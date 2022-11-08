Read full article on original website
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
National Pupusa Day at El Tamarindo Sunday! (11/13)
“El Tamarindo, Washington D.C.’s legendary Salvadoran and Mexican restaurant, marks National Pupusa Day Sunday, November 13th with an all-day celebration done in partnership with the D.C. Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs. We’ve partnered with Taqueria Xochi to offer Birria Pupusas that will only be available at El Tamarindo...
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
“Signal Loss at Mt. Vernon Square?”
Has anyone experience a loss of cellular signal on the Green line right as they approach Mt. Vernon Square station? It happened a few times before to me but now I’m finding it happening almost every time I pass the stop. Would anyone know why this is the case? Could it be a dead zone?”
Kabul Castle Kabob Now Open – Check out their menu
Kabul Castle Kabob has opened in Georgetown. Check out their delicious sounding (and looking)
This $65 McShortRib Is the Most Expensive Sandwich Around DC
What’s involved in a $65 sandwich? Typically, luxury ingredients (i.e. caviar grilled cheese, wagyu katsu) or something sillier (edible gold). But the “Colossal Short Rib” at newly opened Joy by Seven Reasons in Chevy Chase is the DC-area’s new most expensive sandwich thanks to its heft alone: it’s filled with an entire braised short rib.
Sweet City Ride
Thanks to Mark for sending this sweet 1991 Jaguar XJS from Kensington. Sweet City Ride is made possible by readers like you! Email your finds to [email protected]. Get Smart With City Chic: Guide to DC’s First Time Home Buyer Programs. PoP Sponsor Today at 12:15pm. Get Smart With...
Where Residents Can Indulge in DMV Black Restaurant Week
The fourth annual DMV Black Restaurant Week is in full force, with just a few days left for residents across the metro area to enjoy offerings from dozens of Black-owned restaurants. The week spans Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia each November. This year’s theme is “reshaping our community through ownership...
Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened
In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream & Milkshakes coming to Union Market (and Adams Morgan and Georgetown)
Thanks to Nick for sending: “New in Union Market District! Signs went up for a Van Leeuwen outpost coming on Morse Street, right next to St. Anselm”. Stay tuned for an opening date. Ed. Note: They’re also coming to Adams Morgan (2421 18th St, NW) and Georgetown (1238 Wisconsin...
St. Vincent Wine Looking Stellar with new tent set up out back
How do you make one of the coolest spots in town even cooler and ready for winter?. Well done St. Vincent, well done indeed. Oh yeah and there’s Live Music now too. “We opened St. Vincent Wine in November 2020 to create a space where folks can come, with friends or alone, and feel perfectly at home. A place where anyone & everyone is welcome and included. Matter of fact, we want guests to forget that they’re even in Washington DC. Grab a bottle or two from the store, head on out to the garden, and stay for an hour…or five. You should probably stay for dinner. Our upstairs cocktail bar provides shelter from the elements, and comfort during the winter months. Nightly live jazz and funk by our amazing local bands keeps the backyard party flowing.”
Revel Moped Company Leaving DC After 3 Years
The shared electric moped company Revel is leaving the District. The company said it is ending operations in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22 after three years. A spokesperson for the company said they plan to focus on expanding the electric rideshare service they have in New York City, as well as public EV charging.
Smoke Spotted in NE
Thanks to Greg for sending around 3:10pm. Hopefully just a carbque with no injuries. Pope jokes will not be accepted at this time. However, fire away with election day ones. Revel or Rant? Revel “closing D.C. moped service” November 22nd. Prince Of Petworth Today at 9:05am. Well, it...
Ted's Bulletin is Wahington DC Best Breakfast Spot
This cozy cafe features retro bar stools and spacious diner-style booths. The menu includes classic breakfast favorites like grilled cheese and tomato soup. The restaurant is also known for its famous pop tarts, made with flaky pastry topped with insanely delicious frosting. Ted's Bulletin in Wahington, DC, is a popular...
First mass timber commercial office building in DC opens
The office building at 80 M Street SE in Washington, D.C., might not stand out if you walked past it. It sits comfortably between several other office buildings, all sporting the same modern exterior, glass window panes and steel beams. It’s a short stroll away from the Navy Yard Metro station, the waterfront and Nationals Park, the home of Washington’s baseball team.
“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria
Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
DC Metro Area Residents: Get set to save.
If you live near Washington DC and the larger DC metro area get ready to smile.. we’ve added a new a Regional membership from WiseGuys Presale Passwords just for you!. Now you can get access to presale codes for live entertainment throughout the DC metro area for the next year. No need to pick up an expensive monthly or quarterly plan – get access to excellent entertainment throughout DC, MD & VA for the next year with WiseGuys Presale Passwords.
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
Embattled DC 911 call center director explains mistakes that lead to deaths
WASHINGTON (7News) — The embattled head of D.C.'s 911 Office of Unified Communications testified before the city council's oversight committee Thursday as councilmembers try to determine whether Karima Holmes should be re-confirmed as director. Senior Investigative Reporter Lisa Fletcher has been tracking deadly mistakes at the call center for...
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Friends of the White Whale Society Presents
Thanks to Laurie for sending: "Spotted this weekend on 5th Street between Shepherd and Taylor Streets in Petworth. Watching me and my dog walking.".
