‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Isn’t on Tonight Nov. 8, Here’s Why

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 has been airing twice a week for the majority of the season. With only a few weeks left, fans might be surprised to learn there’s no Bachelor in Paradise tonight, Nov. 8, 2022. There’s a lot to unpack regarding the love triangle between Rodney Mathews , Eliza Isichei, and Justin Glaze, but the nation’s eyes will be glued to the television for another reason on Tuesday night. Here’s why.

Nov. 8 is Election Day

Bachelor in Paradise only aired Monday this week because Tuesday is Election Day in the United States. That means there won’t be a new episode of Bachelor in Paradise .

The Bachelor spinoff never had to adjust the schedule like this in previous years because it has never aired this late before — Bachelor in Paradise typically airs during the summer months. With the late start this year, the show has had to make some adjustments to it’s broadcasting schedule.

2022 election results will be broadcast during ‘Bachelor in Paradise’s time slot

Instead of airing a second episode of Bachelor in Paradise this week, ABC will replace the program with coverage of the midterm election. According to ABC News , they’ll be providing extensive coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. “ World News Tonight anchor David Muir will lead coverage from New York starting at 7 p.m. with ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis,” the outlet reports.

“Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega, chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, senior White House correspondent Mary Bruce, Nightline co-anchor Byron Pitts, and contributors María Elena Salinas, Chris Christie, Donna Brazille, Heidi Heitkamp, Yvette Simpson and Sarah Isgur” will also be covering the event. Correspondents will report from across the country to bring viewers updates on key races.

Bachelor Nation isn’t happy about there not being an episode tonight

Despite the occasion on Tuesday, some fans in Bachelor Nation aren’t happy about missing out on an episode. “What am I supposed to look forward to now on Tuesday,” tweeted one fan.

“Wait. Nothing this Tuesday?!?!” reads another tweet . “How am I supposed to make it a whole week???”

How many episodes of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 are left?

There are only four more episodes of BiP remaining in the season. After this week, Bachelor in Paradise will resume a normal air schedule. Here’s when to tune in to new episodes:

Monday, Nov. 14 — Episode 13

Tuesday, Nov. 15 — Episode 14

Monday, Nov. 21 — Finale Part 1

Tuesday, Nov. 22 — Finale Part 2

What to expect when ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ returns next week with episode 13

At the end of last night’s episode, Eliza left the beach to pursue Justin instead of Rodney. She arrived in Baltimore to confront Justin about their relationship.

“In the end, I finally went after what I wanted and that’s you,” she tells him in the teaser for next week. Justin is admittedly confused, but fans will have to tune in to see what unfolds.

Back on the beach, a new woman arrives. What will this mean for the relationships that have already formed this season?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 continues next week with two episodes. Tune in Monday and Tuesday night beginning at 8 p.m. ET.