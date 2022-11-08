Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Related
Hawaiian BBQ Restaurant Onolicious Opening Downtown Cincinnati Location
The restaurant is moving into a new space near Court Street Plaza.
Fox 19
Popular Over-the-Rhine restaurant returns, teases opening date
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Krueger’s Tavern, a once and former restaurant in Over-the-Rhine, will return in December. The Thunderdome-owned eatery posted Thursday on Instagram for the first time in six months and for just the second time this year. Located on Vine Street, Krueger’s shuttered at the start of the...
thegnarlygnome.com
16 Lots Southern Outpost Planning Opening, And Names Their Culinary Director
It’s great news, today, for fans of 16 Lots, or folks looking to experience what the Mason brewery is planning for their second location in Newport Kentucky at the Levee. The new location that they’ve dubbed the ‘Southern Outpost’ has been in process for a while now (you can hear a lot more about it when Del Hall was on the show, last) and things are really gearing up, now.
WLWT 5
Inaugural Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt to open in Smale Park on Black Friday
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati riverfront will come alive with the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt this holiday season. The event will be located at the Moerlein Lager House located at 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn in Smale Riverfront Park. The market will open at 4 p.m....
sciotopost.com
Renaissance Festival Offers YuleTide Village for Holidays Including Krampus
Warren County – With the Renaissance festival behind them, the Renaissance festival aims for a new opening, the Yuletide Village which will open in November and run though December. The 1572 Tudor town known as the Renaissance festival will transform over the next few weeks to a twinkling lane...
Fox 19
FIRST LOOK: Entertainment yard, minigolf courses coming to Oakley
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We’re getting our first look at a new business coming to Cincinnati’s East Side called Oakley Greens. See the renderings below from Queensgate-based architecture firm Elevar Design Group. The complex will be located in Oakley Station. It’s from the developer behind Covington Yard. The...
ohparent.com
9 Holiday Round Up Events in Cincinnati this Weekend!
We’ve got your holiday round up for the first cold weekend in Southwest Ohio! Stay warm inside with cooking classes, trains galore, family fun days or throw on your coat for Summit Park’s Ice Skating rink opening!. This Cincinnati holiday classic is back. Your family will love driving...
WKRC
Cincinnati wants developers' best plans for site near Music Hall
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The city of Cincinnati is looking for redevelopment plans for a large piece of property located near Music Hall. A request for proposals for the Town Center Garage site was issued by the city’s department of community and economic development Sept. 14, months after a national developer made known its interest in redeveloping the site.
WLWT 5
Chili cook off to benefit first responders takes place Saturday in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — On Saturday, the Milford Masonic Lodge and Milford American Legion are presenting a chili cook off to benefit first responders. The event will take place at American Legion in Milford, 111 Victor Stier Drive, and will run from 4 to 10 p.m. The event will be...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Nov. 11-13
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati, including some holiday events. Check out our list of events below. Friday is Veterans Day, a day to celebrate and honor those who have served. There are lots of events...
Holiday Shopping: Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is back
The Holiday Market is a Cincinnati tradition that offers a wide variety of holiday gifts, decor, apparel, toys, handmade items, food and baked goods.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Sayler Park Victorian Home For Sale Combines Craftsmanship of the Past With Modern Features
Built in 1885, 82 Topinabee Road in Sayler Park combines the craftsmanship of the past with a spectacular renovation of today. The home comes with everything you want in a Victorian: natural wood floors, high ceilings, intricately crafted fireplaces, a library and sunroom, as well as beautiful grounds. But, on...
dayton.com
New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers
The Wizard of Za, a pizza shop with Sicilian-style pies, pizza by the slice and more, is opening Tuesday, Nov. 15 on Brown Street in the former space of Zombie Dogz. According to a press release from Paceline Restaurant Partners, the first 100 people to visit the shop on opening day will receive a free slice of pizza.
WLWT 5
City Gospel Mission hosts Thanksgiving food drive to feed 500 families
CINCINNATI — City Gospel Mission, an organization that focuses on breaking the cycle of poverty and despair hosted its seventh “Stuff the Truck” event to give back to 500 low-income local families for Thanksgiving. Staff members and volunteers met at the Oakley Kroger at 10 a.m. on...
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati is home to the oldest candy cane company in the country
A sweet sense of pride, joy and nearly 150 years of family tradition is what you’ll find at Doscher’s Candy Company in their Newtown location. The company is known for its candy canes and French Chew. “A lot of people don't realize that French Chew is made right...
cincinnatimagazine.com
Mill Creek Silos: A Landmark in Limbo
If you’ve ever taken a ride on the unofficial bike trail between Beekman Avenue and Mill Creek, just east of English Village, you’ve probably noticed the skeleton of a silo complex, soaring but not entirely out of place among the industrial parks and railyards. Built by Early & Daniel in 1925 to house grain, the silos were a fixture of the Mill Creek skyline until 1986, when the company went bankrupt. They had three different owners in less than 20 years, and when a project started by Mt. Carmel Sand and Gravel Company fell through in 2002, the silos were sold to a demolition company and slated for demise in 2008. But soon, another problem cropped up—asbestos. It’s not uncommon for structures like these to contain the carcinogen, says Oliver Kroner, Cincinnati’s sustainability manager. But it also made the demolition too expensive . So, the silos have sat, partially demolished, waiting for someone to come along and finish the job. Help from the state might be on the horizon—Kroner says the city applied for demolition funds in January—but in the meantime, the silos have taken on a new (and slightly less legal) life as a destination for urban explorers brave enough to scale the bowels of the decaying 300-foot towers. For obvious reasons, we can’t endorse that kind of behavior, but if you do venture out, do us a favor: Don’t look down.
Amy E. Brownlee Unlocks The Hidden History of Cincinnati
“Lost Treasures of Cincinnati” is the ultimate guidebook to discovering the Queen City’s intriguing past. The post Amy E. Brownlee Unlocks The Hidden History of Cincinnati appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
Fox 19
PHOTOS: First snow of the season
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first snow of the season is falling in the Tri-State area. Take a look at the photos our viewers have sent us:. Share your photos with us on the FOX19 NOW website. Please make sure to be safe when taking and submitting photos to us. See...
Cincinnati Herald
BLACK VIOLIN returns to Cincinnati with Give Thanks Holiday Tour
Hip-hop meets classical with a holiday flare when the nationally acclaimed band Black Violin brings its Give Thanks Holiday Tour to the Aronoff Center’s Procter & Gamble Hall on Tuesday, November 15, at 7:30 p. m.. The show is part of the Cincinnati Arts Association’s 2022-23 Season. Tickets...
Comments / 0