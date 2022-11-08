ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Jaiden Credle ran 36 times for 136 yards and touchdown, Justin Lynch scored on a 9-yard run in the closing seconds and Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 24-21 Wednesday night. Lynch finished with 83 yards rushing on six carries for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Treyson...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy