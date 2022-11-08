Trump Casts Vote for DeSantis After 'DeSanctimonious' Jab

Donald Trump said he voted for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in his reelection bid on Tuesday, just days after the former president apparently mocked him with the nickname "Ron DeSanctimonious."

Trump spoke to the media after voting, WPEC reported, as many Americans flock to the polls for the long-anticipated midterm elections. DeSantis appears poised in recent polling to secure a victory over Democrat Charlie Crist.

Trump's vote came after he debuted his nickname for the Republican governor during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. In a subsequent interview with WFOR in which he was asked about DeSantis and the moniker, Trump said that "we hope he gets elected" and that he's "always had a very good relationship with him."

Trump's and DeSantis' names have emerged as top contenders for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, potentially setting up the pair for a rivalry, even though neither has officially declared candidacy.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters of President Donald Trump before he arrives to give a campaign speech just four days before Election Day outside of Raymond James Stadium on October 29, 2020, in Tampa, Florida. Trump said he voted for DeSantis in his reelection bid just days after the former president mocked him with the nickname "Ron DeSanctimonious." Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Trump, who beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 but lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, has been hinting for some time that a 2024 announcement might come soon. At a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, last week, he falsely claimed that he had won two presidential elections, reiterating his unproven accusation of fraud in the 2020 election.

"I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first," Trump said. "And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, OK?"

While speaking to reporters after casting his vote for DeSantis on Tuesday, Trump hinted that November 15 will "be a very exciting day for a lot of people," WPEC reported.

Meanwhile, DeSantis has made several moves to distance himself from Trump in the Republican Party, including reportedly not seeking the former president's coveted endorsement and endorsing a candidate whom Trump dismissed as a "RINO," or Republican in name only.

Additionally, when Crist asked DeSantis during a debate last month to commit to serving his full four-year term as governor if he wins reelection, he temporarily froze. When he responded, DeSantis did not commit to remaining governor for his full term or declaring his 2024 candidacy.

Some polling in recent months showed that Trump would beat DeSantis in a primary matchup, but other surveys showed that DeSantis could be competitive if he ends up facing off against the former president.

At a rally in Ohio on Monday, Trump showed polls on a screen to compare his popularity to DeSantis.

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis' campaign for comment.

Update 11/8/22, 1:40 p.m. ET: This story has been updated with additional information and background.