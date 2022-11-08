ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationCanada

Compassion has won out when it comes to Canadian support for COVID-19 financial aid

By Andrea Lawlor, Associate Professor, Politics and International Relations, Western University, Philippe Wodnicki, PhD Student in Business Administration, Western University, Tyler Girard, Assistant Professor in Political Science, Purdue University, Miranda Goode, Associate Professor, Marketing, Western University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oF9FN_0j3F9cFX00
A florist hands a curbside order to a customer during the Valentine's Day rush in Almonte, Ont., in February 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Most of us would rather not rehash our experiences from the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, for many this worldwide health crisis remains top of mind and continues to factor into everyday decision-making.

The pandemic taught us a lot about ourselves: how much risk we can tolerate, what we believe on questions of individualism versus community and our preferences about how to redistribute resources across society. Our research reveals that even though we may be divided in our experiences and our political affiliation, we can become united in times of threat.

Extensive lockdown measures and perceived risk of infection were each routinely positioned in the media as threats to physical and mental well-being . But beyond health concerns, the pandemic also cast light on the vulnerability of individual and household finances.

The federal government was quick to respond by implementing the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) and the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) along with other direct financial policy measures geared towards the elderly, people with dependants and students, among others.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa in August 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

These initiatives were controversial. While many praised the government’s efforts to support Canadians, others argued that the CERB and related financial supports were inadequate.

In contrast, some conservative leaders and pundits criticized the CERB for its negative impact on businesses , declaring that employees were unnecessarily leaving minimum wage jobs to receive the CERB and other benefits.

Pundits aside, understanding Canadians’ responses to these changes in government support can tell us something about how members of society evaluate their own financial concerns as well as those of their neighbours in a time of financial need.

Read more: COVID-19 has been much harder on those who already had anxiety and financial issues

Support for government assistance

In June 2020, we collected survey data to establish whether people’s concern for their own or for others’ financial well-being — or both — would drive support for policies that supported government financial aid.

We asked respondents to rate whether they thought the federal government had done a good job handling the financial aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing CERB and CESB as examples of these efforts.

Our analysis showed that those who expressed concern for the financial well-being of others were more likely to approve of the federal government’s handling of the financial aspects of the pandemic.

By contrast, people’s concerns about their own financial struggles had no effect on whether they approved of the federal government’s actions.

In other words, people were more likely to support the federal government’s helping hand if they recognized other people were dealing with financial struggles, no matter their own economic situation. This was regardless of political affiliation.

Many Canadians were forced to apply for government income support when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Since CERB and other associated measures may have been tied to existing support for the Liberal government, we also asked participants about their attitudes on a broader range of government interventions, such as education support as well as credit and mortgage relief.

As a country that has experimented with universal basic income (UBI) measures , but never fully bought in , we were also curious about whether the pandemic may have created the conditions for citizens to support UBI in Canada.

We found that people’s own financial struggles as well as their concerns for others drove support for these policies — even after controlling for other factors like income and political affiliation. But their compassion for others had a much larger effect on support for a UBI.

An opportunity for big change?

Crises by definition are not “business as usual” in politics or the personal lives of citizens. They have long been windows of opportunity for transformational change .

In part, this may be because they expose the weaknesses of the current political and economic infrastructure. But crises also have a profoundly human aspect to them, exposing the vulnerability of citizens who are deeply affected when these systems fail.

A sign notifying customers of a closed terrace is shown at food court in Montréal in March 2020 as COVID-19 cases rose in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The findings from our research suggest that people’s concerns for others during a crisis may be more influential than individual needs or political affiliation in determining support for certain redistributive policies.

This dovetails with ongoing research on social trust and empathy . What governments do at these junctures — whether they recognize a shift in public opinion and whether that aligns with their policy preferences — is a political question. But our research suggests that, as divisive as crises can be, they can also create some cross-partisan empathy.

Among headlines of division and conflict , expressions of concern for our fellow citizens are a refreshing silver lining on a pandemic that has not yet fully run its course.

Andrea Lawlor receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council.

Miranda Goode receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

Tyler Girard receives funding from the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada.

Philippe Wodnicki does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Canada identifies international students as 'ideal immigrants' but supports are lacking

The number of international students in Canada has steadily increased over the last decade, contributing approximately $22 billion to the Canadian economy, and an estimated $5.1 billion in annual revenues to Canadian universities. Pegged by the federal government as a key source of talent for the growth and sustenance of the Canadian economy, international students are sought to relieve our national demographic imbalance created by an aging population and declining birth rates. Canada’s International Education Strategy also seeks international students to address our skilled labour shortages. The question, however, is not whether international students are needed, but rather if they...
TheConversationCanada

Canada's 'royal prerogative' allows it to wage war without parliamentary approval

Questions are being raised again about how the Canadian government makes decisions to use force or participate in armed conflicts, prompted by reports that special forces units of the Canadian Armed Forces were operating on the ground in Ukraine. While ostensibly deployed strictly for “training purposes,” such involvement can lead to more direct engagement in an armed conflict. The decision to engage in armed conflict is one of the most consequential decisions a government can make. Who is involved in the decision-making, and what conditions or principles govern that process? Even more importantly, how should these decisions be made? As a...
TheConversationCanada

Policy-makers must change direction fast in the post-pandemic era

After navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadians now find themselves facing still more challenges that impact their daily lives on almost every front. These include an economy under pressure, a warming planet, a strapped health-care system and transforming workplaces. For policy-makers, there are no easy, off-the-shelf answers. The policy environment in the late pandemic and post-pandemic era poses new obstacles to effective policy development — unless we adapt. Our new environment is characterized by three key features. A trio of challenges First, we’re in a time of declining trust in public institutions and their leaders. One recent survey found that more...
TheConversationCanada

An ethical workplace culture can prevent corporate fraud by aiding whistleblowers

Whistleblowing is a cornerstone of corporate governance. It allows employees to anonymously disclose questionable financial matters about their companies to help prevent fraud, which is a pressing issue in Canada. It’s also incredibly effective, with 42 per cent of occupational fraud being reported through tips. But whistleblowing is not just an essential organizational tool — it’s also codified into law. In Canada, whistleblowing procedures are outlined in a national regulation called National Instrument 52-110. This regulation has been in place since 2004 and applies to all companies listed on stock exchanges throughout Canada. It states that the board of directors, through...
TheConversationCanada

New anti-poverty initiative focuses on lived experiences to help shape policy

The theme of the recent United Nations International Day for the Eradication of Poverty was Dignity for All in Practice. It raised questions about how we can change our policy practices and outcomes so people living with poverty are treated as experts. The ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the consequences of high inflation and the Ontario government’s refusal to address deep poverty, to name just a few current realities, have resulted in anti-poverty campaigners renewing their pleas for action. Adequate housing, more meaningful financial support and access to mental health services are among the essential changes required. Inadequate or harmful...
TheConversationCanada

Paying for plasma is the new normal: Why policy has changed decades after Canada’s tainted blood scandal

There has been a monumental policy shift in paying plasma donors in Canada. In September, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) made a 15-year deal with Spanish health-care giant Grifols for blood plasma collection and products. The deal upends the 1997 recommendations from the commission of inquiry into the tainted blood scandal that urged no paid donations of blood or blood products. More than 30,000 Canadians were infected with hepatitis C and another 2,000 contracted HIV from tainted blood and blood products during the ‘70s and ‘80s, resulting in more than 8,000 deaths. “The hemophilia community was decimated by HIV and hepatitis C through...
TheConversationCanada

COVID-19 reshaped the way we buy, prepare and consume food

In early 2020, as province after province in Canada declared public health emergencies, and pandemic restrictions came into force, routine grocery runs changed dramatically. Faced with the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, many people across Canada and around the world began to stockpile food and other products. This was the beginning of a series of impacts that the pandemic had on our experiences with food. To better understand food-related decisions during the pandemic, our research team conducted an online survey among a sample of adults from the province of Québec. This survey spanned three different time points between the initial lockdown in...
TheConversationCanada

Ripple effect: As global freshwater basins dry up, the threat to ecosystems and communities grows

When people use freshwater beyond a physically sustainable rate, it sets off a cascade of impacts on ecosystems, people and the planet. These impacts include groundwater wells running dry, fish populations becoming stranded before they are able to spawn and protected wetland ecosystems turning into dry landscapes. Developments in computer models and satellites have fostered a new understanding of how freshwater is being redistributed around the planet and have made clear the central role that people play in this change. This human impact is so significant that organizations like the United States Geological Survey are redrawing their water...
TheConversationCanada

The Bank of Canada just hiked interest rates for the sixth time — is it too late?

Following closely on the heels of the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve Board, the Bank of Canada has raised its target interest rate by 50 basis points. This is its sixth interest rate hike this year. Central banks around the world have been trying to tame inflation, which has been running hot — at close to a double-digit rate — in the past year. Canada’s inflation hit a three-decade high in March 2022. While reactions about the interest rate increase have been mixed, as an economist, I argue that the timing of the central bank interest hikes have been...
TheConversationCanada

#MeToo turns five: Taking stock of gender-based violence in Canadian politics

Five years ago, women around the world began publicly disclosing their experiences of sexual assault and harassment on social media using the hashtag #MeToo. This milestone provides us with an opportunity to reflect on how Canada has dealt with its own supposed #MeToo reckoning and misogyny in Canadian politics more specifically. The events of 2017 came 11 years after Tarana Burke founded the #MeToo movement to raise awareness about the violence Black women and girls experience in the United States. The #MeToo hashtag went viral in October 2017 after sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein became public. Five years...
TheConversationCanada

Burnout and isolation: Why employees and managers can’t ignore the social and mental health impact of working from home

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred on a variety of workplace maladies, including “the great resignation,” “quiet quitting,” “overemployment,” labour shortages and conflicts between managers and employees over returning to in-person work. Employee burnout and well-being may be at the heart of several of these issues. Two new studies highlight the importance of social connection in the workplace and illustrate why working from home may not be the optimal workplace arrangement. Hybrid work-from-home schedules may help prevent burnout and improve mental health. So, what is burnout? The International Classification of Diseases describes burnout as “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress...
TheConversationCanada

Emergencies Act inquiry: How to balance protest rights with the rule of law?

