Russell, Hamilton Launch Mercedes Back Into F1 Winning Ways in Brazil
A chaotic storm began brewing across multiple team radios farther back on the grid behind the 1-2 of Mercedes’s George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
The Real Story Behind That 'Pre-Production' C8 Corvette on Bring a Trailer
This week, a tantalizing listing went up on Bring a Trailer for a “Pre-Production 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe C8.R 01EX.” In the comments, the listing seller tells a tale of a General Motors experimental C8 prototype that somehow escaped GM’s clutches, an unaccounted-for machine that, if genuine, would count as the 1,001st example of the limited-to-1,000 C8.R Edition, a special package commemorating the mid-engine Vette’s dominant 2020 season in sports car racing. Jalopnik spoke with a Chevy representative to try and get to the bottom of the mystery.
The 2022 BMW X3 M Competition Is Too Sporty For its Own Good
After George Lucas watched a rough cut of Star Wars: Episode I: The Phantom Menace, the director infamously said, “I may have gone too far in a few places.” This, I fear, is what BMW has done with the 2022 X3 M Competition. Much like The Phantom Menace, this BMW has all the building blocks to be great, but falls short in its delivery.
Stanceworks' Honda-Powered Ferrari 244 GTK Is Done – Kind of
I’ve been following Mike Burroughs from Stanceworks and his Honda-powered Ferrari build for years at this point. It’s been an interesting ride, to say the least, and getting to see the car the week before it was supposed to be at SEMA was a high point of the year for me. Now though, the car is done — kind of.
Kawasaki Offered a Glimpse of Its Bizarre EV Future at EICMA 2022
Kawasaki revealed a few of its upcoming EV motorcycles at EICMA 2022 along with the company’s plans for the future of its combustion-powered motorcycles. While Kawasaki plans to release a fully-electric sport bike in Europe by 2023, which will probably be a part of the Kawasaki Ninja lineup, the Japanese bike maker is casting a wide net when it comes to propulsion methods.
