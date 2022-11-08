Read full article on original website
It’s For ADULTS Only(!) In Chester
GOOD news for all our Golden Triangle pottery enthusiasts! Adult Ed Pottery continues this Thursday night, the 10th, over at CJI in Chester. The pottery fun's runs from 7, to 9, at it's all going to be fine. It'll be like a scene from the Whoopi Goldberg movie, "Ghost." Get ready to fire up your pottery furnaces for the holidays...
Veteran’s Day Pancakes-GALATA Style
The Galata Area Eagle Scouts will be serving up their Veteran's Day Pancake Supper this Friday night from 5, to 9, up at the Galata Community Hall. After the supper, a short program will be presented. All proceeds will benefit Boy's State, and our Montana Veteran's Memorial Flag here in Shelby.
Cards, Burgers & Dogs & BBQ Too In Shelby
Our Shelby Senior Center's having cards, potluck BBQ, & THEY'RE supplying the burgers & dogs tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon beginning at noon. The cards start rolling at 1, so please be sure & bring along some bucks to buy in for the fun. "If" you can, why not bring along with a dessert to share with good neighbors & friends.
Chester Will Be Like Motel 6
A door to door food drive is on the way to Chester, on Wednesday evening, the 26th. with the Chester students accepting canned food & non-perishables between 6:30, & 7:30. Please place your items out on your doorstep BEFORE 6:30, & "leave your porch lights on. For more information, call 899 9968. Chester, will be like Motel 6..."leaving the lights on for you," during the food drive...
SBY Brings On BBQ & Cards
Our Shelby Senior Center's throwing a BBQ Card Party tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon over at the center. The BBQ kicks off at noon with the card FUN starting at 1. Cards? You name it...pinochle, pitch & whist. It's $2 per person, & why not bring along a salad or dessert to your friends & good neighbors...
GOOD News On The Flu Vax
The Pondera Health Department's giving out flu shots EVERY Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, from 10, until 5, down at the Conrad Senior Center. With this season's cold & flu numbers already rolling in, NOW is a real good time to keep yourself protected & safe...
Quilting FUN “Triangle Style”
The Triangle Quilt Squares will have their meeting this evening (Tuesday,) & it promises to be a lively one with quilts in tonight's spotlight. The Squares meeting will begin at 6:30, over at our Shelby Senior Center. I submit, with fall weather here, & another COLD Montana winter on the way, one can never have enough quilts...BTW, check out the latest Farmers Almanac for a preview of this season's Montana winter weather, or simply cut to the chase & tune into Gary Goodan for the real scoop on the weather...and then some...
FIRE! Benefit For Devries Family
There will be a benefit for the Devries family NEXT Saturday, the 29th. Riley, Sara & family lost EVERYTHING, their home & their belongings in a wildfire north of Conrad, lst month. The benefit kicks off Saturday afternoon, the 29th, at 4, out at the Pondera Golf Club. The chili & cinnamon roll dinner's a FREE will donation, & they have a silent & LIVE auction planned too.
Shelby’s Is Only A Week Away!
Trunk or Treat's on the way NEXT Monday night, Halloween Eve, over at the Shelby First Baptist Church. Trunk or Treat's going to run from 6, to 8, & it's going to be GREAT!. Don't worry about a thing...for more information AND directions, go to fbcshelbymt.com/trunk-or-treat.
More POWER To You From MRE
The Annual Meeting of Members of Marias River Electric Cooperative is coming up NEXT Friday night, the 28th, over at the Shelby High School. Don't worry about a thing...our local 4-H clubs will be serving up the buffet dinner, & there'll be plenty of activity with various educational booths set up at the high school. High school seniors can enter at registration for 1 of 2, $500, scholarships to be drawn during NEXT Friday night's meeting. They'll leave the lights on for you too...
Shelby Cafeteria’s SPOOKY
Shelby Home & School will hosting SPOOKY Science Night this Monday night from 5:30, to 7:30, over at our Shelby Elementary Cafeteria. The Halloween FUN doesn't stop for our Shelby kids...there's Trick or Treat out at the haunted house after school on Monday. Let's go "Halloweenin'!
Carnival Comes To Shelby Saturday
Our Shelby Lion's Club's hosting a "Boos & Ghouls Halloween Kid's Carnival this Saturday afternoon down at the Shelby Elks. Saturday's carnival will be running full tilt from 4, until 6, for kicks with some cool costume contests, face painting & pumpkin bowling. The kid's carnival's geared for ages 0, to 12. Don't worry about a thing...it's a free will donation, & there'll be a photo area on site too...
Shelby Fairgrounds HAUNTED!
Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce Haunted House will be up & running the next two weekends out at the fairgrounds. The haunted house doors will open at 6:30, THIS Friday, & Saturday, 10/21-22, & NEXT weekend too, Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday, 10/28-10/30. Be SCARED but don't worry about a thing, it's $5, per tour, & $15, for adults all night, & $10, all night for students & seniors.
Conrad Reduces The “STIGMA!”
A Mental Health Awareness Walk is planned for the Conrad community NEXT Thursday, the 27th. The walk will go from 6:30, to 8 o'clock, & will commence at the beginning of the Conrad pathway on the corner of Virginia & Avenue C. Don't worry about a thing...there's NO entry fee for this family friendly event. Come on out & help support the efforts to reduce the stigma of mental health issues & concerns in Conrad. Questions? Feel free to call 450 1685.
They’re Selling Pumpkins For A Quarter!
That's right, 25 cents a pound! The Hillside Colony's continuing to have their fresh vegetables, pickled vegetables, & PUMPKINS available down at Shelby Floral through the end of October, now that the Farmers Market is done for the season. They'll selling those pumpkins for a quarter a pound until they're sold out! I'm going to grab a couple myself, throw them in the freezer, & I'll be ready & set to go for NEXT Halloween.
There IS Such A Thing As A “FREE LUNCH!”
Our good friend & neighbor, Lena Tronson, down at Shelby's Smile Shop" is offering a FREE lunch for ALL veterans tomorrow on Veteran's Day! Once again, a luncheon for ALL veterans will be available from 11, until 2. ANY veteran of active service members at the luncheon's invited to bring along a photo of themselves, can have Lena copy it & displayed on the Smile Shop Military Wall. Please keep in mind, active military & civilians are also invited to wear RED in honor of RED Fridays, which stands for, "Remember Everyone Deployed,"...there'll be a Smile Shop discount every Friday, through the year to for who wears red. "ME?" I've got my RED long johns on, so rattle the skillet Lena, I'm on my way down...
