Brendan Fraser’s Big Transformation in ‘The Whale’ Finally Gets First Look

A24

We’ve been hearing all about Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale throughout this year’s festival season, and now, the first footage of Brendan Fraser’s grand return to Hollywood has arrived. A24 has unveiled a trailer for The Whale , which sees the Best Actor hopeful in one of his most challenging roles yet.

Most of the trailer is composed of shots teeing up the setting for The Whale , with portraits of Charlie’s (Fraser) house. In the film, Fraser plays a 600-pound man who attempts to reconnect with his young daughter Ellie ( Sadie Sink ). We get glimpses of the pair playing on a beach in their younger years, and then, what appears to be a super tense relationship as the pair grow older.

“Do you ever get the feeling people are incapable of not caring?” Charlie narrates in the trailer “People are amazing.”

As awards season heats up, Brendan Fraser’s performance in The Whale has been one of the most-discussed picks for the Best Actor trophy. In its review from September, Vulture called The Whale the “perfect comeback role” for Fraser. “Prosthetic or no, it’s a perfect part for Fraser,” wrote critic Bilge Ebiri. “It’s hard to imagine anyone else in the part, frankly. The character’s demeanor makes sense for someone who doesn’t see much company, who is ashamed to show himself to strangers but still longs to connect.”

Despite the praise, the film has faced criticisms for its portrayal of fat people , with reviews noting the intensity of Fraser’s fat suit and the negative language used in the film. Some reviewers have also faced backlash for the tone of their criticisms, though, with The Guardian saying the actor looked like "a giant pool of Jabba the Hutt-type flesh."

“Aside from missing the point of the film,” wrote Kayleigh Donaldson for The Daily Beast’s Obsessed , “it’s a slap in the face for an actor who is fat and has talked about the difficulties of dealing with an injured and changing body, one damaged through work in the industry.”

Still, folks are excited about the return of The Mummy star to the big screen. Fraser was nearly pushed out of the industry for accusing Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Berk of sexual assault in 2018. Four years later, Fraser’s fans— including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — were thoroughly excited to see him crying (happy tears!) after getting a standing ovation at The Whale ’s premiere in Venice.

The Whale premieres in theaters on Dec. 9.

