ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Brendan Fraser’s Big Transformation in ‘The Whale’ Finally Gets First Look

By Fletcher Peters
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Etee2_0j3F8TDf00
A24

We’ve been hearing all about Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale throughout this year’s festival season, and now, the first footage of Brendan Fraser’s grand return to Hollywood has arrived. A24 has unveiled a trailer for The Whale , which sees the Best Actor hopeful in one of his most challenging roles yet.

Most of the trailer is composed of shots teeing up the setting for The Whale , with portraits of Charlie’s (Fraser) house. In the film, Fraser plays a 600-pound man who attempts to reconnect with his young daughter Ellie ( Sadie Sink ). We get glimpses of the pair playing on a beach in their younger years, and then, what appears to be a super tense relationship as the pair grow older.

“Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable of not caring?” Charlie narrates in the trailer “People are amazing.”

As awards season heats up, Brendan Fraser’s performance in The Whale has been one of the most-discussed picks for the Best Actor trophy. In its review from September, Vulture called The Whale the “perfect comeback role” for Fraser. “Prosthetic or no, it’s a perfect part for Fraser,” wrote critic Bilge Ebiri. “It’s hard to imagine anyone else in the part, frankly. The character’s demeanor makes sense for someone who doesn’t see much company, who is ashamed to show himself to strangers but still longs to connect.”

Despite the praise, the film has faced criticisms for its portrayal of fat people , with reviews noting the intensity of Fraser’s fat suit and the negative language used in the film. Some reviewers have also faced backlash for the tone of their criticisms, though, with The Guardian saying the actor looked like "a giant pool of Jabba the Hutt-type flesh."

“Aside from missing the point of the film,” wrote Kayleigh Donaldson for The Daily Beast’s Obsessed , “it’s a slap in the face for an actor who is fat and has talked about the difficulties of dealing with an injured and changing body, one damaged through work in the industry.”

Still, folks are excited about the return of The Mummy star to the big screen. Fraser was nearly pushed out of the industry for accusing Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk of sexual assault in 2018. Four years later, Fraser’s fans— including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — were thoroughly excited to see him crying (happy tears!) after getting a standing ovation at The Whale ’s premiere in Venice.

The Whale premieres in theaters on Dec. 9.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Jason Momoa Bares All In Traditional Hawaiian Malo On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Jason Momoa made an eye-opening appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night (November 9), arriving on the show in his costume for his Netflix film Slumberland. The 43-year-old actor donned purple satin pajamas and a pink velvet coat with shiny embellishments, but he soon stripped out of the flashy look in favor of flashing some skin.
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

Elvis Mitchell Thrillingly Explores the Golden Age of Black Cinema in ‘Is That Black Enough for You?!?’

I wasn’t expecting any other moviegoing experience this year to top my rambunctious screening of Don’t Worry Darling on opening day. Then I saw the premiere of Is That Black Enough for You?!?, a new Netflix documentary analyzing the legacy of 1970s Black cinema, at last month’s New York Film Festival. Based on the crowd’s sporadic cheers and applause–as well as one man on my left who was literally on the edge of his seat—you’d think we were watching a sporting event and not a 135-minute nonfiction film about Hollywood racism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Finale Was More Traumatizing Than Ever

Love Is Blind Season 3 has been the most intense by far, and that chaotic finale filled with “I Don’t”s was no exception. But the reunion, which Netflix debuted Wednesday, kicked things up even further—like, from 11 to 11,000.This season, we’ve seen men call their fiancées 9’s and other women 10’s. We’ve seen them yell things like, “Looks do matter!” We’ve seen them clench and flex their hands in drunken anger over petty jealousy. With the exception of two successful couples—Raven Ross and Sikiru “SK” Alagbada, and Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux—every pair this season was a worrisome mess.But...
TheDailyBeast

