Get Ready for a BOOM! Redstone Arsenal warns testing will be louder on Tuesday
REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Team Redstone is warning residents to expect an increase in noise on Tuesday, November 8.
The Arsenal says they plan to detonate a large explosive on the testing range between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
There could be louder noises than usual.
