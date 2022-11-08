ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattahoochee County, GA

Opelika-Auburn News

Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn

Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
AUBURN, AL
DawgsDaily

Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games.  These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Alabama vs. Auburn

One of college football's best rivalries is set to be renewed soon. The Iron Bowl, which consists of Alabama playing Auburn, is set to be played on Nov. 26 down in Tuscaloosa. Usually, it's one of the games of the year, but this year's version is shaping up to be a complete dud.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Georgia Sun

Meet Georgia’s History teacher of the year

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, a teacher at Temple High School in Carroll County, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education,...
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The renaming of Fort Benning should occur in 2023, when the name will change to Fort Moore. But the base won’t just be named after Lieutenant General Hal Moore, who created the “air cavalry” using helicopters in Vietnam. No, Fort Moore was chosen...
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Election roundup: Lee County midterm results

Tuesday night after the polls closed at 7 p.m., the general election numbers started to roll in at the Lee County Meeting Center in Opelika. Here’s a look at the general election results from Lee County. The provisional ballots will be counted a week later. United States Representative 3rd...
LEE COUNTY, AL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Georgia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

In Marietta, Georgia, you can enjoy authentic Caribbean cuisine and a buffet at Tassa's Roti Shop. The family-friendly restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating and offers quick service. The restaurant is open seven days a week and welcomes groups of all sizes. The atmosphere is casual and inviting, and you can enjoy the food in any attire.
MARIETTA, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Critically missing 86 year old located safely

UPDATE 11/10/2022 10:05 p.m.: Bass has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman. Ruby Odom Bass, 86, was last seen on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m. in the Parkwood Drive area. Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Auburn man arrested for possession of forged check

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 8, Auburn Police, arrested Cornellious Lamar Sanford on a felony warrant charging him with possession of a forged instrument. On November 1, Auburn Police responded to a report of forgery, near the 1700 block of Saugahatchee Road. Officers met with a victim who reported...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: 14-year-old in custody following armed robbery on Floyd Road

UPDATE 11/11/2022 : Columbus Police say they spotted a 14-year-old suspect near Ridgeview Road shortly after the robbery and took him into custody. Police were able to recover money taken in the robbery as well as a firearm. UPDATE 11/10/2022 4:42 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department says the initial incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery. Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle. Inside the bag, they said they...
HARALSON COUNTY, GA

