How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Deadly Hurricane Nicole delivers storm surge, erosion, coastal destruction
Multimillion dollar homes collapsing due to Hurricane Nicole erosion. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less "significant" than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that...
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, flooding to Appalachia
ORLANDO, Fla. - The remnants of Nicole are moving toward the northeast roughly 36 hours after making landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm left behind devastating flooding and damage. On Friday evening, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nicolewas located about 55 miles from Charleston,...
Orlando weather: Incoming cold front to drop temperatures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight's low: 67 degrees. As Nicole continues to move north, central Florida will see a few lingering showers this afternoon and coastal hazards. Highs will be in the low-80s. BEACHES:. There is a Coastal Flood Warning, High Surf Advisory and a high risk for rip current sat...
Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives
ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Front rolls through Central Florida, bringing chance for showers, storms
Today's high: 75 degrees | Tonight's low: 61 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: A front rolls through our area today bringing a chance of scattered showers and even a few thundershowers. Best chance of rain will be south of I-4. BEACHES: Few showers/storms possible along the coast today....
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole
Florida beachside homes nearly buried in feet of sand after Hurricane Nicole. In addition to collapsed buildings, eroded beaches, downed trees, and flooded roadways, the power of Hurricane Nicole also pushed up several feet of sand onto the coast, covering some streets and homes in massive amounts of sand. In...
Florida beachfront property owners desperate for help in protecting property damaged by Hurricane Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - After losing homes and chunks of their property, some Florida residents living along the beach in Wilbur-by-the-Sea are hoping there’s a way to protect what’s left. "We spent our life building what we’ve built in order to have this place. I want to keep it....
SpaceX successfully launches more Intelsat satellites from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX started off Saturday with the successful launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission from Florida's Space Coast. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites lifted off at 11:06 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. "Galaxy 31 (G-31) and Galaxy...
