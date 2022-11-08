Read full article on original website
Related
No. 21 Illinois hosts Purdue with division title on the line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - About 11 months after transferring from Syracuse, quarterback Tommy DeVito has helped to revitalize a long-struggling Illinois offense and lift the team into the Big Ten West lead with three games remaining. DeVito and the No. 21 Illini (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) have an opportunity to become...
Improved Illinois, OC Barry Lunney Jr. agree to 1-year extension
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. - Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. has agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season, the school announced Wednesday. Lunney, who is earning $675,000 this year, will be paid $800,000 in 2023 and $825,000 each of the following two years. Coach Bret Bielema in January...
Credle, Lynch help N. Illinois rally, beat W. Michigan 24-21
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Jaiden Credle ran 36 times for 136 yards and touchdown, Justin Lynch scored on a 9-yard run in the closing seconds and Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 24-21 Wednesday night. Lynch finished with 83 yards rushing on six carries for Northern Illinois (3-7, 2-4 Mid-American Conference). Treyson...
Fox 32 Chicago
Chicago, IL
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0