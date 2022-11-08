Read full article on original website
How ex-Panthers Christian McCaffrey, Robbie Anderson have performed since NFC West trades
In the NFL, a month can feel like an eternity, especially for a struggling franchise. And while the Carolina Panthers search for answers to turn around their disappointing season, two notable playmakers — who were on the Panthers’ roster just a few weeks ago — are looking to find their respective footings in the NFC West.
All-black Panthers uniforms a hit — or headbutt for Baker Mayfield
Maybe Baker Mayfield just really loves the Panthers’ new “dark side” helmets? (Everyone else does.) After the team’s 25-15 win over the Falcons on Thursday, Mayfield — who didn’t play — celebrated with his teammates by walking up to several who were wearing the black helmets and headbutted them.
Memory Lane in Munich: Seahawks vs. Bucs Pins Geno Smith Against Ex Jets Coach Todd Bowles
As the Seattle Seahawks get set for uncharted territory across international waters for Sunday's game in Munich, Germany against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Geno Smith can look toward his opponent for a sense of familiarity. Bucs coach Todd Bowles coached Smith for two seasons when the pair experienced the...
Rams vs. Cardinals Preview: Sweep for Los Angeles?
The Los Angeles Rams look to bounce back against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Sofi Stadium. It's a matchup of the bottom teams in the NFC West division looking to stay relevant. Los Angeles looks to sweep Arizona after defeating the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 2. The Cardinals have...
Steelers vs Saints: 4 Things to Watch
The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to hit the reset button thanks to their bye week and welcome the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. The Saints are working on a short week, having played the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football while the Steelers are well rested. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never beaten the Saints thus far in his career. What needs to happen in order for that to change on Sunday?
Broncos Make Final Decision on OLB Baron Browning at Titans
It's uncommon to see an NFL team emerge from its bye week less healthy than when it began, but it's been that kind of a season for the Denver Broncos. The bye is supposed to be about resting, recovering, and healing. But not for the Broncos, apparently, who not only...
Cowboys at Packers: Micah Parsons ‘Super-Excited’ To Sack ‘Idol’ Aaron Rodgers
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is relishing the chance to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday in what will be an emotional return for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Parsons will be playing against a guy who he describes as an "idol,'' while...
Grading Panthers after win vs. Falcons: A night of redemption for PJ Walker, Eddy Piñeiro
It was the fourth quarter and rain was pouring down onto the field at Bank of America Stadium. The Carolina Panthers (3-7), looking to avenge a brutal overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Week 8, held a 22-15 lead and needed a stop on defense. With 2:05 left...
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in GERMANY Preview: Playoff Contenders or Pretenders?
The Seattle Seahawks travel to Germany to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the first NFL game ever played in Germany. The Week 10 matchup will kick off at 3:30 p.m. local time, which means 12s in the U.S. Pacific time zone will need a big cup of coffee for a 6:30 a.m. start.
Watch: Packers vs. Cowboys Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys have high expectations for the 78,000 fans who will be filling Lambeau Field on Sunday. For Packers coach Matt LaFleur, it’s the hope the crowd will provide some energy to help his team snap a five-game losing streak.
Texans vs. Giants Preview: Houston Tailspinning?
The Houston Texans travel to face the well-rested New York Giants in Week 10 from Metlife Stadium. The Texans have a chance to end a three-game losing streak, while the Giants are coming off their bye week. The Texans fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, 29-17, in Week 9 on...
Jeff Saturday Updates Matt Ryan’s Role With Colts for Raiders Game
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan will be active this week. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced Ryan will back up Sam Ehlinger when the team plays the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday. Indianapolis benched Ryan two weeks ago in favor of Ehlinger, a sixth-round rookie who never previously started an...
Saints Injury Roundup: Final Report Rules Out Five Players
OUT: Mark Ingram (knee), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Erik McCoy (calf), Andrus Peat (tricep), Pete Werner (ankle) QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Davenport (calf), Marcus Maye (abdomen), Tanoh Kpassagnon (illness), P.J. Williams (illness) Maye, Werner, Ingram, Lattimore, Williams, Peat, McCoy, and Kpassagnon were not spotted at the open portion of practice Friday. For an...
Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miss Week 10 With Appendicitis
Pittsburgh — Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will miss Week 10 due to appendicitis, the team announced. The same weekend the Steelers will welcome back reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, they’ll now miss Fitzpatrick. Through seven games, Fitzpatrick has totaled 45 tackles and 3...
Sean McVay Gives Injury Update for Rams QB Matthew Stafford vs. Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is on this week's injury report, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that the Rams starting signal-caller was entering the NFL's concussion protocol. McVay stated that Stafford was concussed in the Rams' 16-13...
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Should Dawuane Smoot’s Snaps Increase vs. Pass-First Offense?
Dawuane Smoot has proved one thing over the course of his Jaguars' career: he is Mr. Reliable. No matter what the defensive scheme is or how the season has gone, Smoot has answered the bell time and time again over the last four seasons. And through nine games, Smoot has led the Jaguars in sacks (5.0) despite playing 200-plus snaps fewer than starting linebackers Josh Allen and Travon Walker.
Ravens Midseason Awards
BALTIMORE — BALTIMORE — The Ravens reached the midpoint of the season poised to make a playoff run. Baltimore is 6-3 and in first place in the AFC North. Breakdown: Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR). He also leads the team with 635 yards rushing with two more scores.
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
Wilks: PJ Walker to Remain Starting QB After Falcons Win
Following a win over the Falcons on Thursday night, the Panthers are prepared to keep the quarterback situation as is for yet another week. Speaking to reporters Friday, Carolina interim coach Steve Wilks said that as he “stands here today” PJ Walker will remain the team’s starter for the team’s game against the Ravens in Week 11. He did, however, acknowledge that he’ll evaluate the prospects of backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold during the long week of preparation.
Q&A: Penei Sewell Says Run Game ‘Not Really to Our Standard’
The Detroit Lions offensive line does not get caught up in hype or any sort of outside noise. For second-year right tackle Penei Sewell, each day is meant to strive towards becoming one of the National Football League's all-time great offensive linemen. “I know he has his own goals and...
