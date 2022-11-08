ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

SIGNING DAY: Glenwood, LaGrange and Northside hold college signings

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to all of our area student-athletes that signed letters of intent on Wednesday!. Glenwood Signings: Jaxon Milam (Baseball/South Alabama), Pierce Edwards (Baseball/Huntingdon College) and Simone Gillespie (Softball/Georgia Southwestern). Northside Signings: Savanna Bedell (Softball/LSU), Claire Cahalan (Softball/Missouri), Chloe Hatcher (Softball/Georgia State) and Kannon Wells (Softball/Central Alabama).
LAGRANGE, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn

Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
AUBURN, AL
High School Football PRO

Hogansville, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Washington High School football team will have a game with Callaway High School on November 10, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HOGANSVILLE, GA
WRBL News 3

Takeoff fans gather for Atlanta celebration of slain rapper

ATLANTA (AP) – Fans of slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos, gathered in downtown Atlanta near where the 28-year-old grew up for a celebration of his life. State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks, was hosting the memorial service. A massive sign outside the arena was lit up with the […]
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Drew Ferguson wins re-election to Georgia’s 3rd district

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drew Ferguson has been re-elected to Congress in Georgia’s 3rd district. Ferguson, a Republican, defeated Democrat Val Almonord in Tuesday’s 2022 midterms. Ferguson was first elected to Congress in 2017, representing a district that stretches from Atlanta’s southern suburbs to the northern...
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
COLUMBUS, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared

Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
ALBANY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Takeoff memorial details: Justin Bieber reportedly performing, where to donate in honor of late Migos member

ATLANTA - Plans are official for the now sold out public memorial services for Migos member Takeoff, who was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, the 28-year-old was one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos along with his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from Gwinnett County. An autopsy report shows he was shot twice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2022 Georgia governor race: Abrams concedes, Kemp wins another term

ATLANTA - Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has successfully fought off Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams for a second time, securing four more years in office. Kemp, who was a developer before serving as a state senator and secretary of state, managed to clinch another term despite attacks from former President Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out support in his own party.
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
wrbl.com

Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy