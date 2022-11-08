Read full article on original website
knowtechie.com
How to remove Google Chrome extensions
One of the most useful parts of Google Chrome is the ability to run extensions. Everything from password managers to ad-blockers to screenshot tools adds functionality to make our browsers even better. What if you install something that you find out later has been siphoning off your data or causing...
knowtechie.com
Microsoft Flight Simulator adds helicopters and gliders
Microsoft Flight Simulator is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an update introducing helicopters and gliders. Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann shared news of the update in a blog post on the Xbox website earlier today. Alongside helicopters and gliders, the update also brings seven new historic airplanes, including...
knowtechie.com
Apple’s SOS feature for emergency texts launches this month
Apple has confirmed that the Emergency SOS via Satellite feature is coming later this month for users in the U.S. and Canada. The potentially life-saving feature was announced for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro during the launch event. It wasn’t ready at release time, but Apple says it should be coming later in November.
knowtechie.com
How to turn off WiFi calling on Samsung phones
WiFi calling is a useful feature on Samsung phones that allows you to make phone calls using the internet. It can be a great tool for making calls without cell service. But it can also present some problems. Call quality can be poor or even fail if you’re on a...
knowtechie.com
Razer’s new customizable PS5 controller is coming for your wallet
Razer announced a new customizable PlayStation 5 controller, the $249.99 Wolverine V2 Pro. Pre-orders are now live, with Razer saying the controller will ship on December 31. The Wolverine V2 Pro has a ton of customizability and a shape that merges Sony’s DualSense and Xbox’s controller. The LED...
knowtechie.com
Is the Samsung Galaxy S22 waterproof?
Most modern-day smartphones have at least some sort of water protection. The same goes for the Samsung Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S22 is Samsung’s 2022 flagship entry into the smartphone market. The range includes the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra, each with upgrades over previous models. Samsung’s...
knowtechie.com
Instagram for desktop just got a great redesign
Instagram continues to improve its desktop experience. Now, a brand new interface for web users is starting to roll out. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, revealed the update in a post yesterday. Mosseri also revealed a new feature, which will let users schedule posts to come out at a certain time automatically.
knowtechie.com
Google is making it ridiculously easy to keep up with the World Cup
Google is rolling out new features to Search, Maps, and Google TV to help you keep up with the FIFA World Cup 2022. The search giant has highlighted some features of Search that will help. On mobile, searching “World Cup” plus your favorite team will give you all the information any fan could want.
Want Your Best Workout Ever? These 7 Pairs of Headphones Will Get the Job Done
Many of us consider a good pair of headphones to be an essential part of our workout gear. The right headphones can make or break your workout because, ideally, they block out distracting background noise and let you pump up some energizing music without getting in your way or interrupting your rhythm.
knowtechie.com
Save over $100 on this 34″ curved gaming monitor
If you’re looking to improve your desk setup with a new curved monitor, Jlink has the perfect deal for you. For a limited time, you can get Jlink’s 34-inch curved monitor for just $441.49, more than $100 off the original price. To take full advantage of this deal,...
knowtechie.com
Twitter now has ‘official’ labels on some accounts (updated)
Twitter’s verification debacle continues as the platform elects to add a new ‘Official’ label to some accounts as an extra layer of verification. Things have been quite chaotic on Twitter over the last couple of weeks after Elon Musk finalized his purchase of the platform. One of...
knowtechie.com
Disney streaming services now match Netflix subscriber numbers
Disney’s combined streaming services now rival Netflix’s subscriber count. That’s the official word from the House of Mouse’s full-year and fourth-quarter earnings report. The report shows 12.1 million new Disney+ subscribers joined in the last few months. Hulu and ESPN+ also added new subscribers, with another...
knowtechie.com
Modders in China have unveiled their own foldable iPhone
A group of phone modders in China have created the first foldable iPhone. YouTuber Technological Aesthetics kicked off the project aimed to create a foldable iPhone because Apple hasn’t done one yet. He says that out of the top seven phone manufacturers, Apple is the only one not to...
knowtechie.com
XGIMI announces Best Buy deals on HORIZON series projectors
2022 continues to be a year of continued growth for XGIMI and its products. From continued accolades, like the recently announced EISA award, to the rapid growth of their customer base, reaching four million units sold this year. However, XGIMI is building on its recent success to reach even broader...
knowtechie.com
LG showcases its new stretchable OLED screen
LG announced a new OLED display type — one that is stretchable, foldable, and twistable. The twelve-inch screen has full-color RGB and a 100 PPI resolution. For context, an iPhone 14 Pro has 460 PPI on its 6.1-inch display. That’s not to say this stretchable OLED isn’t cool. Because it is.
knowtechie.com
Quick, this 24″ FHD monitor is down to an unbelievable $83
We don’t have much time left, so we’ll get straight to the point. For a limited time, Jlinx is blowing out this 24″ FHD monitor for just $83 at Amazon. To get the discount, clip the $20 on-site coupon and enter promo code JlinkMonitor at checkout. This monitor typically sells for $110, saving you $47 off the usual asking price.
knowtechie.com
Twitter is blocking new accounts from purchasing Twitter Blue
The chaos at Twitter continues as Elon Musk tears through the platform like a bull in a china shop. Now, new accounts are barred from purchasing Twitter Blue. There’s been a ton of controversy around the new Twitter Blue subscription. Musk increased the price to $8 per month and gave everyone who signed up a blue verification badge.
