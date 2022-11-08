Read full article on original website
WTVM
SIGNING DAY: Glenwood, LaGrange and Northside hold college signings
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to all of our area student-athletes that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!. Glenwood Signings: Jaxon Milam (Baseball/South Alabama), Pierce Edwards (Baseball/Huntingdon College) and Simone Gillespie (Softball/Georgia Southwestern). Northside Signings: Savanna Bedell (Softball/LSU), Claire Cahalan (Softball/Missouri), Chloe Hatcher (Softball/Georgia State) and Kannon Wells (Softball/Central Alabama).
Opelika-Auburn News
Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn
Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
Hogansville, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper
ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
Suspect tied to murder, kidnappings and rapes from metro Atlanta to central Alabama arrested, sheriff says
ATLANTA — A crime spree that stretched from metro Atlanta to central Alabama is over and the accused suspect is locked up. It involved kidnappings, multiple rapes and even murder. The man was arrested during a high-speed pursuit in Autauga County, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 5. Michael Butler, 35,...
WTVM
Drew Ferguson wins re-election to Georgia’s 3rd district
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drew Ferguson has been re-elected to Congress in Georgia’s 3rd district. Ferguson, a Republican, defeated Democrat Val Almonord in Tuesday’s 2022 midterms. Ferguson was first elected to Congress in 2017, representing a district that stretches from Atlanta’s southern suburbs to the northern...
Eater
The Beer Aisle at Atlanta Grocery Stores Is About to Be Lit on Sunday Mornings
On Tuesday, November 8, Atlanta made another giant step forward into the 21st century when city residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of allowing grocery stores, wine shops, and package stores to begin selling booze at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m. on Sundays. The measure passed by 82 percent in...
Funeral Arrangements For Takeoff Announced
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced.
WTVM
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
Alicia Keys to Perform at Takeoff’s Memorial Service in Atlanta
*Alicia Keys and Justin Bieber are scheduled to perform at rapper Takeoff‘s memorial service on Friday. Takeoff was shot and killed during a dice game outside of a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was age 28. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
fox5atlanta.com
Tens of thousands of challenges to Georgia voters’ eligibility create ‘embarrassing’ last-minute hurdle
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Fulton County resident Travis Barber says he when he went to vote early, the poll worker looked up from the computer and told him there was a problem. His voter eligibility had been challenged. "I asked her challenged by who and why? She couldn’t tell me,...
Cops: Teen shoots self while breaking into car near Georgia State campus in Atlanta
A 16-year-old boy shot himself Tuesday evening in downtown Atlanta near the Georgia State University campus while breaking into a vehicle, police said.
fox5atlanta.com
Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member
ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Albany (Albany, GA)
According to the Dougherty County Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday night in Albany. Officials confirmed that 1 person died due to the multi-vehicle accident.
fox5atlanta.com
2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term
ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
41nbc.com
Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
