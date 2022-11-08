Read full article on original website
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
South Columbus Public Library announces renovation and relocation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday November 15, the public is invited to join city leaders, as the South Columbus Public Library begins it’s renovation with a ground-breaking ceremony. The ground breaking ceremony will began at 4:30pm, at 2034 Lumpkin Road, in Columbus. Afterwards, festivities will commemorate the temporary...
U.S. Air Force veteran honored with house repairs by Synovus, ceremony by House of Heroes
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, a team of Synovus volunteers, wearing red shirts, did minor repairs to the house of Senior Airman Rochelle Neal, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Around noon, they and representatives from House of Heroes-Chattahoochee Valley Chapter, Inc. (HOH-CVC) held a ceremony to honor Neal’s service. “We did repair some […]
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The renaming of Fort Benning should occur in 2023, when the name will change to Fort Moore. But the base won’t just be named after Lieutenant General Hal Moore, who created the “air cavalry” using helicopters in Vietnam. No, Fort Moore was chosen...
Columbus Civic Center, Feeding the Valley to host third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 19, the Columbus Civic Center will partner with Feeding the Valley, to host the third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Due to USDA guidelines, this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is for Georgia residents only. Serving will begin at 8am and last until 2pm, while...
LIST: Schools closing early due to expected inclement weather
(WTVM) - Due to expected inclement weather from the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole, a few schools in the Chattahoochee Valley are closing early. MARION COUNTY: Marion County Schools will be closed to students on Friday, November 11.Faculty and staff should report to work at 10:00 a.m. School will resume as scheduled on Monday.
Natural Resources Conservation Service upgrading dam, replacing spillway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus residents living around Bull Creek Watershed Lake Number 12 near Schomburg Road may have heard construction noises in recent months, as the Natural Resources Conservation Service [NRCS] has been working on a project there since the late summer. “The dam is being upgraded to meet current dam safety standards,” said […]
WATCH LIVE: Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald tracks Nicole’s impact on the south east
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald takes a look at Nicole’s impact through our region.
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade set for this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 12, the 11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held. The parade is set to begin at 10:00am, on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street, in Phenix City. Also in Phenix City, the parade will continue down Broad Street, turn right...
Lee County Election Results
LEE COUNTY — Residents around the state turned out to vote in Tuesday’s general election. The results from Lee County ballot boxes are as follow. These numbers do not reflect votes cast outside of Lee County. ALABAMA STATE SENATOR FOR DISTRICT 13: Randy Price ran uncontested. ALABAMA STATE...
Schools, government offices close ahead of Nicole's arrival in Albany area
ALBANY – Tropical Storm Nicole could bring wind and rain, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour and some heavy rain expected in southwest Georgia as the system passes through the state Thursday and Friday. Some flooding also is possible, depending on the tracking of the huge...
“Lack of Exposure,” Piedmont reports as the leading cause of increasing influenza cases in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia remains in the purple level for high flu cases, according to data provided by the CDC. Columbus is also experiencing a continuous increase in influenza cases, which Piedmont doctors claim are caused by lack of exposure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restrictions implemented by the CDC may have indirectly led […]
Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
Uptown Columbus to host annual food truck festival this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th annual Food Truck Festival. On November 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” with more than 25 gourmet food trucks lining the street.
Barning Man: Just Watch (or Rumor Has It)
I would like to give a quick thank you to our former coach Bryan Harsin for his time on the plains. We at the Blogle office were unashamedly supportive of our coach and we will be the same way about the next guy, whoever that is. The treatment you...
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
Chick-fil-A Plans Under Review to join Publix and others in LaGrange
The offerings coming to Merganser Commons at Hills and Dales Farm Road in LaGrange just got sweeter and cooler. The City Menus recently discovered site plans posted by the developer, Columbia Properties, showing that Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have both signed on to take two out parcels in front of the shopping center which anchors Publix.
