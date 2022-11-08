Browns-Dolphins Week 10 Odds, Lines and Spread

The undefined head to Miami fresh off their bye week to face Tua Tagovailoa and the high-powered Dolphins passing attack in Week 10.

Despite winning three consecutive games, Miami has frustrated bettors. After starting the year with back-to-back against the spread (ATS) cashes, the Dolphins have posted a disappointing 1-5 ATS (16.7%) mark over their last six games.

Tyreek Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards (1,104), forms a dynamic tandem with teammate Jaylen Waddle who is among the league leaders in receiving touchdowns (6).

Cleveland, who snapped a four-game losing skid in Week 8 with a 32-13 upset win over Cincinnati, will look to win consecutive games for the first time this season in this showdown.

Browns vs. Dolphins Odds

Moneyline: CLEVELAND (+165) | MIAMI (-200)

Spread: CLE +4 (-110) | MIA -4 (-110)

Total: 48.5– Over: (-118) | Under: 48.5 (-110)

Game Info: Nov. 13, 2022 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Browns Straight-Up Record: 3-5

Browns Against The Spread Record: 4-4

Dolphins Straight-Up Record: 6-3

Dolphins Against The Spread Record: 4-5

Odds and Betting Insights

The Browns, led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, own the NFL’s third-best ground attack averaging 164.6 rushing yards per game. The powerful duo, who have combined to score 14 touchdowns on the year, find a favorable matchup against a Miami defense that has allowed 10 total touchdowns to opposing running backs in nine games.

As dynamic as Miami's aerial attack is, the team needs to find a way to get their running game on track. The Dolphins, who rank 29th in the league in rushing, averaging only 86.9 yards per game, are hoping newly arrived Jeff Wilson can help form a reliable tandem with Raheem Mostert.

One area bettors could invest in is the game total. Miami has cashed to the under in all four home games, combining with opponents to only average 33.3 points per game at Hard Rock Stadium this season. However, this matchup finds the third-highest point total (48.5) on the board in Week 10.

