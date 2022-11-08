Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
klin.com
Serious Injury Accident at 70th & O
Lincoln Police News Release – Saturday, November 12, 2022. At 9am, LTU Traffic Cam is showing the intersection clear. On Saturday, November 12, 2022, at approximately 2:16 AM Lincoln Police Officers were detailed to the intersection of 70th and O Streets on report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival officers received information that an eastbound white Ford Escape had struck an eastbound Gray Chevy Malibu.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Accused Of Pointing Loaded Gun At Brother During Fight
A 19 year old Lincoln man is facing gun and terroristic threat charges after getting into a fight with his brother just after 3:00 this morning at their home near 53rd and Old Cheney. “The caller advised 19-year-old Christian Furtwangler had grabbed a firearm, loaded it, and pointed it at...
klin.com
Lincoln Woman Arrested After I-80 Pursuit
A 30 year old Lincoln woman was arrested late Wednesday afternoon after a pursuit involving the Nebraska State Patrol. Investigators say at around 5:00 p.m. a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near the north 27th Street exit.
klin.com
Flashing Headlines Leads To Confrontation In Gas Station Parking Lot
Lincoln Police say a 25 year old man was driving on NW 13th near West Fletcher just after 8:00 Wednesday morning when a tan Honda passed him at a high rate of speed. Lincoln Police say the man told them a Honda nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. “The victim flashed his headlights at the vehicle, which turned into the residential area,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
klin.com
Navy Vet Walking Nebraska Passes Through Lincoln
In an extraordinary accomplishment, US Navy veteran Jason Hanner will complete his walk across the state of Nebraska on Sunday, Nov. 20. Once over the Missouri River on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge, Hanner will have finished a walk that began on Sept. 23 by the Wyoming border. Before that...
klin.com
Two Lincoln Men Killed In Wednesday Plane Crash Near North Platte
The Nebraska State Patrol says two men killed in a plane crash near Maxwell Wednesday morning were from Lincoln. The patrol has identified them as 41 year old Adam Helmerichs and 22 year old Zachary Clausen. The patrol says Helmerichs was the pilot. Family members confirmed to investigators that both...
klin.com
67 Year Old Man Arrested After Drugs Found During Traffic Stop
Lincoln Police stopped a vehicle near NW 12th Street and West Commerce Way just after 9:00 Thursday night after the driver failed to use his turn signal and drove over a curb. Captain Todd Kocian says 67 year old Steven Watson consented to a search of his vehicle. “Officers discovered 54.3 gm of methamphetamine, 35.3 gm of marijuana and 4.3 gm of psilocybin mushrooms.
klin.com
Beat-Up Huskers Limp Away from Loss at No. 3 Michigan
“Next man up” isn’t just coach speak for the 2022 Nebraska football team—it has become a necessity. The Huskers fell 34-3 at No. 3 Michigan in a game that saw both the starting quarterback and the offensive coordinator need tending to in the first half. The Wolverines...
klin.com
Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska Hosts Iowa Tonight
The No. 4 Nebraska volleyball team is set to host Iowa this evening, with the match marking the 300th consecutive sellout for the home of the Huskers. That dates back to the days of Nebraska holding court in the NU Coliseum. Nebraska is 21-2 on the season and 13-1 in...
klin.com
Several Lincoln Streets To Close For Sunday’s Veterans Parade
Lincoln’s fourth annual Veterans Parade will be held Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. An opening ceremony will be held on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org. The parade...
klin.com
Football: Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan Today
Nebraska football’s bowl hopes hinge on a massive upset today at No. 3 Michigan. The Huskers are coming off a 20-13 loss to Minnesota. NU is 3-6 on the season and 2-4 in the Big Ten Conference. The Wolverines beat Rutgers 52-17 their last outing. They are 9-0 on...
klin.com
Water Leak Prompts Inmate Relocation
Almost 140 inmates at the Nebraska State Penitentiary are being relocated into its gymnasium due to a water leak. Staff are working to move the inmates into a more permanent setting as an investigation into what caused the leak and what needs to be done to repair any damage begins.
klin.com
Fire Fighter’s Association to Distribute 10,000th Coat for Operation Warm
The Lincoln Fire Fighter’s Association (Local 644) is set to will give out its 10,000th coat during the Operation Warm Coat Handout on Friday, Nov. 11. The latest handout will take place at 9 AM at Lakeview Elementary School on 300 Capitol Beach Blvd. The Lincoln Fire Fighter’s Association...
klin.com
Veterans Parade Kicks Off Sunday at 2
Nov. 13 ends Veterans Day festivities in the capital. Following Friday’s Veterans Walk of Recognition and subsequent ceremony at Antelope Park, Sunday’s Veterans Parade will further honor America’s service members. The parade will step off from 21st and K St and move west to S 14th St....
klin.com
Water Main Breaks Affecting Travel on North 27th Street
The northbound lanes of North 27th Street between Fairfield and Old Dairy streets are closed for an emergency water main repair. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) expects one northbound lane to reopen by noon today (Thursday). It’s not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
klin.com
Salvation Army Tree of Lights Kickoff Set For Friday
The Salvation Army in Lincoln will hold it’s Tree of Lights Kickoff on Friday, November 11. It will be held in the parking lot of HOME Real Estate at 53rd and O Street from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event will feature Christmas music, face painting, children’s activities, photos...
klin.com
Huskers Harness Huskies in 79-48 Victory
As a husky owner, I know first-hand how tough it can be to get them under control. From the stubbornness to the attitude, huskies can be frustrating. That wasn’t the case for No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball Friday night as they had no issue taming the Huskies of Houston Christian 79-48 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
klin.com
No. 4 Nebraska Sweeps Iowa in 300th Consecutive Sellout
The 300th consecutive sellout ended in the same fashion as many of the matches over that time—with a sweep. No. 4 Nebraska volleyball cruised to the 25-16, 17, 7 sweep of Iowa. The Huskers are now 36-0 all-time against the Hawkeyes. Nebraska took control of the first two sets...
klin.com
Hot Start Fuels Solid MBB Win Over Omaha
Hosting the Omaha Mavericks on Thursday night, Nebraska men’s basketball started strong, weathered a dry spell, and pulled away for a 75-61 victory. Sophomore guard CJ Wilcher had 10 points by halftime and led all scorers with a career-high 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting, including a game-best 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Senior point guard Sam Greisel added 18 points and surpassed 1,000 career points.
klin.com
Women’s Basketball: No. 22 Nebraska Hosts Houston Christian Tonight
No. 22 Nebraska women’s basketball gets their first prime time contest of the regular-season tonight. The Huskers host Houston Christian at 8 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. NU dominated in-state foe Omaha Monday 100-36 in the season-opener. Issie Bourne led the way with 21 points and nine rebounds. The...
Comments / 0