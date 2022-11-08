ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

UCLA Women’s Soccer Strikes Early, Sends Northern Arizona Home

The Bruins were not going to let history repeat itself. No. 1 seed UCLA women's soccer (18-2-0, 9-2-0 Pac-12) blew out Northern Arizona (10-6-4, 7-1-0 Big Sky) en route to a 4-1 victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday night. The Bruins were hosting the Lumberjacks for the postseason showdown, giving them a significant advantage on paper that they were unable to take advantage of last time around.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list

The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
