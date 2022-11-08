NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least a decade in prison for shooting and injuring an off-duty West Norriton police officer during a disturbance in Norristown. Otis James Kendrick Jr., 19, of the 900 block of East Church Lane, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 10 to 20 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to charges of attempted homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license in connection with the Nov. 10, 2021, incident at East Airy and Penn streets in Norristown.

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO