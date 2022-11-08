ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK student who reportedly attacked, used racist slurs against worker withdrawing from school

By Monica Kast, Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

The University of Kentucky student charged after reportedly assaulting a Black student worker will withdraw from the college this week, the student’s lawyer said Tuesday.

Sophia Rosing, a senior at UK, was arrested after she physically assaulted and spouted racial slurs at a Black student desk clerk and police officer early Sunday, according to records.

The incident took place at Boyd Residence Hall where Rosing, a white student, entered and began taunting, using racial slurs and making derogatory comments toward Kylah Spring, a Black student. After police arrived, Rosing continued using slurs, resisted arrest and bit a police officer, according to the arrest report. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

Rosing’s attorney, Fred Peters, said she plans to withdraw from UK on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“She is humiliated and mortified by what is on those videos and what she did,” Peters told the Herald-Leader Tuesday.

Rosing, 22, was arrested and charged with first and second offenses of public intoxication, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct, according to the Fayette County Detention Center website.

Rosing’s attorney entered a not guilty plea at an arraignment on Monday afternoon , with a bond set at $10,000 cash. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15. According to court records, she posted bond and was released Monday night. She’s ordered to have no contact with Boyd Hall or Spring and can’t consume alcohol.

When asked Tuesday if Rosing had withdrawn from UK, spokesperson Whitney Siddiqi said in a text message, “If and when we have new information we will provide that ASAP.” The university is conducting its own investigation into the incident.

Kylah Spring, center, speaks at a march against racism on University of Kentucky’s campus on Nov. 7, 2022. The march was organized after video of a white UK student, Sophia Rosing, saying racist slurs to a Black student desk clerk, Spring, went viral on social media. Monica Kast/mkast@herald-leader.com

Hundreds of UK students held a march against racism on campus Monday night, calling for unity and justice for Spring. Some students said they hoped UK would expel Rosing, and others said they hoped the university would conduct a thorough investigation and offer support to its students.

Spring, speaking to the marchers, thanked her family, friends and other UK students for supporting her.

“This is a recurring issue in and across American school systems, no matter what age,” Spring said. “I am deeply sad about the events that took place. But I am grateful for justice that is to come.”

Spring also had a message for Rosing, and quoted Michelle Obama: “When they go low, we go high.”

“You will not break my spirit and you will be held accountable for your actions,” Spring said, speaking about Rosing. “I only pray that you open your heart to love and try to experience life differently and more positively after this.”

Comments / 1

bytheppl4theppl
4d ago

Bye👋🏿👋🏿👋🏿. Hope she dont take her racist harm somewhere else… oh and an alcohol issues doesnt excuse racism

Reply
3
 

LEXINGTON, KY
