Syracuse, NY

Applebee’s is offering a free meal to Veterans on Veterans Day

By Megan Hatch
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year is Applebee’s 15th anniversary of honoring Veterans on Veterans Day with an in-restaurant complimentary full-size entrée.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar will give thanks to all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, with an exclusive menu created just for them.

Veterans can choose from the menu and dine in while also receiving a $5 bounce-back card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

The exclusive menu is filled with seven of Applebee’s most popular entrees including the following:

  • 6 oz. Top Sirloin
  • Double Crunch Shrimp
  • Fiesta Lime Chicken
  • Chicken Tenders Platter
  • Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
  • Oriental Chicken Salad
  • Three-Cheese Chicken Penne

Participating Syracuse Applebee’s locations include Dewitt, Auburn, North Syracuse, Clay/Liverpool, and Cortland.

“Our entire Applebee’s family looks forward to this day year after year. It is truly an honor to be able to give back to and recognize those who have served and continue to serve our country,” said John Cywinski, Applebee’s President. “We welcome our heroes to join us for a free and delicious full-size entrée at Applebee’s on Veterans Day as our way of saying thanks.”

Applebee’s has served more than 10.8 million free meals to Veterans across the country since 2008.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

