Norristown, PA

Man draws prison for shooting off-duty West Norriton cop during Norristown disturbance

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man will spend at least a decade in prison for shooting and injuring an off-duty West Norriton police officer during a disturbance in Norristown. Otis James Kendrick Jr., 19, of the 900 block of East Church Lane, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 10 to 20 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to charges of attempted homicide and firearms not to be carried without a license in connection with the Nov. 10, 2021, incident at East Airy and Penn streets in Norristown.
Former Sharon Hill officers plead guilty in Fanta Bility death

MEDIA COURTHOUSE — Three former Sharon Hill police officers each pleaded guilty Thursday to 10 counts of reckless endangerment in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility outside an Academy Park High School football game on Aug. 27, 2021. Ex-officers Devon Smith, 34, Sean Patrick Dolan, 25, and Brian...
