wrbl.com
Weather Aware: Nicole’s impacts will produce high winds and likely disruption to power
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Today TS Nicole will move northwest with strong winds expected throughout the forecast area due to a tight pressure gradient ahead of the storm. A Wind Advisory has been issued starting at 10 AM Thursday for our east central Alabama counties and a high wind watch Columbus north and east.
WTVM
Columbus Civic Center, Feeding the Valley to host third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 19, the Columbus Civic Center will partner with Feeding the Valley, to host the third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Due to USDA guidelines, this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is for Georgia residents only. Serving will begin at 8am and last until 2pm, while...
WATCH LIVE: Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald tracks Nicole’s impact on the south east
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald takes a look at Nicole’s impact through our region.
WTVM
Callaway Resort & Gardens to host Fantasy in Lights Harris Co. appreciation night
PINE MOUNTAN, Ga. (WTVM) - Fantasy in Lights opens to the public this weekend. Harris County’s winter wonderland will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. Those who plan to attend should park in the Robin Lake Beach Parking Lot. On a special opening night, Harris County residents...
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
WALB 10
BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
Opelika-Auburn News
Tony Langley will be the next Lee County Commissioner for District 4
Overall, Langley had 8,690 votes or about 89.72% and Farrar had 936 votes or about 9.66%. There were 60 write-in votes or about .62%. “I’m just looking forward to helping and working with the people as much as I can,” Langley said in an earlier interview. While Langley...
WSFA
I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
opelikaobserver.com
First Baptist’s Fall Festival Draws Crowd to Courthouse Square
First Baptist Opelika’s second annual Fall Festival was held Sunday, Oct. 30, at Courthouse Square in Opelika. From 4 to 7 p.m., thousands gathered to enjoy festivities including bouncy houses, a basketball competition between Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and a fireworks show. PHOTOS BY...
Natural Resources Conservation Service upgrading dam, replacing spillway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus residents living around Bull Creek Watershed Lake Number 12 near Schomburg Road may have heard construction noises in recent months, as the Natural Resources Conservation Service [NRCS] has been working on a project there since the late summer. “The dam is being upgraded to meet current dam safety standards,” said […]
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11. A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day. To find out more on what’s happening in your area, visit WRBL’s local news page.
WTVM
Nicole Impacts Expected Tonight & Early Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nicole continues to spin south of our area, but we are already seeing the impacts when it comes to wind and rain, and those impacts will continue to around midday on Friday. Winds may gust 30-40 mph at times - especially within the heavier rain bands - and it wouldn’t be out of the question to see some gusts more than 40 mph to the south and east of Columbus. These gusts might be strong enough to knock down some limbs or trees and lead to some localized power outages. Rain totals should be 1-2″ on the average, and I wouldn’t anticipate flooding problems since the ground has been so dry lately. The biggest impacts will be out of here by midday on Friday, and the weather should be dry for high school football Friday night (despite some wet fields). A slight chance of showers will be with us on Saturday with a high near 70, but temperatures drop back into the 50s by Sunday with sunshine returning. Next week remains unsettled with another decent chance of rain coming on Tuesday, with chances sticking around through the rest of the week. Temperatures stay cooler than average with 50s next week in the forecast.
Phenix City Fire/Rescue needs 6 firefighters, will hold recruiting event
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — If you need a job and think you’re firefighter material, you may want to attend Phenix City Fire/Rescue’s recruiting event on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Fire Training Center located at 1504 15th Street. According to Stephanie Chastain, the human resource director for the City of Phenix City, doors will open […]
wfxl.com
Baker County man killed in single-vehicle accident in Dougherty County
A man has died following an accident in Dougherty County Sunday afternoon. Dougherty County police responded to the 6500 block of Newton Road just before 3:30 p.m. Police say that the vehicle was traveling south on Newton Road when it failed to maintain it's lane and struck a mailbox with its front bumper and lost control of the vehicle.
UPDATE: 14-year-old in custody following armed robbery on Floyd Road
UPDATE 11/11/2022 : Columbus Police say they spotted a 14-year-old suspect near Ridgeview Road shortly after the robbery and took him into custody. Police were able to recover money taken in the robbery as well as a firearm. UPDATE 11/10/2022 4:42 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department says the initial incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. […]
Phenix City, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika Police in search of suspects connected to SportsPlex thefts
The Opelika Police Department is in search of two suspects wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. A press release from Opelika PD said police responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins at the Opelika SportsPlex at 1001 Andrews Road on Nov 4. Victims reported that their vehicle’s windows had been shattered and purses and wallets had been stolen.
Opelika-Auburn News
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
