Boone County, MO

KOMU

Lane closures on Route B in Boone County beginning Monday

BOONE COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin replacing concrete along Route B Monday. One lane will be closed in the work zone daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Wednesday, Nov. 23. Work is taking place north of Columbia, between Brown Road Station and the Hallsville city limits.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Emergency crews responding to Columbia residential structure fire

COLUMBIA — The Boone County Fire Protection District and Columbia Fire Department responded to a large residential fire at 10 p.m. Friday. The fire occurred at a home under renovation on the 6000 block of Summers Lane, east of Old Hawthorne Drive. The cause of the fire is still...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Virginia Avenue parking garage to close Dec. 24 for repairs

COLUMBIA − The Virginia Avenue Parking Structure (VAPS) on MU's campus will temporarily close starting Dec. 24 for repairs. The Columbia Missourian reported in September that MU was working with three different engineering firms to determine what repairs would be needed. Repairs to the 20-year-old garage are expected to...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 12

District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 Sports has you covered with highlights and scores from last night's District championships. Boonville, Blair Oaks and Monroe City advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district championships. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CrimeStoppers offering reward for information on Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA - CrimeStoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding the suspected prowler that the Columbia Police Department is currently seeking. The prowler is believed to have been entering females’ apartments over the past few months, with victims ranging from 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Community organizations bridge gap for winter shelter

With frigid temperatures approaching Friday, volunteers plan to provide overnight shelter for Columbia’s unhoused population to bridge the gap until the city’s official overnight warming center opens Nov. 28. The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church shared a tentative plan with the Missourian. Starting...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Woman seriously injured in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY — A woman has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. Jean Jewell, 54, was travelling southbound on Missouri Route 15 about four miles outside of Shelbina. The woman travelled of the right side of the road, and overturning her vehicle. Jewell was transported to...
MONROE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Schnucks announces closure on Thanksgiving and Christmas

COLUMBIA − Schnucks announced Friday that all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. This gives Schnucks employees an opportunity to celebrate with their families during the holidays. Schnucks shared its holiday hours as follows:. Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Closes at normal time, 10 p.m. Thursday,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two men charged with felonies after Highway M burglary

COOPER COUNTY − Two men have been charged after a burglary in Cooper County. Jordan Dickerson, 26, of Marshfield, and Antonio Benford, 30, of Bernie, are charged with second-degree burglary, stealing-firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, and first-degree property damage. Deputies from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 6000...
COOPER COUNTY, MO
KOMU

CPS board to discuss substitute teacher pay increase, legislative priorities Monday

The Columbia School Board will vote on a consideration to increase the base substitute teacher pay rate in Columbia Public Schools on Monday evening. Among the several districts it compares itself to, Columbia Public Schools has the lowest substitute teacher base pay rate, starting at $85 per day, according to board documents. For reference, Kansas City, the top-paying district, has a base pay rate of about $170 per day.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Salvation Army calls for volunteers ahead of the holiday season

COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers this holiday season. The non-profit is on pace to have more shifts covered than last year. Volunteers have signed up for 426 hours of shifts so far this season, compared to only 497 hours being completed by the end of the 2021 season. However, the Salvation Army is still looking to cover 4,607 more hours this season.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fading fantasies

Temperatures fell below freezing Friday but football teams across mid-Missouri soldiered on as they played for the district championship title. Rock Bridge’s season ended as the Bruins fell to De Smet 44-21 in Columbia. Blair Oaks’ undefeated campaign will continue into the state playoffs after it defeated St. Francis Borgia 54-14. Blair Oaks faces Lift for Life Academy Charter next Friday in the Class 2 district quarterfinals.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia to host NCAA cross country regional championships Friday

COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia and Mizzou Athletics will host 36 teams for the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country Championships at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course this Friday. The women's 6K race will kick off at 11 a.m. and the men's 10K will follow at noon. The Missouri...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Rock Bridge boys soccer outlasts Liberty North in state quarterfinal

Rock Bridge boys soccer defeated Liberty North 1-0 in a MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinal Saturday in Liberty. Cooper Allen scored for the Bruins in a closely contested match. Goalkeepers Brendan Clark and Matt Wheeler combined for the clean sheet. Rock Bridge (12-13) next faces Rockhurst (19-2-2) in the Class 4...
COLUMBIA, MO

