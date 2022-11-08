ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Ready for a BOOM! Redstone Arsenal warns testing will be louder on Tuesday

By Jess Grotjahn
 4 days ago

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Team Redstone is warning residents to expect an increase in noise on Tuesday, November 8.

The Arsenal says they plan to detonate a large explosive on the testing range between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Lift Our Vote offers voters free rides to the polls on Election Day

There could be louder noises than usual.

