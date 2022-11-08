ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

Click10.com

Police investigating after man shot, killed in Miami

MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Miami on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the 200 block of 77th Street. According to Delva, officers located a...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Florida woman arrested after multiple children overdose on marijuana edibles, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing multiple charges after police said she sold marijuana edibles to minors, causing them to be hospitalized. The Miami Police Department said emergency crews responded to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School on Wednesday after multiple students were exposed to possible THC overdoses. Police said a student bought the edibles off-campus, and brought them to school and gave them to other students.
MIAMI, FL
flkeysnews.com

When will Miami and the rest of Florida feel Tropical Storm Nicole’s rain and wind?

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall along Florida’s east coast this week, bringing heavy rain, dangerous storm surge and strong winds to the state. Florida is under several watches and warnings for the system, which is forecast to be at or near Category 1 hurricane-level strength when it nears Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 34 counties.
FLORIDA STATE

