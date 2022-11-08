Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
Major grocery store chain opened another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersCutler Bay, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Related
Small child found wandering alone on Florida road
Police in South Florida said a small child was found in the middle of a street early Friday morning.
Click10.com
Police investigating after man shot, killed in Miami
MIAMI – Police are investigating after a man was shot and injured in Miami on Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the 200 block of 77th Street. According to Delva, officers located a...
Click10.com
Former cop accused of shooting police officer ex-boyfriend makes court appearance
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Newly obtained video shows the moments a former officer frantically fled a crime scene after police said she shot her ex-boyfriend, who was a veteran officer. Yessenia Sanchez, 32, appeared in bond court on Sunday wearing a suicide prevention vest and facing serious charges. She...
TSA agents find gun inside raw chicken at Florida airport
Typically when you think of a stuffed bird, you're thinking of bread filling, onions, and seasoning, but one particular chicken got some attention after authorities at a Florida airport found something "fowl" inside it.
Freight train hits and kills person in Delray Beach, police say
Delray Beach police said a freight train hit and killed a person Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and East Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m.
Boynton Beach police: Man who appeared 'lost and disoriented' identified
Boynton Beach police say the man in the photo who appeared to be lost and disoriented has been identified.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade school employee identified as victim fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning in the county’s Gladeview neighborhood. According to authorities, police received a Shot Spotter alert at 3:47 a.m. in the area of Northwest 72nd Street and 13th Avenue. Police said officers arrived at...
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
cw34.com
Florida woman arrested after multiple children overdose on marijuana edibles, police say
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman from Miami is facing multiple charges after police said she sold marijuana edibles to minors, causing them to be hospitalized. The Miami Police Department said emergency crews responded to Citrus Grove Middle and Elementary School on Wednesday after multiple students were exposed to possible THC overdoses. Police said a student bought the edibles off-campus, and brought them to school and gave them to other students.
flkeysnews.com
When will Miami and the rest of Florida feel Tropical Storm Nicole’s rain and wind?
Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall along Florida’s east coast this week, bringing heavy rain, dangerous storm surge and strong winds to the state. Florida is under several watches and warnings for the system, which is forecast to be at or near Category 1 hurricane-level strength when it nears Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 34 counties.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after 1 found fatally shot inside vehicle
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrived in a neighborhood in Northwest Miami-Dade after an alleged shooting. A car was seen between 83rd and 82nd streets on North Miami Court with a yellow tarp over the driver-side door, around 9 a.m., Wednesday. The Miami-Dade Police Department said there was a...
NBC Miami
Charge Upgraded Against ‘Monster' in Fort Lauderdale Shooting Caught on Video: Police
He’s known as “Monster” on the street, but now he’s behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting near the Broward County Transit Central Bus Terminal in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Melvin Wring III, 33, had the charge upgraded Friday following the shooting outside the...
Broward Declares Local State Of Emergency Ahead Of Tropical Storm Nicole
The Broward Emergency Operations Center is partially activated as storm preparation continues.
Comments / 0