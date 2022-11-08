Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. A team's success hinges in large part, on the ability to effectively plan and streamline the workflow. This is even more true of virtual teams, whose members could be spread all over the world and in different time zones. When used correctly, project management software alleviates a lot of the stress associated with managing tasks, and can unburden team members to spend less time on laborious admin work, and instead focus on doing what they do best.

2 DAYS AGO