A question operating in the background of the ongoing Emergencies Act inquiry is one of the most difficult for liberal democratic societies to resolve. How long should society be expected to tolerate the disruption caused by a protest action — in this case the so-called Freedom Convoy’s occupation of Ottawa in February 2022 — before it’s permissible to intervene within the rule of law? Read more: Protests in Ottawa are a recurring disaster, affecting neighbourhoods and residents The relationship between...
TheConversationCanada

Unruly provinces? That's what the Fathers of Confederation expected — and planned for

Canadian federalism and provincial autonomy have entered the news cycle lately. All three Prairie provinces recently announced their opposition to a federal gun buyback program. Québec Premier François Legault also won a landslide re-election on a platform of asserting more provincial control over immigration and language laws. And of course, Danielle Smith, Alberta’s new premier, was recently sworn in, elected by her party on a promise to introduce legislation called the Alberta sovereignty act. Read more: How Danielle Smith won in Alberta and what...
TheConversationCanada

School attendance problems are complex, and our solutions need to be as well

Over the past few years, the pandemic prompted school closures and remote learning that drew international attention to issues of students missing school — what researchers call “non-attendance.” Millions of students across the world missing varying amounts of school raises concerns about students’ learning loss and mental health — and also about long-term implications, particularly for those already at-risk for poor educational outcomes. But school non-attendance is not a new issue. Terms like “epidemic” have been used in relation to school attendance problems in many countries such as Canada, the United States and Australia for a long time. There...
TheConversationCanada

How COVID-19 damages lungs: The virus attacks mitochondria, continuing an ancient battle that began in the primordial soup

Viruses and bacteria have a very long history. Because viruses can’t reproduce without a host, they’ve been attacking bacteria for millions of years. Some of those bacteria eventually became mitochondria, synergistically adapting to life within eukaryotic cells (cells that have a nucleus containing chromosomes). Ultimately, mitochondria became the powerhouses within all human cells. Fast-forward to the rise of novel coronaviruses like SARS-CoV-2, and the global spread of COVID-19. Approximately five per cent of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 suffer respiratory failure (low blood oxygen) requiring hospitalization. In Canada about 1.1 per cent of infected patients (almost 46,000 people) have died. This...
TheConversationCanada

Even school boards are now experiencing severe political polarization

Recently there has been a resurgence of movements across North America resisting anti-racist reforms such as the use of critical race theory in schools. These movements are often organized covertly, using social justice language and describing themselves as “anti-woke.” Groups that oppose the teaching of critical race theory and 2SLGBTQ+ supports in schools often position themselves as truly or more accurately in favour of social justice by co-opting social justice language, alleging critical race theory discriminates against white people. School boards have been at the centre of these attacks. As Ontario residents prepare to go to the polls in municipal elections...
TheConversationCanada

Reflection Room: Exploring pandemic-related grief in long-term care homes

The COVID-19 pandemic created a tremendous amount of collective loss and grieving that requires care and support. This was as true in residential long-term care (LTC) homes, which continue to experience pandemic-related challenges, as in hospitals and among the general public. Through the Reflection Room project, our interdisciplinary team of researchers is partnering with LTC homes in Ontario to create physical spaces to pause, reflect, connect and process grief. Many LTC home communities were seriously affected by COVID-19. On top of the stress from COVID-19 infections and deaths, staff have experienced burnout and low morale, and some homes...
TheConversationCanada

What Parliament refused to hear about Canada's new extreme intoxication law

In case you missed it, and if you blinked you probably did, Parliament passed Bill C-28 in June 2022. Bill C-28 amended provisions of the Criminal Code that restricted those who commit violence from using excessive consumption of intoxicants as a defence. Parliament acted swiftly following the Supreme Court’s decision in R v. Brown to strike down Sec. 33.1 of the code after Matthew Brown, a 26-year-old university student, argued he was too high on mushrooms to remember breaking into a woman’s Calgary home and attacking her. However, more than a dozen women’s organizations pleaded with the government to slow down and...
TheConversationCanada

Power to the people: How Canada can build a more connected and responsive Parliament

Canadian citizens, like those in many other democratic countries, struggle with a lack of trust in their federal and provincial legislatures, their major political parties and members of Parliament. One of the primary reasons is because the public is disconnected from political institutions and their representatives. While our parliamentary system does offer opportunities for the public to provide some input via public consultations, many of those initiatives are limited by the fact that citizens cannot set the agenda, deliberate on issues they believe are important or make binding policy decisions. One proposed solution to this problem has been to empower the...
TheConversationCanada

Universities can foster more deliberative democracy — starting by empowering students

As universities roar back to life with renewed expectations, students head to institutions that will shape their lives both now and in the future. At university, students are presented with various opportunities to participate in the governance of these communities. They may be asked to answer surveys, vote or — if they are confident enough — run for elected positions in a student union or as a class representative. As researchers interested in exploring novel approaches to practising democracy in organizations, we see this type of participation as crucial. It can enable diverse groups of students to interact, tackle important...
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy