The Bruins were not going to let history repeat itself. No. 1 seed UCLA women's soccer (18-2-0, 9-2-0 Pac-12) blew out Northern Arizona (10-6-4, 7-1-0 Big Sky) en route to a 4-1 victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday night. The Bruins were hosting the Lumberjacks for the postseason showdown, giving them a significant advantage on paper that they were unable to take advantage of last time around.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO