ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

How to Confess Infidelity

When it comes to infidelity, a common fantasy is that there is a way to come clean that will cause minimal damage and anger. Forgiveness after infidelity can't be forced. After confessing, an unfaithful partner needs to be able to listen to and empathize with their partner's feelings. You messed...
Well+Good

5 Signs in Adulthood That You’re a Child of a Narcissistic Parent, and How To Heal, According to Psychologists

You might be able to identify a narcissistic friend, colleague, or partner—perhaps by their constant show of self-importance or sole focus on themselves. The signs that you grew up with a narcissistic parent, though, may not be as obvious. After all, a parent is naturally in a disciplinary role, and it can be easy to confuse the kind of brash criticism that flows from narcissism for typical parental feedback. Not to mention, the outsize role of a parent in conditioning a child's perception of "normal." But pinpointing the signs that you may have grown up with a narcissistic parent can help you better understand why you act the way you do, have self-compassion, and form more secure relationships going forward.
psychologytoday.com

The Impact of Narcissistic Conflict on Children

Highly narcissistic parents may create and prolong conflict even after divorce papers are signed. Children exposed to severe parental conflict can, in some cases, develop symptoms of PTSD. Deliberately creating a safe and nurturing environment can help counteract the negativity of an abusive parent. Parenting after divorce with a narcissistic...
thedailytexan.com

Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners

A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Chris Freyler

Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships

Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
Insider

How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment

Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
Abby Joseph

Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
shefinds

3 Supplements Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Taking For A Longer Life, According To Doctors

Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
Chris Freyler

Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.

Comments / 0

Community Policy