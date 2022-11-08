Read full article on original website
Offset & Cardi B Spotted Looking Somber Ahead Of Takeoff’s Memorial
The youngest Migo is being laid to rest in Atlanta today. Less than two weeks after losing his life in Texas, 28-year-old Takeoff’s loved ones are celebrating his memory today (November 11). Best known for his work in the Migos, the hip-hop community has been mourning his passing. TMZ...
Takeoff shooting - latest: Kanye West pays tribute after video of armed man at Houston party emerges
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
Alicia Keys Performing at Takeoff's Memorial
Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge of the event tell us AK is scheduled to take the stage Friday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for the Migos rapper's sendoff. It's unclear how long Alicia will perform, or what exactly she might be singing ... but we do know she'll be there and mic'd up to sing.
Takeoff Funeral Details Revealed
A week after his death, details have been released about Migos rapper Takeoff’s funeral. According to Atlanta radio station V-103, the funeral will be held on Friday, November 11, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The venue is where the Atlanta Hawks basketball team plays their home games. It...
Takeoff shooting as it happened: Houston nurse opens up about seeing Migos star unconscious
Takeoff’s family announce “Celebration of Life” for November 11
Takeoff's funeral arrangements have been made public one week after the rapper was shot and killed. The event will be held on Friday, November 11 at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta with New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III officiating the service and providing the eulogy for the late Migos star.
J Prince Releases Statement Following Takeoff’s Death
J Prince has released a statement in the wake of the death of Takeoff, which occurred in the Rap-A-Lot founder's hometown of Houston. On Thursday (Nov. 3), the Texas rap patriarch shared a photo of Takeoff on Instagram along with a lengthy caption about the Migos rapper's murder, offering his condolences to the late Atlanta rhymer's friends and family.
Offset, Drake, Gucci Mane, Kanye West, 21 Savage, Beyoncé, and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff
Takeoff, one-third of the Migos, was shot and killed early Tuesday morning, and members of the hip-hop community have taken to social media to mourn the loss of the Atlanta rapper. According to TMZ’s report, local police in Houston, Texas were notified of a shooting “shortly after 2:30 a.m.” at...
Offset Delivers Emotional Speech At TakeOff’s Funeral
Offset delivered an emotional speech at TakeOff‘s funeral service at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday (November 11). Cell phones and video equipment were not permitted during the sold-out service, however, someone managed to grab a few clips of the funeral, with one of those being Offset sharing words about his cousin and former Migos rhyme partner.
After TakeOff's shooting death, Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel
HOUSTON — The repercussions from the shooting death of Migos rapper TakeOff in downtown Houston are spilling over into college sports. Jackson State football coach and former NFL star Deion Sanders banned his players from leaving their Houston hotel this weekend. They'll be in town to play Texas Southern University.
Houston police seek shooters in Migos rapper Takeoff’s slaying
The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday.
Takeoff Funeral Performer Announced
A performer at Takeoff’s funeral has been announced. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber will take to the stage during the “Celebration of Life” on Friday (November 11) at noon EST. The service will be held at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, which holds up to 20,000 guests.
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA — (AP) — Fans gathered Friday to remember slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, in a rainy downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting a memorial service to celebrate the rapper's life and music, and a massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the rapper’s image.
Funeral For Takeoff Will Take Place At State Farm Arena
The funeral service for Migos rapper Takeoff will take place this coming Friday (Nov. 11) at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. The post Funeral For Takeoff Will Take Place At State Farm Arena appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Takeoff’s Memorial: Chlöe Sings Beyoncé, Drake Gives A Speech, & More: Watch
It’s a day that many hip-hop heads didn’t see coming so soon – Takeoff’s memorial service. 10 days after he was fatally shot in Texas, the rapper’s friends, family, and fans have all come together in Atlanta to mourn their devastating loss. Tickets to the...
Bow Wow becomes emotional on stage during Millennial Tour
The Millennial Tour is back again and this time with headliners such as Lloyd, Jacquees, Keri Hilson, Mario, The Ying Yang Twins, and the legendary Bow Wow. The event brought out thousands of attendees who were able to immerse themselves in early 2000s R&B and hip-hop music. Fans were able to sing along to timeless hits and take a trip back in time.
Thousands of fans pack Atlanta arena for Migos rapper Takeoff's funeral after he was shot dead at bowling alley in Texas
Offset Cancels Boston Show Following Takeoff’s Death
Offset changes his Twitter avatar to a photo of the Migos in honor of Takeoff. The death of Takeoff has evidently taken a toll on the rap game, specifically Offset and Quavo. The Migos were certainly the hottest trio to emerge out of Atlanta but more importantly, they were family members that rose from the trap to become superstars in their own right.
Takeoff: Drake and Justin Bieber join fans at Atlanta service for Migos rapper
Thousands of fans have paid their final respects to the Migos rapper Takeoff at a star-studded memorial service in Atlanta, Georgia. Stars including Drake, Justin Bieber and Chloe Bailey were all reported to be in attendance at Friday's "celebration of life" ceremony. The 28-year-old musician died in a shooting at...
