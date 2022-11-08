PORTLAND, Ore. — In a tight race, Oregonians have elected Democrat Tina Kotek as the state's new governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Kotek, a former state House speaker, beat out her Republican opponent and former state lawmaker Christine Drazan. With the victory, Kotek becomes one of the nation's first openly lesbian governors — a title she shares with Maura Healey, a Democrat elected governor Tuesday in Massachusetts.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO