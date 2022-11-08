Read full article on original website
Batman Rumored to Appear in 'Blue Beetle' Film
For those looking forward to the Blue Beetle movie, rumors are now noting that Batman could be appearing in the upcoming DC Extended Universe film. George Lopez, who plays the uncle of Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle played by Xolo Maridueña, casually dropped “I think Batman is in our movie” during an appearance on The Bryon Scott Podcast. Although the actor did not elaborate any further, an appearance in the film set to arrive next year would align with other features DC Studios has planned for the Caped Crusader in other films.
'John Wick: Chapter 4' Trailer Sees Keanu Reeves Face Off Against Bill Skarsgård
Lionsgate on Thursday dropped off the official trailer for filmmaker Chad Stahelski‘s John Wick: Chapter 4, starring Keanu Reeves as the titular assassin. The new visual sees Wick go up against Bill Skarsgård‘s Marquis de Gramont in a fight for his freedom. Equipped with an all-new suit and weaponry, Wick enters the showdown in full force, crafting a signature spectacle of rewind-worthy action scenes. Among the chaos, the trailer sees Wick ride a horse through the desert in combat and fight against Donnie Yen’s character with guns and swords.
'Constantine 2' Director Gives Progress Update on Keanu Reeves Sequel
Since the sequel to Constantine was confirmed to reunite Keanu Reeves and director Francis Lawrence, fans have been eager to know the progress of the film. While many of the details for Constantine 2 remain under wraps, Lawrence has recently spoken to ComicBook regarding a progress update on the film. Lawrence reveals that himself and Akiva Goldsman are hard at work, making sure the storyline is just right. He said, “We don’t have a script, but Keanu, me, and Akiva [Goldsman] who all worked on the first one together have all been trying over the years to get another one going. It’s been tricky because of the DC/Vertigo world and who owns the character and who has control over the characters, trying to get the right people to go forward. We’ve got that now and now we need the story. We’d all love to do it.”
Latest ‘Wednesday’ Teaser Previews Set and Costume Designs
With less than two weeks until Wednesday lands on Netflix, the hype and anticipation surrounding Tim Burton’s Addams Family spinoff continue to thrive. Not long after releasing the official opening sequence online, the showrunners dropped another promotional video for a preview and production insights on the show’s set and costume designs.
Michael Reeder Navigates Life and Death in ‘Pushing up Daisies’ Exhibition
Featuring paintings of the artist’s ‘Cyber Bandit’ NFTs. Allouche Gallery in New York is launching a new solo exhibition entitled Pushing Up Daisies that will feature never before seen works by the internationally-known American artist, Michael Reeder. The body of work zeroes in on the duality of life and death as well as what lies beyond.
Beloved Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, known as one of the most definitive voices of DC‘s iconic superhero Batman has died at age 66 after a battle with cancer. The voice actor is considered the quintessential Batman who voiced the famed Dark Knight in many of the classic ’90s animated series and the Arkham video games. The news was announced in a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery. Conroy has garnered great success, joining as the title character of the popular Batman: The Animate Series between 1992-1996. Since then, he has been known as the established voice of Batman for generations, bringing the character to life in almost 60 different productions. His voice as Batman can be heard in over 100 hours of television and dozens of video games.
Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli Announce 'Star Wars' Animated Short Film
Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have confirmed a crossover collaboration that takes anime fans to a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars collaboration was initially teased earlier this week and now it appears that the animated project is already available on Disney+. Lucasfilm took to Twitter to announce the animated...
Watch the First Trailer for Lizzo's Upcoming HBO Documentary 'Love Lizzo'
HBO Max has released the first official trailer for Lizzo‘s upcoming documentary. Love Lizzo was announced earlier this year and chronicles the Detroit artist’s meteoric rise to fame. The film is directed by Doug Pray, the man who executive-produced Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 docuseries, The Defiant One.
'It' Prequel Series Is Officially in the Works at HBO Max
Pennywise is officially making a comeback to the small screens. Variety has learned that HBO Max has tapped co-showrunners Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane for the It prequel series. The series comes from Andy and Barbar Muschietti and is currently titled Welcome to Derry. It was first reported in...
Chris Rock to Become First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
After doubling down on its commitment to gaming with plans to build its own studio in Finland, Netflix is now ready to explore another growing segment, livestreaming. The first to perform in real-time on the platform is Chris Rock who will star in a live comedy special airing sometime in early 2023.
RM Announces Solo Album 'Indigo'
BTS‘ RM has officially announced his upcoming solo album, Indigo. Set to release on December 2, the record will mark his debut studio effort and will follow his mixtapes Mono and RM, which were released in 2018 and 2015, respectively. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” the BTS leader wrote on WeVerse. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.”
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace Debuts Chronic Skate in Celebration of Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Album Anniversary
To celebrate the official opening of Flipper’s all-new skating rink in London, the iconic establishment is debuting the Chronic Skate in recognition of Dr. Dre’s first studio album, The Chronic. The record celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2022 and set Dr. Dre on the path to becoming one of the most celebrated musicians and producers in musical history.
CONTROL Gallery is Showcasing DABSMYLA's Vibrant Universe
“’IN TECHNICOLOR’ will be our most personal show to date, a symbol of all the emotions we’ve experienced as artists throughout our lives.”. Following an emphatic opening exhibition, CONTROL Gallery in Los Angeles presents a new show by acclaimed Australian husband-and-wife duo, DABSMYLA. IN TECHNICOLOR takes a...
