a man who later died from the...
