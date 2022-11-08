ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant returns, teases opening date

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Krueger’s Tavern, a once and former restaurant in Over-the-Rhine, will return in December. The Thunderdome-owned eatery posted Thursday on Instagram for the first time in six months and for just the second time this year. Located on Vine Street, Krueger’s shuttered at the start of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
thegnarlygnome.com

16 Lots Southern Outpost Planning Opening, And Names Their Culinary Director

It’s great news, today, for fans of 16 Lots, or folks looking to experience what the Mason brewery is planning for their second location in Newport Kentucky at the Levee. The new location that they’ve dubbed the ‘Southern Outpost’ has been in process for a while now (you can hear a lot more about it when Del Hall was on the show, last) and things are really gearing up, now.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

FIRST LOOK: Entertainment yard, minigolf courses coming to Oakley

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re getting our first look at a new business coming to Cincinnati’s East Side called Oakley Greens. See the renderings below from Queensgate-based architecture firm Elevar Design Group. The complex will be located in Oakley Station. It’s from the developer behind Covington Yard. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!

We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati wants developers' best plans for site near Music Hall

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The city of Cincinnati is looking for redevelopment plans for a large piece of property located near Music Hall. A request for proposals for the Town Center Garage site was issued by the city’s department of community and economic development Sept. 14, months after a national developer made known its interest in redeveloping the site.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 11-13

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Friday is Veterans Day, a day to celebrate and honor those who have served. There are lots of events...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers

The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
DAYTON, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Mill Creek Silos: A Landmark in Limbo

If you’ve ever taken a ride on the unofficial bike trail between Beekman Avenue and Mill Creek, just east of English Village, you’ve probably noticed the skeleton of a silo complex, soaring but not entirely out of place among the industrial parks and railyards. Built by Early & Daniel in 1925 to house grain, the silos were a fixture of the Mill Creek skyline until 1986, when the company went bankrupt. They had three different owners in less than 20 years, and when a project started by Mt. Carmel Sand and Gravel Company fell through in 2002, the silos were sold to a demolition company and slated for demise in 2008. But soon, another problem cropped up—asbestos. It’s not uncommon for structures like these to contain the carcinogen, says Oliver Kroner, Cincinnati’s sustainability manager. But it also made the demolition too expensive . So, the silos have sat, partially demolished, waiting for someone to come along and finish the job. Help from the state might be on the horizon—Kroner says the city applied for demolition funds in January—but in the meantime, the silos have taken on a new (and slightly less legal) life as a destination for urban explorers brave enough to scale the bowels of the decaying 300-foot towers. For obvious reasons, we can’t endorse that kind of behavior, but if you do venture out, do us a favor: Don’t look down.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

PHOTOS: First snow of the season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first snow of the season is falling in the Tri-State area. Take a look at the photos our viewers have sent us:. Share your photos with us on the FOX19 NOW website. Please make sure to be safe when taking and submitting photos to us. See...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Herald

BLACK VIOLIN returns to Cincinnati with Give Thanks Holiday Tour

Hip-hop meets classical with a holiday flare when the nationally acclaimed band Black Violin brings its Give Thanks Holiday Tour to the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Tuesday, November 15, at 7:30 p. m.. The show is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2022-23 Season. Tickets...
CINCINNATI, OH

