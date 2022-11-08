ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns-Dolphins Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

By Frankie Taddeo
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVkME_0j3F9Piy00

The undefined head to Miami fresh off their bye week to face Tua Tagovailoa and the high-powered Dolphins passing attack in Week 10.

Despite winning three consecutive games, Miami has frustrated bettors. After starting the year with back-to-back against the spread (ATS) cashes, the Dolphins have posted a disappointing 1-5 ATS (16.7%) mark over their last six games.

Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,104), forms a dynamic tandem with teammate Jaylen Waddle who is among the league leaders in receiving touchdowns (6).

Cleveland, who snapped a four-game losing skid in Week 8 with a 32-13 upset win over Cincinnati, will look to win consecutive games for the first time this season in this showdown.

Browns vs. Dolphins Odds

Moneyline: CLEVELAND (+165) | MIAMI (-200)

Spread: CLE +4 (-110) | MIA -4 (-110)

Total: 48.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 48.5 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Browns Straight-Up Record: 3-5

Browns Against The Spread Record: 4-4

Dolphins Straight-Up Record: 6-3

Dolphins Against The Spread Record: 4-5

Odds and Betting Insights

The Browns, led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, own the NFL’s third-best ground attack averaging 164.6 rushing yards per game. The powerful duo, who have combined to score 14 touchdowns on the year, find a favorable matchup against a Miami defense that has allowed 10 total touchdowns to opposing running backs in nine games.

As dynamic as Miami's aerial attack is, the team needs to find a way to get their running game on track. The Dolphins, who rank 29th in the league in rushing, averaging only 86.9 yards per game, are hoping newly arrived Jeff Wilson can help form a reliable tandem with Raheem Mostert.

One area bettors could invest in is the game total. Miami has cashed to the under in all four home games, combining with opponents to only average 33.3 points per game at Hard Rock Stadium this season. However, this matchup finds the third-highest point total (48.5) on the board in Week 10.

Bettors can take part in SI Sportsbook’s free Perfect 10 contest each week during the NFL season. The weekly game requires bettors to make 10 selections against the spread for a chance at a share of a $10,000 prize. Every bettor who picks at least six games correctly will be awarded consolation prizes in the form of free bets.

More Betting, Fantasy and NFL:

• Week 10 Perfect 10 Games, Spreads

• 2022-23 College Basketball Odds

• 2023 World Series Odds

• Mattress Mack Wins Big

• Week 9 Fantasy Takeaways

• MMQB Week 9 Takeaways

Frankie Taddeo is a successful high-stakes fantasy football player who created the first-ever DFS program ever offered in a Las Vegas sportsbook. Frankie is SI Betting's Senior Analyst and provides significant experience and resources in sports betting. You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy for his latest betting and fantasy insights from Las Vegas.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reveals His Pick Between Cowboys, Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are still the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL — and the NFC East leaders also have a head-to-head victory over their rival Dallas Cowboys. With all of that in mind, legendary coach Jimmy Johnson still believes the Cowboys have a better shot at winning a Super Bowl title this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SB Nation

Our expert picks for NFL Week 10

Welcome to Week 10 of the NFL, and we’ll get to the picks in a second — AFTER we address this week’s loser’s tweet. There was a multi-loser logjam this week that had to be settled by pick quality, but the important thing is that RJ Ochoa lost the week. It’s not like I want to relish in RJ;s misfortune, but I’ve been fascinated to see how someone would look to burn our resident Dallas Cowboys fan with a punishment tweet.
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Ringer

Week 10 NFL Picks Against the Spread

Week 10 pretty much has it all: Falcons-Panthers on Thursday night. Our first Germany game, featuring Tom Brady and Geno Smith. And the dramatic debut of Jeff Saturday as the Colts head coach. What more could you want?. Lines are from FanDuel. Stats are from TruMedia/Pro Football Focus unless otherwise...
The Spun

Former Pro Bowl Running Back Cut Thursday Morning

The Colts made a change to their backfield this Thursday, releasing running back Phillip Lindsay to make room for Jake Funk on the practice squad. Lindsay, 28, had 49 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Colts this season. He also had six receptions for 19 yards. In 2018, Lindsay...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
atozsports.com

Bills front office can’t be happy with latest Josh Allen video

The Buffalo Bills have done a very good job keeping things under wraps. Whether it’s injuries, looking into players, or even signing players, they do their best to keep things under wraps. During today’s walkthroughs, Josh Allen wasn’t available to the media. Many local reporters commented on...
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/10: Chubb is Loved, Brissett is Focused, and a Better Browns Twitter?

I’ve used this space to complain about Twitter for weeks and months now. It’s time we stepped up to do our part to fix things. Twitter is an incredibly useful service for quick news delivery, discussion, and brevity. To me, brevity is key… I’m busy, as most of you are, and don’t have time to wade through long diatribes. Twitter forces people to be straight to the point and efficient. It’s a wonderful communication vehicle for memes and jokes.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns OC John DeFilippo named head coach of New Orleans Breakers

There was once upon a time when John DeFilippo was considered an up-and-coming riser in the coaching ranks. The offensive coordinator during the 2015 season with the Cleveland Browns, DeFilippo lasted only one season with the franchise after the firing of Mike Pettine. He has since worked stints as both a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles (where he won a Super Bowl), Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Chicago Bears since then.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

Steelers upset bid vs. Saints just got very real

The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled mightily since picking up a big season-opening road win against the Cincinnati Bengals. They have lost six of their last seven games, including two straight, but help is on the way. All-Pro edge rusher, T.J. Watt, hasn’t played for the Steelers since injuring his pectoral...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

108K+
Followers
42K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy