ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Lyft Says Helping Voters Get to the Polls 'Is a Win' for Voter Access

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GM1Sk_0j3F9oqF00

"

For many Americans in densely populated regions of the country, finding and getting to a polling site on Election Day is relatively easy, but for a large swath of the population, particularly those that live in rural areas, the task isn't as easy. Ride-share company Lyft is again working to ensure that prospective voters can exercise their civic duty by offering discounted rides for the fourth election cycle in a row. The 2016 presidential election was the first time Lyft started offering discounted rides to the polls. At the time, about 15 million people were
registered to vote but did not because of a lack of transportation to the polls, according to a Tufts University survey. Today, between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time, Lyft users that are headed to the polls can get a 50 percent discount (up to $10) on car rides, scooters, or bikes by using the code VOTE22 . It's an initiative the company hopes to continue as the U.S. faces future elections. "We have done it in the past, and we're really proud of this work. And enabling transportation access is a big priority for the company. I'm hopeful that we will continue to prioritize this in many years to come," Lisa Boyd, the head of social impact at Lyft, told Cheddar News. Even with the discount, there are still a number of Americans who face barriers when seeking transportation to and from polling locations. To offset that financial barrier, Lyft linked up with various nonprofit organizations to cover the remaining cost for those riders. Partner organizations include Warrior Scholar Project, League of Women Voters, United Latin American Citizens, and the NAACP, among others. "In general, those organizations provide higher value ride codes to ensure we really cover the full cost of individuals to get to and from the polls. And we often, with those partners, cover early voting and even primary voting as well," Boyd said. "We feel like, both with the public code and the nonprofit partner, we have been able to really provide access and decrease barriers for people reaching the polls." Boyd also said the campaign isn't about marketing or monetary gain, stating that if the company is able to help at all, then the program is deemed a success. "We do, of course, measure the number of people taking rides, but more importantly, I think we're looking for the qualitative feedback that we receive from riders, from drivers who help people get to the polls, and from our nonprofit partners who tell us how important this was for them. Yes, it is valuable for this to happen at scale, but even if we can help one person get to the polls that otherwise wouldn't have been able to, that is a win," she said.
Headline updated November 8, 2022 to clarify that Lyft views this program as "a win" for voter access, not for the company itself. "

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

How Democrats Performed in the 2022 Midterm Elections

As results from the 2022 midterm elections continue to come in, Democratic strategist Jonathan Harris explains the issues that brought voters to the polls, how Democrats won tight races in PA and stayed competitive in AZ and GA, and whether they've conceded traditional swing states like FL and OH to Republicans.
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Cheddar News

Student Borrowers Wait in Anticipation for Biden Announcement on Loans

President Biden is expected to make an announcement regarding student debt this week, with hopes from borrowers that up to $10,000 per loan will be canceled. Roy Paul, the executive director of the financial literacy nonprofit Cents Ability, joined Cheddar News to talk about predictions regarding the announcement. "I think President Biden, playing the moderate person that he is, is really struggling with the idea that there are going to be millions of people who were quote-unquote left out of this process," he said.
Cheddar News

Midterms 2022: Cannabis Legalization Wins in Two of Five States

"When cannabis came up for a vote in the 2022 midterm elections, it wasn’t a clean sweep like two years prior.Adult-use legalization made it to the ballot in five states but succeeded in only two: Maryland and Missouri. Initiatives failed by relatively slim margins in Arkansas, North Dakota, and South Dakota, all historically Republican states. But in a tougher election year, experts were not especially surprised and maintained hope of future reforms on the state and federal levels.“It's disappointing, but it's not terribly unexpected,” said Morgan Fox, the political director at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws...
MARYLAND STATE
Cheddar News

Celebrating Veterans Day With Freebies and Discounts for Military Service Members

"November 11 marks Veterans Day in the U.S. and businesses across the country are looking to give back to those vets that have been tasked to serve and protect with a number of freebies and discounts. The holiday then-known as Armistice Day, was initially declared to honor World War I veterans with parades and public meetings.In 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress  and President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day to recognize all servicemembers. Here is a list a few places —among many — that are offering discounts and freebies to those who have served...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Need2Know November 10, 2022

Hurricane Nicole hits Florida, the U.S. protests the moving of Brittney Griner, and, for soccer fans, the U.S. Men's World Cup team is announced. Here is everything you Need2Know for Thursday, November 10, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

Sports Betting, Vaping & Minimum Wage: How the Midterms Are Changing the Economy

"It wasn't just about the candidates during Tuesday's midterm election. Voters also decided on a number of key ballot measures that address local economic issues, like sports gambling, the minimum wage, and union rules. Here's a breakdown of which economy-related ballot initiatives passed muster, and which got a big thumbs down from voters. California Rejects Online Sports Gambling Despite generating the most advertising spending of any ballot initiative in the state's history, California voters overwhelmingly rejected a pair of measures. One would have would have allowed in-person sports betting at tribal casinos and licensed racetracks and the other would have cleared the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'Black Panther' Preview Haul, Mark Cuban on Musk & Ash Ketchum the Very Best

"Wakanda Forever PreviewsThe talk of the town is clearly Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The sequel opens in theaters this weekend but is already leaving its mark in previews with $28 million earned on Thursday. It lands at being the 15th highest preview haul, surpassing the first film in 2018, which took in $25 million. The movie is projected to make up to $200 million in its opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of the year.Mark Cuban on Elon MuskDallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Elon Musk killed the most valuable part of Twitter by allowing users to...
Cheddar News

Wall Street Surges, Dow Up 1,200 Points on Cooling Inflation

"By Stan ChoeWall Street blasted off Thursday to soar to its best day in more than two years as exhilaration swept through markets after a report showed inflation in the United States eased last month by even more than expected.The S&P 500 surged 5.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average leaped 1,200 points and the Nasdaq composite packed what could be a year’s worth of gains into one day by roaring 7.4% higher.Prices jumped for everything from metals to European stocks as investors took the data as a sign that the worst of high inflation may finally be behind us, though analysts...
Cheddar News

Tesla Stock Loses Shine as Musk Becomes Mired in Twitter 'Money Pit'

A Tesla vehicle is plugged into a Tesla charging station in a parking lot on September 22, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Allison Dinner/Getty Images) While Elon Musk scrambles to make Twitter financially viable just weeks after his purchase became official, some investors are increasingly skeptical that the serial entrepreneur can balance the added workload.
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: 'John Wick' 4 Trailer, Lindsay Lohan Back & Commanders Lawsuit

"'John Wick: Chapter 4' New LookKeanu Reeves is back as John Wick. Lionsgate just released the trailer for the highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4, and it looks action packed as ever. There's a new love interest, and we even see him link up with an old onscreen pal in Laurence Fishburne. Other stars in the fourth sequel film include Halle Berry, Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick. The film is set to hit theaters in March 2023.Lohan Back to HollywoodLindsay Lohan is gearing up for her return to Hollywood. She's set to star in a Netflix holiday flick,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy