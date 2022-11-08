Read full article on original website
PsyPost
Study identifies the type of person who is most likely to try to steal your romantic partner
Have you ever wondered what type of person tries to steal someone else’s romantic partner? A study published in the Journal of Sex Research explores the personality traits that are associated with mate poaching. Mate poaching is a term used to describe when an individual tries to pursue someone...
psychologytoday.com
How to Confess Infidelity
When it comes to infidelity, a common fantasy is that there is a way to come clean that will cause minimal damage and anger. Forgiveness after infidelity can't be forced. After confessing, an unfaithful partner needs to be able to listen to and empathize with their partner's feelings. You messed...
5 Signs in Adulthood That You’re a Child of a Narcissistic Parent, and How To Heal, According to Psychologists
You might be able to identify a narcissistic friend, colleague, or partner—perhaps by their constant show of self-importance or sole focus on themselves. The signs that you grew up with a narcissistic parent, though, may not be as obvious. After all, a parent is naturally in a disciplinary role, and it can be easy to confuse the kind of brash criticism that flows from narcissism for typical parental feedback. Not to mention, the outsize role of a parent in conditioning a child's perception of "normal." But pinpointing the signs that you may have grown up with a narcissistic parent can help you better understand why you act the way you do, have self-compassion, and form more secure relationships going forward.
psychologytoday.com
The Impact of Narcissistic Conflict on Children
Highly narcissistic parents may create and prolong conflict even after divorce papers are signed. Children exposed to severe parental conflict can, in some cases, develop symptoms of PTSD. Deliberately creating a safe and nurturing environment can help counteract the negativity of an abusive parent. Parenting after divorce with a narcissistic...
thedailytexan.com
Study finds stress in relationships can affect people’s perceptions of their partners
A recent research article posted in the Social Psychological and Personality Science journal by Lisa Neff, UT associate professor of human development and family sciences, found that during stressful times, people tend to focus on their partner’s worst behaviors while disregarding their best ones. When trying to understand couples’...
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Two Words That Destroy A Lot of Relationships
Imagine crossing a railroad track with an approaching train. You look both ways, judge the speed, and think you have plenty of time to cross the track. As you sit there second-guessing yourself, you decide to floor it and go for it!
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave
There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment
Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild
Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
studyfinds.org
Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder
VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
A Woman Says An Older Guy She Briefly Dated Left Her 'Millions' & She Feels Weird Taking It
What would you do if someone you briefly dated several years ago suddenly died and left their millions of dollars to you?. A Reddit user confessed that she’s found herself in that awkward situation, and she's been feeling very weird about accepting the cash. The poster says she met...
I’m an etiquette expert – 9 things classy women never do & you’re probably guilty of the phone mistake
SOPHISTICATED ladies never put their elbows on the table, but even if you have manners, you're likely making common etiquette mistakes, an etiquette expert has revealed. According to the pros, there are a number of bad habits you can ditch today to seem more elegant, including toning down your handshakes and finding a new place for your phone.
My identical twins were diagnosed with cancer as newborns and still have relapses 5 years on. We are trying to create memories with them every day.
Maryann Oakley was shocked when doctors diagnosed one of her newborns with an eye cancer. A few days later, doctors found that the baby's identical twin sister had the same cancer. This is Oakley's story, as told to Jane Ridley.
MedicalXpress
Trauma during childhood triples the risk of suffering a serious mental disorder in adulthood, study finds
A study led by researchers at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute links psychological trauma in childhood with an increased risk of developing some kind of mental disorder years later. Suffering psychological trauma during childhood significantly increases the risk of developing a mental disorder in adulthood. Specifically, as much...
3 Supplements Every Woman Over 40 Should Be Taking For A Longer Life, According To Doctors
Living a long, happy life is all about making health decisions throughout it. Whether it’s taking a short walk after dinner every night, cutting out processed foods, or even getting enough sleep at night, the little choices we make can add years to your life—or shave years off. One of the best things you can do for your overall health is make sure you’re consuming all of the vitamins and nutrients your body needs to function properly and stay protected against health risks like heart disease, diabetes, and more. Luckily, if you’re worried that your diet is light on certain nutrients, supplements can always save the day.
My side hustle makes me $120,000 per year and all I have to do is talk to other people over the phone
MANY side hustles can make you a few extra dollars here and there, but fewer can earn you six figures per year and only require your phone. According to a recent video from side hustle expert, Alice, who goes by the handle alice_liuuu on TikTok, making up to $120,000 with only your phone is possible.
Why a Narcissist Stops Talking to You
There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
"I will make you suffer." A wife was asking for marital support from her seemingly emotionally abusive husband.
A marriage can survive difficult chapters, but it requires two things: mutual respect for the marital vows and commitment to the marriage from both parties. -Dr. Chloe Carmichael.
