Read full article on original website
Related
The PlayStation 1 Game That Was The Console's Best Seller
For a period of about six years, from its launch at least until the PlayStation 2 launched, the original PlayStation was the best-selling console ever made. The PS1 revolutionized the industry with its CD-based games and made PlayStation a household name practically overnight. The PlayStation Classic reboot bombed in part thanks to the lack of quality games available, as part of the original console's success was its massive lineup that took full advantage of the then-powerful console's capabilities — all in higher 3D quality than its primary competitor, the Nintendo 64.
Call Of Duty Makes Game-Changing Move Against Toxic Players
Toxic gamers are one of the biggest problems in many game communities, players who take things a little bit too seriously — and angrily. In first-person shooters and online competitive games, toxicity usually takes the form of making offensive statements, getting angry at teammates, or raging over an impending loss. Though there is an option to mute voice chat in most "Call of Duty" games, there's never been a way for a player to be fully silenced for everyone. Now, for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" and the highly anticipated "Warzone 2.0," a brand-new reporting and punishment feature will allow moderators to ban specific players entirely from using the in-game chat, both via voice and text.
What Was The Purpose Of PlayStation 1's Black Discs?
Gamers from the '90s remember the original Sony PlayStation as one of the first consoles to adopt disks as the primary medium for its games. Cartridges had been the norm up until that point, and although CD-ROMs were more fragile and easily damaged, they were also cheaper to manufacture and could store massive amounts of data. This allowed for bigger and more graphically intensive games to be developed. While N64 cartridges could only house up to 64MB of information, PlayStation CD-ROMs could store up to 660MB. Not only that, but larger titles, such as "Final Fantasy 7," could easily be split across multiple disks, exponentially increasing the amount of volume available.
Xbox Boss Weighs In On The Future Of StarCraft
Blizzard's "Starcraft" is an RTS series that's stood the test of time, with "Starcraft 2" holding a special place in many gamers' hearts. The tactical combat and incredible skill ceiling of "Starcraft 2" make it one of the most frustrating but rewarding games out there. As a result, "Starcraft 2" remains a staple in the esports scene over a decade later. And after the game went free-to-play in 2017, thousands of new gamers dove into "Starcraft" for the first time, reigniting the series' popularity.
How To Get Skyrim For Free On PlayStation
"Skyrim" released back in 2011 and, since then, it's gone on to be the most successful and popular game in the "Elder Scrolls" series. Remastered and re-released numerous times, the fantasy RPG has been available on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many gamers have owned multiple copies of the game across console generations over the years and it's difficult to find a fan of RPGs who hasn't played it at least once. Now, PlayStation is offering another opportunity for its users to return to the land of the Nords one more time and for those that somehow avoided the game for over ten years to finally check it out. The best part is, this time "Skyrim" will be available for free.
RIP Project Cars
Driving games have been a major component in the video game industry since the beginning, and few of them have managed to demonstrate the same level of realism as the "Project Cars" franchise from Slightly Mad Studios. The first game debuted in 2015 with critics praising it for its stunning visuals and the realistic handling of its vehicles, holding it up alongside established franchises such as "Gran Turismo" and "Forza." The title was so successful that it was quickly followed up with the release of "Project Cars 2" in 2017, "Project Cars 3" in 2020, and the spin-off title "Project Cars Go" in 2021. Now, it seems that the franchise's upward trajectory is at an end.
How Does Vampire Survivors Hold Up On Xbox?
In the last decade or so games have become decidedly more advanced, offering players better graphics, more buttons to press, more abilities to use, and more and more over games of the past. In this complex era of gaming, though, indie games that take a smaller scope and offer a honed-in experience stand out. "Vampire Survivors" is one of these games.
Game Series That Dropped So Many Sequels They Killed The Fanbase
Plenty of people enjoy sequels. Maybe a show, movie, or game didn't tell a complete story, so the creators need a sequel to finish the narrative. Or maybe the team behind the product wants a second stab to improve their previous attempt. These are all good reasons to produce a sequel, but sometimes you can have too much of a good thing.
How Final Fantasy XIV Moved Final Fantasy Icon Hironobu Sakaguchi
For a "Final Fantasy" title to go from a complete flop to Square Enix's most profitable game is one thing — for it to have caught the attention of the series creator himself is another. That's right, "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is, apparently, an avid player of "Final Fantasy 14" — so avid, in fact, that he finished the main story from "A Realm Reborn" to "Shadowbringers" in just 34 days (via Twinfinite), and he has enthusiastically been keeping up with every update since.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Fix The Not Loading Error
"Disney Dreamlight Valley" won't officially release until 2023 but Xbox users with Xbox Game Pass and fans who bought the Founders Pack version are currently enjoying early access to the life-sim and adventure title. As a work in progress, the game regularly receives new content and features as updates roll out. This also means that problems are bound to arise as developer Gameloft works out the bugs.
