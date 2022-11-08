ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trump Casts Vote for DeSantis After 'DeSanctimonious' Jab

By Zoe Strozewski
 4 days ago

Donald Trump said he voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in his reelection bid on Tuesday, just days after the former president apparently mocked him with the nickname "Ron DeSanctimonious."

Trump spoke to the media after voting, WPEC reported, as many Americans flock to the polls for the long-anticipated midterm elections. DeSantis appears poised in recent polling to secure a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist.

Trump's vote came after he debuted his nickname for the Republican governor during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. In a subsequent interview with WFOR in which he was asked about DeSantis and the moniker, Trump said that "we hope he gets elected" and that he's "always had a very good relationship with him."

Trump's and DeSantis' names have emerged as top contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, potentially setting up the pair for a rivalry, even though neither has officially declared candidacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZUSW_0j3F9U8b00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump before he arrives to give a campaign speech just four days before Election Day outside of Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. Trump said he voted for DeSantis in his reelection bid just days after the former president mocked him with the nickname "Ron DeSanctimonious." Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Trump, who beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 but lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, has been hinting for some time that a 2024 announcement might come soon. At a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, last week, he falsely claimed that he had won two presidential elections, reiterating his unproven accusation of fraud in the 2020 election.

"I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first," Trump said. "And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK?"

While speaking to reporters after casting his vote for DeSantis on Tuesday, Trump hinted that November 15 will "be a very exciting day for a lot of people," WPEC reported.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has made several moves to distance himself from Trump in the Republican Party, including reportedly not seeking the former president's coveted endorsement and endorsing a candidate whom Trump dismissed as a "RINO," or Republican in name only.

Additionally, when Crist asked DeSantis during a debate last month to commit to serving his full four-year term as governor if he wins reelection, he temporarily froze. When he responded, DeSantis did not commit to remaining governor for his full term or declaring his 2024 candidacy.

Some polling in recent months showed that Trump would beat DeSantis in a primary matchup, but other surveys showed that DeSantis could be competitive if he ends up facing off against the former president.

At a rally in Ohio on Monday, Trump showed polls on a screen to compare his popularity to DeSantis.

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis' campaign for comment.

Update 11/8/22, 1:40 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and background.

MSNBC

Taking aim at DeSantis, Trump goes further than he should have

The New York Times published an article that quickly made the rounds among political insiders, especially in the Republican Party. Its lede was straightforward:. For months, former President Donald J. Trump has been grumbling quietly to friends and visitors to his Palm Beach mansion about a rival Republican power center in another Florida mansion, some 400 miles to the north. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a man Mr. Trump believes he put on the map, has been acting far less like an acolyte and more like a future competitor, Mr. Trump complains. With his stock rising fast in the party, the governor has conspicuously refrained from saying he would stand aside if Mr. Trump runs for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats' Chances of a Senate Majority Just Got Brighter

Democrats' chances of retaining control of the Senate seemed brighter on Friday morning as key races in Arizona and Nevada appeared poised to deliver victories for President Joe Biden's party. Fifty-one seats are needed to form a Senate majority and Democrats have so far won 48 races compared to 49...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: DeSantis met with 2024 chants after Florida win as ‘rattled’ Trump vows to leak dirt on him

Florida’s Republican governor Ron DeSantis has cruised into a second term despite an ominous pre-election threat from Donald Trump, according to projections by The Associated Press.Mr Trump had warned that Mr DeSantis “could hurt himself very badly” if he attempts to run for president in 2024, as many people have speculated that he might.Some political operatives and experts see Mr DeSantis, who has achieved national fame by inflaming culture wars over race and gender in Florida’s schools, as a younger, slicker, less gaffe-prone version of Mr Trump.Mr Trump had still not congratulated Mr DeSantis more than 90 minutes after...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wins re-election as Trump makes 2024 threat to potential GOP rival

Florida voters have re-elected Republican Ron DeSantis to the governor’s office, a role that has become a lightning rod for national right-wing politics and fuelled his presumptive bid for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination.According to Associated Press projections, Mr DeSantis has defeated Democratic candidate Charlie Crist, who resigned from his seat in the US House of Representatives in August to take on the governor.In a victory speech on 8 November, the governor said that while the country “flounders due to failed leadership in Washington,” Florida is “on the right track”, as the governor presides over a solidly Republican state.“We’ve...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Fox guest says ‘MyPillow-ization’ of GOP by ‘cartoon characters’ like Mike Lindell is hurting Republicans

Former Republican National Committee communications director Doug Heye appeared on Fox News in the aftermath of the midterm elections to lambast what he termed the “My-Pillow-ization” of the Republican Party, as the GOP and its boosters continue to grapple with its electoral underperformance on Tuesday. Mr Heye appeared on the programme America Newsroom, where he was asked by host Bill Hemmer if he agreed with GOP strategist Karl Rove’s analysis in The Wall Street Journal that Republicans fielded inadequate candidates in the midterms. He did, noting in no uncertain terms that this is not the first election cycle in...
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Trump calls for do-over election after Blake Masters loss

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on November 7, 2022 in Vandalia, Ohio. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Just hours after Arizona Republican Party Senate nominee Blake Masters was declared the loser in his bid to unseat Sen. Mark Kelly (D), Donald Trump raged on his Truth Social media platform that there needs to be a do-over election.
ARIZONA STATE
