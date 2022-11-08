ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Monster Jam returns to Syracuse; tickets are on sale now

By Kayla Welytok
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The beloved motorsport is rolling back into Syracuse this April at the JMA Wireless Dome!

Monster Jam will be tearing up the JMA Wireless Dome on April 8 at 7 p.m. and some tickets are on sale now!

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and Monster Jam Preferred Customers can purchase advanced tickets beginning November 8.

All other attendees will have to purchase their tickets beginning on November 15.

Fans still have time to become a Monster Jam Preferred Customer and claim their exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code by clicking here.

Before the event, there will be a Monster Jam Pit Party held in Syracuse on Saturday, April 8 from 2:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Fans will be able to see the monster trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, take pictures and enjoy other family-friendly activities as well.

Truck Lineup:

  • Grave Digger ® driven by Adam Anderson
  • Max-D ™ driven by Tom Meents
  • Soldier Fortune ™ driven by Kayla Blood
  • Bakugan Dragonoid™ driven by Camden Murphy
  • Vendetta is driven by Mike Christensen
  • Velociraptor driven by David Olfert
  • Jester driven by Matt Pagliarulo
  • Kraken driven by Nick Pagliarulo

More about Monster Jam

Monster Jam

The 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks push all limits in freestyle, skills, and racing competitions.

The Stadium Series Red Champion will receive a highly coveted automatic bid to the prestigious Monster Jam World Finals ® to compete for the title of World Champion. The 2023 Monster Jam World Finals will be held in Nashville on July 1.

The Stadium Championship Series Red features 12 athletes battling for the championship. Five-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Adam Anderson and the legendary Grave Digger aim to dethrone reigning series champion and 14-time Monster Jam World Finals champion, Tom Meents.

Military veteran Kayla Blood in Soldier Fortune™ and fan-favorite Camden Murphy in Bakugan Dragonoid™ look to lock in the championship.

