Horry County, SC

wpde.com

Hundreds attend 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, hundreds of folks rolled up their sleeves and grabbed their buckets for the 18th Annual Murrells Inlet Oyster Roast. The event was held at The Wicked Tuna. There were vendors, music and thousands of oysters of course. ABC15 caught up with one...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Grand Strand woman wins $200K with scratch-off lottery ticket

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Grand Strand woman woke up Thursday $200,000 richer after winning with a scratch-off ticket. The winning ticket came from the Lowes Foods store on Fresh Drive in Myrtle Beach. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner admitted to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “But...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

All aboard! Polar Express making a stop at Myrtle Beach Train Depot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Seeing is believing and the Polar Express will make a stop at the historic Myrtle Beach Train Depot just in time for Christmas. The Second Annual Polar Express event will happen on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a sensory-friendly experience from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Community sees virtual preview of possible changes coming to Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors were given a virtual preview of what may be coming to Garden City. Horry County leaders and engineers with Stantec showcased designs for the Garden City Beach streetscape project. It would involve moving utilities along Atlantic Avenue underground and adding more permeable parking...
GARDEN CITY, SC
wpde.com

Highway 31 bridgebuilder blames county, state for delays in multi-million dollar lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly three years after the much-anticipated, long-awaited extension of Highway 31 was complete, the builder is suing the state and Horry County. Flatiron Contructors Inc. named Horry County and the SC Dept. of Transportation in a newly filed lawsuit claiming both entities breached their...
wpde.com

Veterans Day: Seaside Elementary students sing to honor veterans

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and teachers in Horry County honored veterans today. Seaside Elementary in Garden City held a Veterans Day program. The school chorus sang patriotic songs including the Star Spangled Banner, Fifty Nifty and Thank You, Soldiers. The school honored all branches of the military...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Robeson County fireman honored as being pioneer

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson County fireman Jay White, 72, was honored during an event Thursday night by the Robeson County Firefighter’s Association Pioneer Award. White volunteers with Northwoods Fire and Rescue, but he's been a firefighter for 39 years. Northwoods Fire Chief Josh Windom said White...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

