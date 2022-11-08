COLUMBIA - The Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers this holiday season. The non-profit is on pace to have more shifts covered than last year. Volunteers have signed up for 426 hours of shifts so far this season, compared to only 497 hours being completed by the end of the 2021 season. However, the Salvation Army is still looking to cover 4,607 more hours this season.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO