‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Danielle Calls Out Fans Over Rodney, Eliza, and Justin Love Triangle: ‘Ya’ll Gotta Stop’

Fans watching Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 12 saw the end of the Eliza Isichei, Justin Glaze , and Rodney Mathews love triangle. The cast members were left in tears after what went down on the beach. Now, Danielle Maltby is calling out fans for being insensitive to what the three contestants went through. Here’s what she said.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Eliza Isichei, Rodney Mathews, and Justin Glaze.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 Episode 12 saw the end of the Rodney, Justin, and Eliza love triangle

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 12 proved shocking and devastating for everyone on the beach. In episode 11, Eliza Isichei and Rodney Mathews seemed to strengthen their relationship — but Justin Glaze returned to sweep Eliza off her feet. Eliza was then stuck between choosing either man to continue forward with.

In episode 12, Eliza had to make an extremely difficult choice at the rose ceremony. While she really liked both men, she ultimately chose to give her rose to Rodney . This sent Justin home. While Eliza felt she should’ve been happier to stay with Rodney, she had a change of heart after the rose ceremony. She then told Rodney that she felt influenced by everyone’s love for him on the beach, thus not choosing who her heart truly wanted.

Eliza tells Rodney she wants to pursue a relationship with Justin despite the rose ceremony. Rodney then self-eliminates, and Eliza leaves for Baltimore to find Justin.

Danielle Maltby called out fans for their treatment of the cast members

Given the messy circumstances that went down in Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 12, many fans have their own opinions of Eliza Isichei, Rodney Mathews, and Justin Glaze. Eliza was subjected to scrutiny because she changed her mind about Justin. This rubbed many fans the wrong way.

Cast member Danielle Maltby called out fans for their reactions to the love triangle. “Ya’ll gotta stop or have some discretion,” she tweeted, according to Reddit . “We love Rodney. We all care about Eliza and Justin and saw the turmoil she was in processing her feelings. These are real people, experiencing real moments of happiness, pain, and confusion.”

“And then they read your s***ty comments about how you feel they could navigate it better or being made fun of,” Danielle continued. “Not everyone is going to be your perfect match and it effing sucks when that happens.”

The cast member then suggested that fans should “be a little kinder” because “none of us are perfect.”

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ spoilers: Do Eliza and Justin end up together?

With Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 12 ending on a cliffhanger, fans want to know if Eliza Isichei and Justin Glaze end up in a relationship.

It seems they don’t. Reality Steve noted on Twitter that the two don’t fully connect after the show. They will likely address this during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

Additionally, fans noticed that Eliza and Rodney Mathews spent time together after the show, but this appeared to be in a group setting. It doesn’t seem like they rekindled their connection.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

