Florida State

How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
FLORIDA STATE
Deadly Hurricane Nicole delivers storm surge, erosion, coastal destruction

Multimillion dollar homes collapsing due to Hurricane Nicole erosion. After Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday south of Vero Beach and started traveling up the state as a tropical storm, Gov. Ron DeSantis called it less "significant" than September’s Category 4 Hurricane Ian. But DeSantis said he anticipated that...
FLORIDA STATE
Sonic boom? Mysterious 'booms' heard around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you hear it?. Central Florida residents said they heard some very loud, mysterious sonic booms early Saturday morning – and we now know what caused them. A FOX 35 viewer in Orlando says she heard the booms around 5 a.m. and that some of the houses in the neighborhood shook. She also said there was a smell of sulfur in the air afterwards, but it's not known if that was related to the noises heard.
ORLANDO, FL
Remnants of Nicole bring heavy rain, flooding to Appalachia

ORLANDO, Fla. - The remnants of Nicole are moving toward the northeast roughly 36 hours after making landfall on Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm left behind devastating flooding and damage. On Friday evening, the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Nicolewas located about 55 miles from Charleston,...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando weather: Here's when Central Florida's next cold front arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is about to see some big weather changes with a cold front moving in that will drop temperatures into the 50s. Warmer than average through the rest of afternoon, as high temperatures peak into the mid 80s. Moisture increases throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers are possible for Southern Brevard. Dense fog is possible tonight into early morning Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
SpaceX successfully launches more Intelsat satellites from Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX started off Saturday with the successful launch of the Intelsat G-31/G-32 mission from Florida's Space Coast. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites lifted off at 11:06 a.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. "Galaxy 31 (G-31) and Galaxy...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL

