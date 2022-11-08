This is an opinion editorial by Mark Maraia, an entrepreneur, author of “Rainmaking Made Simple” and a Bitcoiner. Bitcoin is not like PayPal or Venmo. This would be obvious to anyone who understands money. As Shakespeare might say, “Ay, there’s the rub.” Almost no one understands money. We are never taught about how fiat money actually works at home or at school or at work … even when you work on Wall Street or you run the country. I’m confident very few politicians could pass a simple exam on money. I’m almost sure none of our federal employees could. And I’d hazard a guess that very few CEO’s or CFO’s of Fortune 500 companies could either.

