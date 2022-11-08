MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing multiple charges after police said she sold marijuana edibles to minors, causing them to be hospitalized. The Miami Police Department said emergency crews responded to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School on Wednesday after multiple students were exposed to possible THC overdoses. Police said a student bought the edibles off-campus, and brought them to school and gave them to other students.

