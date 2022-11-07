Read full article on original website
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space Needle
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music Icon
Washington State's Best Free Attractions
Jeff Bezos housekeeper sues for lack of bathroom access
Bass on not being recruited by Washington: 'They have too much academic prowess for a JUCO guy'
Recruiting in college football is a never-ending war that stretches across programs, families, and, frequently, state borders. A five-hour drive separates the campuses of Oregon and Washington but the recruiting trails these two programs take often overlap. The Ducks and Huskies recruit each other's states and up and down the West Coast and often end up in the final choices for their best recruits. Oregon's team is full of players from Washington, including former five-star Josh Conerly Jr., who committed to the Ducks over his hometown Huskies.
This Is The Highest-Rated Steakhouse In Seattle
Yelp has the scoop on the most stellar steakhouses in the Emerald City.
queenannenews.com
Seattle Pacific athletic director resigns
Jackson Stava has announced his resignation as Seattle Pacific’s athletic director to accept a job as senior associate athletic director at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Stava has served as AD for the Falcons for 6½ years, arriving on campus in July 2016. “I remember on my interview...
Investigation launched into racist slurs aimed at Lakes High School football players
STANWOOD, Wash. — The Stanwood-Camano School District has launched an investigation in response to allegations of racist comments made during a high school football game between Lakes High School and Stanwood High School on Nov. 4. According to witnesses that attended, players and cheerleaders from Lakes High School were...
realchangenews.org
Myth Busting: Five misconceptions about homelessness we need to retire
Homelessness remains a persistent problem in Seattle and King County. The region that houses some of the wealthiest men on the planet simultaneously has one of the largest populations of homeless people in the country. City and county leadership directed $119 million to the newly constituted King County Regional Homelessness...
anacortestoday.com
Unique breakwater: 50 years ago
Brother Nick Steen from Georgia shared this photo he took about 50 years ago! La Merced, serving as a breakwater at Lovric’s SeaCraft on the Guemes Channel in Anacortes. Also attached is a more up to date photo I took a couple of years back. About Photographer Steve Berentson.
PLANetizen
Airport-Adjacent Seattle Suburb Aims for a Transit-Oriented Overhaul
A Link light rail train approaches the Tukwila International Boulevard Station in 2016. | vewfinder / Shutterstock. The city of Tukwila, Washington, located in King County south of Seattle, is pursuing a new transit-oriented housing and development plan that will attempt to transform the area around its Link light rail station.
Invasive crab threatening shellfish industry, salmon found in another western Washington bay
BOW, Wash. — An invasive crab is stirring up concerns for Washington's salmon and shellfish. The European green crab is one of the most aggressive marine creatures on the planet. The European green crab is an "efficient predator," according to Sea Grant Washington, and poses a major threat to...
Washington Town Among The Most Underrated Places To Retire In The U.S.
Cheapism has the scoop on retirement destinations praised by people but rarely recognized.
Where do Washington state's election ballot initiatives stand?
Voters in Tukwila are giving their approval to a major increase in the city’s minimum wage, while Seattle seems evenly split about whether to change its voting system from a top-two primary to ranked-choice voting. After the second day of ballot counting on Wednesday, Tukwila voters were approving Initiative...
Hanford is a huge deal, but most Seattleites don't know of it
I covered the Hanford nuclear reservation for more than a decade for the Tri-City Herald. It took me three years just to figure out how all the pieces — political, budgetary, engineering, scientific, economic, cultural and others — fit together. My successor at the Herald, Annette Cary, who...
thurstontalk.com
Olympia Baker Lauren Rogers at Gotti Sweets Wows Judges as Food Network Halloween Baking Championship Finalist
It’s a long way from Lauren Rogers Gotti Sweets cake and pastry bakery in Olympia to the Food Network studios in Knoxville, Tennessee. But Rogers was invited to make that trip to compete against 11 other bakers from around the country in season 8 of the network’s Halloween Baking Championship which aired this fall.
Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?
Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?. There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma whilst you didn't realize they are Washington originals. Have You heard Of Mountain Bars?. The first candy that's famous...
q13fox.com
Snohomish County identifies 'Stilly Doe' 40 years later through DNA as man born in 1898
EVERETT, Wash. - The Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office has finally learned the identity of a man found along the Stillaguamish River in Arlington over 40 years ago. Known as "Stilly Doe," the man's remains were found on July 23, 1980 by a fly fisherman near the Stillaguamish River, half a mile from Interstate 5.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Blast of 20-degree temperatures ahead
Western Washington is bracing for plummeting temperatures this week. Lows will plunge to the 20s and low 30s this week! Highs will be well below-average in the 40s. Our coldest point this week will be Wednesday morning. The chilliest spots will be over the South Sound and some valleys where cold air likes to settle.
bellevuedowntown.com
City of Bellevue, Amazon Commit $5 Million to Grand Connection Bridge Design
City of Bellevue, Amazon Commit $5 Million to Grand Connection Bridge Design. At 1.5 miles long, the Grand Connection today links people and places through the heart of Bellevue. It builds on a vision and existing City policy to create an active “pedestrian corridor” brought to life over time with major public and private investments. The current vision also includes a crossing of I-405, connecting through Wilburton to Eastrail.
q13fox.com
King County crime spree suspect arrested in Renton
Police are investigating a series of crimes between Kent, Bellevue and Seattle linked to a single suspect, who was arrested in Renton. Authorities say the suspect carjacked a victim in Kent, then drove the car to Bellevue.
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
publicola.com
So Much for That Backlash: Voters Saying “Yes” to Progressive Local Candidates
Anyone hoping for a continuation of 2021’s local backlash election, when Seattle voters chose a slate of candidates who promised to crack down on crime and visible homelessness, should have been disappointed by Tuesday’s early election results, which showed progressive and left-leaning local candidates defeating their more conservative opponents by solid margins.
KING-5
2022 election results for Kitsap and Mason counties
Voters from Shelton to Bremerton to Bainbridge and beyond, will weigh in on a number of local, state and federal races. Track Nov. 8 general election results in Mason and Kitsap counties, including races for U.S. senator, Congressional District 6, state legislative districts 23, 26 and 35, and secretary of state.
