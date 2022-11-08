Ballad Health opens regional Center for Healthy Aging

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health leaders cut the ribbon on a new facility geared at meeting the medical needs of people 65 and older in the Tri-Cities Tuesday.

Leaders in the hospital system say the Center for Healthy Aging was born out of a need identified in the area by a committee of community, education, business and health leaders.

“We determined that a dedicated center for supporting our aging population was definitely needed,” said Marta Wayt, Primary Care Medical Director for Ballad Health. “So out of that, we started evaluating our current services, we took stock and inventory in what we had in Kingsport, and developed a center that was based in those efforts, where we would deliver primary care. But in addition, multidisciplinary care around that aging population to support those patients and their unique needs as they were getting older.”

The center is located on Indian Path Community Hospital’s campus and is staffed by Ballad Health medical providers.

Photo: WJHL

“Our vision is that when a patient comes here, and they are in that aging population with those unique needs, they would be able to receive that comprehensive care all at one location,” Wayt said.

Wayt told News Channel 11 that Ballad hopes the Center for Healthy Aging will not only help local patients but also attract people to move to the area by providing an opportunity for care for those who want their aging parents cared for.

The center will offer multidisciplinary care, which includes behavioral health support, cardiology support, physical therapy, clinical pharmacy and case management, among other services.