Remedy Confirms Control 2 Is Finally Happening
The ending of Remedy's "Control" definitely left the possibility for a sequel, but with "Alan Wake 2" also in development, fans were willing to wait for a confirmation. After all, the games weren't totally separate – both "Control" and "Alan Wake" take place in the Remedy connected universe – so it makes sense that Remedy might want to get "Alan Wake 2" up and going before jumping into "Control 2." However, on Nov. 11 fans got the news they'd been waiting for. "Control 2" is happening.
Modern Warfare 2: How To Fix Connection Issues
To a hardcore FPS gamer, nothing is worse than losing your connection mid-match. Maybe you were on a kill streak, or perhaps you were falling behind — either way, once the connection is lost, so is any chance of finishing. All record of that kill streak is gone forever, or you'll never get the chance to get revenge on those annoying enemy players. Worse, maybe the connection issues are so bad that you can't even start a match in the first place.
How To Unlock The Bozjan Southern Front In Final Fantasy 14
The Bozjan Southern Front is the first in a series of instanced duties that form the staging ground for the "Shadowbringers" relic weapon quests in "Final Fantasy 14." Titled "Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr," this collection of instanced duties offers players unique incentives alongside relic weapon progression like exclusive mounts, cosmetic items, and sizeable EXP rewards. All of the content is set in the besieged country of Bozja and consists of three instanced zones and two in-zone dungeons, unlocked in the order of the Bozjan Southern Front, Castrum Lacus Litore, Delubrum Reginae, Zadnor, and the Dariada.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Sonic Frontiers?
"Sonic Frontiers" marks a bold spin dash forward for Sega's beloved blue hedgehog, taking the quilled speedster and dropping him into an experience that's unlike anything from the franchise's past. Key to the game's identity is its "open-zone" format, which breaks up the typical level-based "Sonic the Hedgehog" structure with free-roaming exploration around a massive overworld. Players can engage with the game's surplus of puzzles, bosses, and additional side challenges as they see fit, giving each individual playthrough its own unique identity and pacing.
Where To Find Forged Iron In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarok" has finally launched on PS4 and PS5, continuing Kratos and Atreus' journey through Norse mythology. Critics found the sequel to be nearly perfect, improving upon and bringing back the systems and storytelling that made "God of War" (2018) such a massive hit. Among the returning tools is the equipment system, which gives players a variety of different gear and attachments to choose from. This system lets players choose the items that are best for them and even has the option to auto-equip the best available equipment for players who want to focus on the story and gameplay.
Oculus Founder Creates VR Headset That Kills The User If They Die In The Game
In the wise words of one Dr. Ian Malcolm: "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think if they should." Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR, announced that he has successfully created a prototype for a VR headset that can kill the user — like, actually kill them in real life — if they die within a game. "The idea of tying your real life to your virtual avatar has always fascinated me," Luckey wrote in a blog post detailing his creation. "You instantly raise the stakes to the maximum level and force people to fundamentally rethink how they interact with the virtual world and the players inside it."
Major Gaming Companies Impersonated After Twitter Verification Changes
Ever since Elon Musk bought out Twitter for 44 billion dollars, the social media site has seen a lot of rapid changes. One of the most publicized and controversial changes was the verification system. In the past, Twitter would give certain users a checkmark next to their name if they could verify their identity — this was especially important for public figures and government officials. If someone made a fake account for Ron DeSantis, for example, this system would let users easily tell which was the governor's real account and which was an impersonator or parody.
Why Street Fighter 6 Will Be A Blessing For Button-Mashers
Capcom has revealed a new type of control scheme for "Street Fighter 6," which aims to make it so even less skilled players like button-mashers can still do cool moves and win. As reported by Game Informer after a hands-on demo, the new control scheme is called Dynamic controls, a third option alongside Classic and Modern. The Dynamic controls allow players to use the face button to perform attacks, with the "Street Fighter 6" filling in the gaps so their on-screen character performs full combos and attacks. Since this control-scheme is viewed as more of an easy mode than just a different set of buttons, it is only available in local play, but that option should help fighting game newbies settle into the game and make the jump over to the new control schemes.
The PS Vita Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
While the PlayStation Vita is largely considered a failure, it was still home to a number of excellent video games. The handheld system had highly rated games like "Persona 4 Golden," "Rogue Legacy" and "Spelunky," (via Metacritic), many of which boast impressive hour counts, asking players to use their handheld console for well over 100 hours of gameplay, pushing its battery to the limits.
These Were The Games Available When The SNES Launched In America
Whether we all like it or not, time continues to march ever onward. Somehow, the Super Nintendo Entertainment system is now over 30 years old. It's a lot to take in, we know. Since its release in 1991, the internet has allowed us to learn plenty of interesting tidbits about the SNES. Some may not know, for example, that only three games got the color cartridge treatment on the SNES, and only those in Japan could experience the Super Nintendo's satellite internet capabilities.
SVG
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0