Lane closures on Route B in Boone County beginning Monday
BOONE COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin replacing concrete along Route B Monday. One lane will be closed in the work zone daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23. Work is taking place north of Columbia, between Brown Road Station and the Hallsville city limits.
Emergency crews responding to Columbia residential structure fire
COLUMBIA — The Boone County Fire Protection District and Columbia Fire Department responded to a large residential fire at 10 p.m. Friday. The fire occurred at a home under renovation on the 6000 block of Summers Lane, east of Old Hawthorne Drive. The cause of the fire is still...
Virginia Avenue parking garage to close Dec. 24 for repairs
COLUMBIA − The Virginia Avenue Parking Structure (VAPS) on MU's campus will temporarily close starting Dec. 24 for repairs. The Columbia Missourian reported in September that MU was working with three different engineering firms to determine what repairs would be needed. Repairs to the 20-year-old garage are expected to...
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 12
District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 Sports has you covered with highlights and scores from last night's District championships. Boonville, Blair Oaks and Monroe City advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district championships. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became...
CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA - CrimeStoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently seeking. The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have...
Columbia Solid Waste to host input meetings on trash bag ordinance
COLUMBIA − The City of Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host two input meetings to discuss proposed changes around the use of city logo trash bags. The first meeting is Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. and the second is Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Both meeting will be held at City Hall.
Community organizations bridge gap for winter shelter
With frigid temperatures approaching Friday, volunteers plan to provide overnight shelter for Columbia’s unhoused population to bridge the gap until the city’s official overnight warming center opens Nov. 28. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church shared a tentative plan with the Missourian. Starting...
Woman seriously injured in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY — A woman has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. Jean Jewell, 54, was travelling southbound on Missouri Route 15 about four miles outside of Shelbina. The woman travelled of the right side of the road, and overturning her vehicle. Jewell was transported to...
'It is kind of surreal': Cars 4 Heroes honors Columbia veteran with vehicle
COLUMBIA - Justin Manary served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012. He sustained injuries while deployed and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Since his return, he has been trying to settle into day-to-day life with his wife and three children. "I was deployed to Afghanistan from 2011...
Apartment complex improves security measures to protect residents against suspected prowler
COLUMBIA − The Columbia Police Department is continuing its investigation into a suspected prowler involved in five different burglaries. All of the incidents involved female victims between 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have been reported, according to the police, though they believe his activity may be escalating.
Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture helps veterans not just on Veterans Day
COLUMBIA - Veterans Day is a day to honor and celebrate veterans, but the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) gives back and helps veterans in various ways year-round. One of CCUA’s locations is the Veterans Urban Farm. “The Veterans Urban Farm has two main approaches to veterans' welfare...
Schnucks announces closure on Thanksgiving and Christmas
COLUMBIA − Schnucks announced Friday that all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. This gives Schnucks employees an opportunity to celebrate with their families during the holidays. Schnucks shared its holiday hours as follows:. Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Closes at normal time, 10 p.m. Thursday,...
Two men charged with felonies after Highway M burglary
COOPER COUNTY − Two men have been charged after a burglary in Cooper County. Jordan Dickerson, 26, of Marshfield, and Antonio Benford, 30, of Bernie, are charged with second-degree burglary, stealing-firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, and first-degree property damage. Deputies from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 6000...
DBRL Board agrees to send statement to Sec. Ashcroft on youth book restrictions
COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library's Board of Trustees voted unanimously to send a message of opposition to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft's office regarding a proposed new rule. It would require that all state-funded libraries restrict minors from checking out books that the library labels "age-inappropriate." It also...
CPS board to discuss substitute teacher pay increase, legislative priorities Monday
The Columbia School Board will vote on a consideration to increase the base substitute teacher pay rate in Columbia Public Schools on Monday evening. Among the several districts it compares itself to, Columbia Public Schools has the lowest substitute teacher base pay rate, starting at $85 per day, according to board documents. For reference, Kansas City, the top-paying district, has a base pay rate of about $170 per day.
Salvation Army calls for volunteers ahead of the holiday season
COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers this holiday season. The non-profit is on pace to have more shifts covered than last year. Volunteers have signed up for 426 hours of shifts so far this season, compared to only 497 hours being completed by the end of the 2021 season. However, the Salvation Army is still looking to cover 4,607 more hours this season.
Fading fantasies
Temperatures fell below freezing Friday but football teams across mid-Missouri soldiered on as they played for the district championship title. Rock Bridge’s season ended as the Bruins fell to De Smet 44-21 in Columbia. Blair Oaks’ undefeated campaign will continue into the state playoffs after it defeated St. Francis Borgia 54-14. Blair Oaks faces Lift for Life Academy Charter next Friday in the Class 2 district quarterfinals.
Columbia to host NCAA cross country regional championships Friday
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and Mizzou Athletics will host 36 teams for the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course this Friday. The women's 6K race will kick off at 11 a.m. and the men's 10K will follow at noon. The Missouri...
Rock Bridge boys soccer outlasts Liberty North in state quarterfinal
Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Liberty North 1-0 in a MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday in Liberty. Cooper Allen scored for the Bruins in a closely contested match. Goalkeepers Brendan Clark and Matt Wheeler combined for the clean sheet. Rock Bridge (12-13) next faces Rockhurst (19-2-2) in the Class 4...
