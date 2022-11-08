ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Join Sycamore Shoals State Park for a heritage celebration

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhoQt_0j3F57at00

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park invited the community to join the fun during its annual Autumn Heritage Celebration on Nov. 12-13.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AZUVs_0j3F57at00
Autumn Heritage Celebration at Sycamore Shoals (Photo: Sycamore Shoals)

A release from the site said the two-day festival will include demonstrations of 18th-century living, games, music and more.

BBQ dinner, benefit concert happening Thursday for Johnson City firefighter with cancer

Demonstrations include food preservation, rifle use, open-hearth cooking, weaving and more. Those interested in getting a head start on Christmas shopping can purchase handmade makings from area art vendors.

The park will also honor veterans on Nov. 12 to honor the combatants at the battle of Kings Mountain along with current veterans and armed service members.

A full schedule of events is available below.

Saturday, Nov. 12

  • 10 a.m. — Militia inspection and raising the colors: hear the roar of muskets and rifles as the Washington County NC Militia falls in for morning inspection and a flag-raising ceremony
  • 11 a.m. — Preparing for winter: learn how early settlers preserved food in the 18th century ahead of the long winter months
  • 1 p.m. — Skirmish on the Watauga: witness battle tactics of the Revolutionary War as American patriot militia are pitted against British soldiers and loyalists in the field adjacent to Ft. Watauga
  • 2 p.m. — Salute to veterans: a special ceremony to honor patriots
  • 4 p.m. — Event closing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPoOF_0j3F57at00
Autumn Heritage Celebration at Sycamore Shoals (Photo: Sycamore Shoals)

Sunday, Nov. 13

  • 10 a.m. — Militia inspection and raising the colors: hear the roar of muskets and rifles as the Washington County NC Militia falls in for morning inspection and a flag-raising ceremony
  • 11 a.m. — Worship service: a morning service in the courtyard of Ft. Watauga
  • 12 p.m. — Preparing for winter: learn how early settlers preserved food in the 18th century ahead of the long winter months
  • 1 p.m. — Fifes & Drums of the Revolutions: listen to the musical side of the War for American Independence
  • 2 p.m. — Skirmish on the Watauga: witness battle tactics of the Revolutionary War as American patriot militia are pitted against British soldiers and loyalists in the field adjacent to Ft. Watauga
  • 3 p.m. — Event closing
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

LIST: Tri-Cities events this weekend

(WJHL) – Following Veterans Day, the Tri-Cities will face a cold weekend, but there are still plenty of events both inside and outside to enjoy. The Tennessee Vols and ETSU Bucs will both be playing home games Saturday, but there are lots of other events happening around the region. News Channel 11 has compiled a […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol announces 1st-ever Winter Wonderland Christmas tree display

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Bristol community will have the opportunity to walk through a winter wonderland that will brighten the city’s Cumberland Square and Downtown Center from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2. Believe in Bristol leaders announced Friday that the Christmas tree display, dubbed Winter Wonderland Christmas, will feature over 20 trees decorated by […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Tri-Cities Veterans Day events: Honoring those who served

(WJHL) — Nov. 11 marks Veterans Day, and multiple celebrations in the Tri-Cities will honor the men and women who served their country. Jonesborough Rhythm Express Veterans ConcertWhat: The Bonnie Kate is hosting the Jonesborough Rhythm Express (JRE) for a Veterans Day concert.Where: Bonnie Kate Theatre located at 115 S. Sycamore St. in ElizabethtonWhen: Friday, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Voices of the Mountains Concert honors veterans

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – People across our region have been honoring American heroes this Veteran’s Day, and Friday night those festivities continued at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market. A special performance was put on by Voices of the Mountains, a choir of about sixty, along with a brass quintet. Director Matthew Potterton said they wanted to […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Threads to veterans: Local woman makes quilts for veterans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pat Martin arrived at the Veterans Day celebration in Kiwanis Park on Friday with 60 hand-made quilts and handed them out for free. “It’s a tremendous treasure to have,” said Vietnam War Navy veteran William Blair. “It’s really a blessing to have a thank you like this because those of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Benefit dinner, concert held for Johnson City firefighter with cancer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friends and co-workers of Johnson City firefighter Ryan Cradic held a benefit concert and barbecue dinner Thursday to benefit Cradic’s family as he battles cancer. Cradic underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor in January 2021. In order to help his family, his fellow firefighters came together to hold Thursday’s […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Christmas Connection underway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 43rd Annual Kingsport Christmas Connection is underway, with a change of venue and healthy crowds. This year’s craft show features jewelry, leatherwork, Christmas-themed decorations and several other handmade products. Originally hosted in the Kingsport Civic Center, the connection is now taking place in the Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Veterans, volunteers honored at Kiwanis Park

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Veterans and volunteers were honored at an event in Kiwanis Park on Friday. Along with Veterans Day celebrations, Brenda Barnett got special recognition for her work toward building Washington County’s veterans memorial. She received a proclamation from Johnson City and flowers from her fellow Washington County-Johnson City Veterans Memorial Foundation […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Tony Award-winning “Company” to take the stage at Tusculum

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The smash hit “Company,” which earned multiple Tony Awards upon its 1970 debut, will show at Tusculum during a six-performance run in November. Friday, Nov. 11 is the opening night for the musical that is told through a 35-year-old bachelor’s perception of navigating and sustaining relationships in his urban American environment. […]
TUSCULUM, TN
WJHL

Veterans honored throughout Tri-Cities ahead of Veterans Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Veterans Day is observed on Friday, Nov. 11, but the Tri-Cities wasted no time beginning celebrations to honor those who served in the armed forces. On Thursday morning, Tennessee Middle School in Bristol held its Veterans Day Recognition in the school gym. Students were given the opportunity to thank local […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bobcats Carter and Cash settling in at Bays Mountain

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium’s new bobcat duo, Carter and Cash, arrived last month and are still settling in nicely, according to park staff. In a video provided to News Channel 11, Carter and Cash can be seen posing for the camera with extra-large paws befitting those of a big cat […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Veterans can eat for free at these locations on Nov. 11

(WJHL) — Many eateries honor veterans by serving them a free meal on Veterans Day. On Friday, Nov. 11, those who served can grab a free bite at the following restaurants. Shoney’sWhere: 2120 N. Roan St. in Johnson CityWhen: 6-11 a.m. Wild Wing CafeWhere: 71 Wilson Ave. in Johnson CityWhen: 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.More: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Appalachia Service Project awarded $50K to repair veterans’ homes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Appalachia Service Project (ASP) received $50,000 that it will gear toward repairing the homes of veterans living with disabilities. A release from the non-profit organization on Friday states that project leaders hope to repair at least five homes over the course of three years — at no cost to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Allen’s Sweet Paradise

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – For Allen White, the co-owner of ‘Allen’s Sweet Paradise’, his paradise is serving up the food he loves in his food truck. “We do some of the best lemonade, frozen and fresh squeezed. We do a lot of desserts, there’s banana pudding, and chocolate-dipped cheesecake is out of this world. Mostly […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

11’s abound: Girl born at 11:11 on 11/11/11 turns 11

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sabra Scism’s birth was met with fanfare in Johnson City 11 years ago — and now the North Side Elementary fifth grader is back in the news on a very special 11/11. Scism turned 11 on Friday, 11/11/22, but the significance of 11’s in her life doesn’t end there. After […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

42K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy