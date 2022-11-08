ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkeUK_0j3FA45o00

Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife , assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.

That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.

He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said.

Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore.

Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions.

"They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right."

For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted.

Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.

