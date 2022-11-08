ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stewart County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

BOLO: GBI, police search for Stewart Co. shooting suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and local police are currently searching for a Stewart County man wanted in a shooting, according to a wanted bulletin. Raheem White, 28, of Richland, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. The GBI considers him to be armed...
STEWART COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WSFA

I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
opelikaobserver.com

First Baptist’s Fall Festival Draws Crowd to Courthouse Square

First Baptist Opelika’s second annual Fall Festival was held Sunday, Oct. 30, at Courthouse Square in Opelika. From 4 to 7 p.m., thousands gathered to enjoy festivities including bouncy houses, a basketball competition between Auburn Mayor Ron Anders and Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and a fireworks show. PHOTOS BY...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Nicole Impacts Expected Tonight & Early Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nicole continues to spin south of our area, but we are already seeing the impacts when it comes to wind and rain, and those impacts will continue to around midday on Friday. Winds may gust 30-40 mph at times - especially within the heavier rain bands - and it wouldn’t be out of the question to see some gusts more than 40 mph to the south and east of Columbus. These gusts might be strong enough to knock down some limbs or trees and lead to some localized power outages. Rain totals should be 1-2″ on the average, and I wouldn’t anticipate flooding problems since the ground has been so dry lately. The biggest impacts will be out of here by midday on Friday, and the weather should be dry for high school football Friday night (despite some wet fields). A slight chance of showers will be with us on Saturday with a high near 70, but temperatures drop back into the 50s by Sunday with sunshine returning. Next week remains unsettled with another decent chance of rain coming on Tuesday, with chances sticking around through the rest of the week. Temperatures stay cooler than average with 50s next week in the forecast.
COLUMBUS, GA
wfxl.com

Baker County man killed in single-vehicle accident in Dougherty County

A man has died following an accident in Dougherty County Sunday afternoon. Dougherty County police responded to the 6500 block of Newton Road just before 3:30 p.m. Police say that the vehicle was traveling south on Newton Road when it failed to maintain it's lane and struck a mailbox with its front bumper and lost control of the vehicle.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: 14-year-old in custody following armed robbery on Floyd Road

UPDATE 11/11/2022 : Columbus Police say they spotted a 14-year-old suspect near Ridgeview Road shortly after the robbery and took him into custody. Police were able to recover money taken in the robbery as well as a firearm. UPDATE 11/10/2022 4:42 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department says the initial incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Phenix City, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Carver-Montgomery High School basketball team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
PHENIX CITY, AL
wrbl.com

Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika Police in search of suspects connected to SportsPlex thefts

The Opelika Police Department is in search of two suspects wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and credit card fraud. A press release from Opelika PD said police responded to reports of several vehicle break-ins at the Opelika SportsPlex at 1001 Andrews Road on Nov 4. Victims reported that their vehicle’s windows had been shattered and purses and wallets had been stolen.
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy