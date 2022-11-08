Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Luis Obispo Tribune
UCLA Women’s Soccer Strikes Early, Sends Northern Arizona Home
The Bruins were not going to let history repeat itself. No. 1 seed UCLA women's soccer (18-2-0, 9-2-0 Pac-12) blew out Northern Arizona (10-6-4, 7-1-0 Big Sky) en route to a 4-1 victory in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday night. The Bruins were hosting the Lumberjacks for the postseason showdown, giving them a significant advantage on paper that they were unable to take advantage of last time around.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California should change fishing rules after hundreds of sturgeon die, scientists say
A dozen independent fish scientists are calling for urgent changes to sport fishing rules to save California’s largest freshwater fish after an unprecedented red tide this summer left hundreds of them dead in the estuary on Sacramento’s doorstep. The fish is the white sturgeon — an ancient species...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sacramento Senate and Assembly races are nail-biters. Who’s winning after Election Night
Sacramento’s legislative elections produced no clear victors on Tuesday night, as the hardest-fought, most expensive races remained exceptionally close following the initial vote count. Two Assembly and two Senate seats remained up for grabs on Wednesday, and the final results will likely remain unknown for the next few days...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Best pastries in California? Bakery with savory and sweet treats tops a new Yelp list
The top pastry shop in California serves flaky croissants, flavorful macarons, and other sweet and savory treats, according to a new Yelp list released on Monday, Nov. 7. Yelp reviewers can’t seem to stop raving about Artelice Patisserie, a French dessert shop and bakery in Los Angeles, that was recognized as the best spot in the state for pastries.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Northern California 16-year-old found dead. She went missing on cold night in Nevada County
A widespread search for a 16-year-old girl who went missing since Wednesday night ended Friday afternoon when authorities found her body less than a mile from a rural Nevada County home where she was last seen. The teen, identified by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office only as Trinity, was found...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wife found man dead in their home 40 years ago, WA cops say. An arrest was just made
A man was found dead in his Washington home in 1982, police said. But no arrests were made until 40 years later. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was arrested on Oct. 27 in Los Angeles and faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Archie Rutherford, the Spokane Police Department said.
