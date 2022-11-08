Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Can’t Get Enough … Money! Behold the A-Lister’s Impressive Net Worth
When it comes to successful young women in Hollywood, Selena Gomez most definitely tops the list. Following her success as a child star, plus her music and movie careers, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has amassed a staggering net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Bride Excluding 'Distasteful' Stepmom From Wedding Planning Applauded
The Reddit user said her stepmom had made a disrespectful online post after she revealed her engagement.
17 Famous People Who Literally Almost Died In Real Life Or While Filming A Movie
Leo DiCaprio went skydiving but BOTH of his parachutes didn't work, and he almost hit the ground. He said it was "one of the worst experiences of my life."
Dave Chappelle delivers controversial SNL monologue with jokes about Jewish community and Kanye West
Dave Chappelle kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting gig with a long-winded monologue about Kanye West and antisemitism. He nevertheless, failed to mention the controversy he has reaped for telling jokes about transgender people.“I wanted to read a statement I prepared,” Chappelle began. “I renounce antisemitism in all its forms and stand with my friends in the Jewish community. And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time.“I’ve been doing this 35 years. Two words in English language words you should never say – ‘The’ and ‘Jews’. No one does good after they say that.”West recently threatened...
Kanye West fired a staffer who suggested playing Drake's music and another for wearing a yellow sweater, report says: 'honestly an HR nightmare'
Staffers from Adidas, Yeezy, and Gap said working with Ye was "cult-like" and they could be fired on a whim without much reason, Rolling Stone reported.
Woman Divorces Husband for Living a Second Life With His Ex-Wife
There is "plenty of blame to go around" and those involved "all contributed to a very complicated and painful situation," a therapist told Newsweek.
Twitter begins a new wave of firings by letting go of contractors with no notice, reports say
Some contractors told Axios they learned they were laid off when access to their work accounts was cut off.
Wife Divorcing Husband and Making Woman He Loved Her 'Best Friend' Cheered
"I'm more self-confident now," said the woman who befriended the woman her husband was in love with.
Skullcrusher Packs an Emotional Punch With Her 'Quiet' New Album
Indie folk musician Helen Ballentine, who goes by the moniker of Skullcrusher, recently released her debut full-length record 'Quiet the Room.'
Groom Banning Mom From Wedding as She Invited Bride's Estranged Dad Praised
"That kind of betrayal would be enough for me to consider going no contact with my mum," one Reddit user wrote.
Hollywood's Diversity 'Blacklash' Has Started, Says Producer Effie Brown
"America's sweetheart" Gabrielle Union shines in one of her grittiest roles yet in 'The Inspection'.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1031M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0