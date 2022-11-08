Read full article on original website
G20 ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund
G20 health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund Sunday to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc's leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host's president said it was not enough. He said $31 billion was required to tackle the next global pandemic.