Horde of Timothée Chalamet Fans Shut Down ‘Bones and All’ Red Carpet

Police shut down the red carpet at the Milan premiere of Bones and All after a massive group of Timothée Chalamet fans prompted safety concerns, Variety reports. The horde of fans had gathered outside the Space Cinema Odeon in hopes to see the 26-year-old heartthrob, who stars in the cannibal romance. The premiere continued in a limited capacity with members of the press turned away as well. The film’s limited release is set for Nov. 18 in the U.S. and will expand to wide release Nov. 23.Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Luca Guadagnino wave to the crowd at the #BonesAndAll premiere in Milan. https://t.co/PycbQzYAzd pic.twitter.com/ZgG8Kvc3CU— Variety (@Variety) November 12, 2022 Read it at Variety
pethelpful.com

Video of Bird Dancing Along to 'Blurred Lines' Is a Whole Vibe

TikTok is a beautiful app because it has introduced us to so many incredibly talented people and quite honestly, pets. Who knew pets could do so many tricks or that birds had so many words? We would've never known that if it weren't for this app. A recent clip from...
TheDailyBeast

‘Mythic Quest’ Levels Up in Heart and Humor for Stellar Season 3

There is something admirable about a television show that can completely shake up its formula, send its core characters into different directions, and still remain the delightful series audiences originally fell in love with. It’s not an easy task, but season three of Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest makes the challenge look like a breeze.After the Season 2 finale, the future of Mythic Quest was up in the air (as was the future of all the show’s characters). On one hand, the episode felt like it could double as a series finale—seeing as several of the main characters quit their jobs...
TheDailyBeast

Beloved ‘Batman’ Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies After Cancer Battle

Beloved Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died at 66, Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed on Friday.Conroy voice-acted Batman in 15 films, plus hundreds of episodes of television and multiple video games, including the Batman: The Animated Series show and the Batman: Arkham games. He died after “a short battle with cancer,” Warner Bros. announced in a statement.“Kevin was far more than an actor whom I had the pleasure of casting and directing—he was a dear friend for 30+ years whose kindness and generous spirit knew no boundaries,” casting director Andrea Romano said via the Warner Bros. statement. “Kevin’s warm heart, delightfully...
TheDailyBeast

Studio Ghibli Meets Star Wars in the Cutest Three Minutes of the Year

Three years ago, our lives changed forever: We met Baby Yoda. Disney+ launched on Nov. 12, 2019, with the Star Wars TV series spin-off The Mandalorian premiering alongside it. In theory, the show is about the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal)—but from the moment that pint-sized version of Yoda appeared, the show became all about that adorable little dude.To celebrate that auspicious day, Lucasfilm has released a special short all about Baby Yoda, exclusively on Disney+. But this isn’t just a Baby Yoda romp pulled from the set of The Mandalorian. “Zen — Grogu and Dust Bunnies” was produced in collaboration with...
WWD

Viola Davis Shines in Armani Privé Fringe Dress at Harper’s Bazaar U.K. Women of the Year Awards

Viola Davis attended Harper’s Bazaar U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Thursday, wearing a black dress with a fringe neckline. Davis took home the Icon Award for her long-standing achievements as an actor with roles spanning screen and stage. In honor of the ceremony, Davis wore a black column dress with a one-shoulder strap going across the bodice with black and purple fringe detailing by Armani Privé. She accessorized the look with a pink envelope clutch bag and a pair of black and purple statement earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA...
TheDailyBeast

The Couple That Fell in Love—and Died—on a Volcano

There’s an abundance of metaphors to be made surrounding volcanoes. They erupt from you, one could say.It’s a whole other thing to make that figurative language and those themes literal: Katia and Maurice Krafft fell in love and died on a volcano.Fire of Love, the spellbinding documentary directed by Sara Dosa and produced by Shane Boris, recounts that fated love story. They were volcanologists who met through their field work in the ’70s and transformed their field, working together to collect data and indispensable footage of their seismically dangerous subject. Along the way, they attained a bit of a cult...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
34K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy