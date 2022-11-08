Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
Grandmaster Jay Sentenced to 7 Years in PrisonTruflix NetworkLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 7,000 fake IDs seized by Border Patrol in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Louisville football still has "a lot to go get" in final two games
Sure, the University of Louisville football team was disappointed with the outcome of Saturday's game against Clemson. The Cardinals dropped a 31-16 road decision to the No. 10 ranked Tigers and fell to 6-4 on the season. But with two games left to play, U of L coach Scott Satterfield...
247Sports
Louisville basketball: Media reacts to Cardinals' loss to Wright State
Louisville is off to an 0-2 start in the 2022-23 season, courtesy of Wright State's Trey Calvin, who connected on a step-back jumper for a 73-72 victory. That bucket was the final insult in a game that saw the Cardinals lead by 10 points in the second half before falling to a mid-major by a single point for the second time in as many games.
Uncle Dave and Rosebowl recap tough night at Davis Wade
Mississippi State made a game of it against #1 Georgia for a half. In the second half, the defending national champions showed why they are ranked as the top team in the country again this year. Make no mistake about it, the Bulldogs of Athens are outstanding. State had their moments, but not very many of them. That is a credit to Georgia.
What we learned: Georgia edition
We learned that Mississippi State's struggles continued this weekend. That's three losses in the last four games for the Bulldogs and now they have a blemish on their home record this season after a 5-0 start at Davis Wade Stadium in 2022.
South Carolina athlete set for official visit to Louisville
The University of Louisville will have a bunch of prospects on campus next weekend for Senior Day when the football team hosts North Carolina State. And one of those prospects will be Dorchester, S.C., Woodland athlete Suderian Harrison. The rising prospect in the Class of 2023 confirmed to Cardinal Authority that he will be making an official visit to check out the Cardinals.
Georgia football stays No. 1 in Week 12 Coaches Poll
After 11 weeks of football, the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll has been updated and Georgia, coming off a 45-19 road win over Mississippi State, remains No. 1 with Ohio State at No. 2 and Michigan at No. 3. Georgia received 61 first-place votes while Ohio State and Michigan each received one. Oregon fell seven spots to No. 13, Washington rose eight spots to No. 15, UCLA fell six spots to No. 16, Notre Dame rose six spots to No. 19, and Florida State entered the top 25 at No. 20.
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Wright State
Louisville dropped a second-straight game to begin the Kenny Payne era, with both losses coming by just a point. On Saturday afternoon in front of 12,720 in attendance at the KFC Yum! Center, Wright State scored the game's last six points, including a jumper by Trey Calvin at the buzzer to give the Raiders a 73-72 win over the Cardinals.
Report Card: Georgia 45, Mississippi State 19
Mississippi State duplicated what everyone else who has played Georgia this season has done. They lost, by a 45-19 score which fairly reflected the evening’s action.
Louisville announces signing of Curtis Williams
Louisville men's basketball announced the signing of four-star forward Curtis Williams on Friday evening. The 6-foot-6 Williams, a product of Brother Rice in Bloomfield, Mich., committed to Louisville on Sept. 19 over finalists Alabama, Florida State, Providence and Xavier. The school announced his signing in a release. “We’re blessed to...
247Sports
