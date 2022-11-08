ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Air Fryer Ad: 'We All Know She Has a Chef'

By Megan Cartwright
 4 days ago

Kim Kardashian is receiving backlash online for promoting a vegan brand on Instagram.

The Kardashians star, 42, took to the social media platform on Monday to share a clip about Beyond Meat, a plant-based vegan meat company founded in 2009.

Over the years, Kardashian has been open about her plant-based diet, which she said has helped control her two autoimmune disorders: psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

In an article published on her sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle website Poosh earlier this year, the Skims and Skkn founder said she "watched documentaries" on veganism and wanted to give it a try.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vqLCf_0j3F9Wu300
Kim Kardashian poses with the Amazon Innovation Award during the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 7, 2022 in New York City. (Inset) Chicken nuggets are visible in the basket of an air fryer in a domestic kitchen, Lafayette, California on July 18, 2022. The reality star is receiving backlash online for using an air fryer to advertise Beyond Meat. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Inset Gado/Getty Images/Getty Images

"It's made me more mindful about how what I put in my body affects me, not just psoriasis but also my mood, my stress levels, my energy, everything," she told the outlet.

The mom of four—who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with estranged husband Kanye West—added, however, that she occasionally indulges in non plant-based foods "if it's a treat day."

In the ad, Kardashian told her followers: "Hey guys, as a busy mom, I'm always looking for quick and easy options to feed my family that are both healthy and delicious. My current go-to for a quick meal is to put Beyond Meat chicken nuggets in an air fryer. In less than 10 minutes, you can make a delicious, plant-based protein option that everyone in the family absolutely loves."

In the caption, she wrote, "What would happen if you just... made chicken nuggets from plants?"

Shortly after it was posted, countless people were quick to slam Kardashian.

"As a busy mom... I hire a chef and a nanny... Multiple, actually, and then pretend like I feed them with these nuggets," one person wrote in a comment that has since garnered more than 13,000 likes.

"She has a chef, what would [she] know about air fryers lol?" another asked, racking up a similar amount of likes.

"You're already a billionaire," someone else pointed out, referring to the California native's net worth of $1.4 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. "Why are you doing this s***?"

"You don't cook, ma'am," a fourth chimed in, while a fifth said, "Awful ad. Ya know you have a chef!"

"I highly doubt Kim Kardashian is cooking... don't they all have private chefs?" a separate user said. "Nonetheless, these look delicious."

Newsweek reached out to Kardashian's representative for comment.

The Kardashians' personal chef, Khristianne Uy—who goes by the nickname Chef K—recently became a viral sensation racking up 100,000 followers on TikTok in just two months, according to The New York Times.

On the platform, she has shared examples of the meals and desserts she cooks for her famous clients, which also include Charlize Theron, Ryan Seacrest, Charlie Sheen and more.

That being said, she knows the Kardashians so well, she has now memorized their dietary restrictions.

"Scott [Disick]: no dairy," Chef K said, referring to Kourtney Kardashian's ex and the father of her three children. "Kourtney: depends on what the doctor says—no eggs, vegan now, no sweet potatoes, no gluten. Khloé [Kardashian]: chicken, only white meat. The kids: I memorize their dietary restrictions too. Kendall [Jenner]: nothing spicy. Kim: no cilantro. Kylie [Jenner]: soup all the time."

Kardashian has not yet spoken out about the backlash.

Do you have a tip on an entertainment story that Newsweek should be covering? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Comments / 0

NME

Ice Cube refutes Kanye West’s claim he “influenced” West’s antisemitism: “I didn’t put the batteries in his back”

Ice Cube has taken to Twitter to refute comments made by Kanye West in an interview linking the rapper to West’s antisemitic views. In an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast – in which he made several inflammatory statements, and which has since been taken down from online platforms – West referenced Cube multiple times. At one point, West claimed that Cube had “really influenced” him to “get on this antisemite vibe”.
