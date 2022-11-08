ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Grant Awarded to Increase Campus Mental Health Services

Innovative pilot program seeks to expand student care while supporting the mental health workforce pipeline. The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), in consultation with the Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF), has awarded a grant to Christopher Newport to expand mental healthcare services for students. The Higher Education...
