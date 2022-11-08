Read full article on original website
Scarbinsky: Cohen’s big fat take THAT serves notice to the naysayers around Auburn
THAT is how you flip the script, stare down the elephant in the room and turn a negative into a positively memorable introduction to your new high-profile position. THAT is how you win the press conference, and THAT is exactly what Auburn’s new athletics director, John Cohen, did Tuesday.
Opelika-Auburn News
Legacy basketball star Syriah Daniels commits to Auburn
Syriah Daniels is carrying a legendary legacy — right back to the school she loves. The second-generation basketball star has committed to Auburn University. She is a standout rising junior at Auburn High School and is the daughter of former Auburn men’s basketball star Marquis Daniels and former Auburn women’s basketball player Shana Askew Daniels.
Auburn football fans won’t be happy with who MA put in front of Deion Sanders in HC rankings
As the Carnell “Cadillac” Williams era of Auburn football reaches its high point on the Plains on November 12 as Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M come to Jordan-Hare Stadium, the next head coach question looms in the background. For as much as everyone would love for Cadillac to...
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat ...
ESPN Computer's Prediction For Alabama vs. Auburn
One of college football's best rivalries is set to be renewed soon. The Iron Bowl, which consists of Alabama playing Auburn, is set to be played on Nov. 26 down in Tuscaloosa. Usually, it's one of the games of the year, but this year's version is shaping up to be a complete dud.
Meet Georgia’s History teacher of the year
The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History recognized John Garner, a teacher at Temple High School in Carroll County, as the 2022 History Teacher of the Year for Georgia. This award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, an organization dedicated to K-12 American history education,...
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The renaming of Fort Benning should occur in 2023, when the name will change to Fort Moore. But the base won’t just be named after Lieutenant General Hal Moore, who created the “air cavalry” using helicopters in Vietnam. No, Fort Moore was chosen...
Opelika-Auburn News
Election roundup: Lee County midterm results
Tuesday night after the polls closed at 7 p.m., the general election numbers started to roll in at the Lee County Meeting Center in Opelika. Here’s a look at the general election results from Lee County. The provisional ballots will be counted a week later. United States Representative 3rd...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Georgia's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets
In Marietta, Georgia, you can enjoy authentic Caribbean cuisine and a buffet at Tassa's Roti Shop. The family-friendly restaurant features indoor and outdoor seating and offers quick service. The restaurant is open seven days a week and welcomes groups of all sizes. The atmosphere is casual and inviting, and you can enjoy the food in any attire.
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
The 2nd most dangerous roadway in the US runs through the heart of metro Atlanta, agency says
ATLANTA — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a metro interstate is the second most dangerous highway in the United States. Many people who drive Interstate 20 said they weren’t surprised by the new report. In fact, some people told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston they try to...
thecitymenus.com
Gov. Kemp: Battery Manufacturer to Invest $2.57B, Create Over 700 Jobs in Coweta County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia’s sustainable technology ecosystem and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. “Job creators and innovators from...
$2.57 billion battery manufacturing plant coming to Coweta County, creating 700 jobs
COWETA COUNTY, Ga — Another battery plant is coming to Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Friday that FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion into Georgia. The project will create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County.
UPDATE: Critically missing 86 year old located safely
UPDATE 11/10/2022 10:05 p.m.: Bass has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman. Ruby Odom Bass, 86, was last seen on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m. in the Parkwood Drive area. Police […]
WTVM
Auburn man arrested for possession of forged check
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 8, Auburn Police, arrested Cornellious Lamar Sanford on a felony warrant charging him with possession of a forged instrument. On November 1, Auburn Police responded to a report of forgery, near the 1700 block of Saugahatchee Road. Officers met with a victim who reported...
WTVM
Columbus PD seeking answers in 28-year-old killed in deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are still looking for answers in the murder of a 28-year-old in east Columbus. On Nov. 8, a shooting occurred at the intersection of Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. The body of Keamon Hightower was discovered lying in the road a little after noon...
thebamabuzz.com
NEW AUBURN THRIFT STORE: Thrifty Lizard, plus their upcoming “bin store” event
If you like a good bargain, you probably know all about Auburn’s many thrift stores. We’re here to highlight Auburn’s newest thrift store, Thrifty Lizard. Keep reading to learn about this thrift-meets-retail store, plus their upcoming take on “bin stores.”. What will you find at Thrifty...
UPDATE: 14-year-old in custody following armed robbery on Floyd Road
UPDATE 11/11/2022 : Columbus Police say they spotted a 14-year-old suspect near Ridgeview Road shortly after the robbery and took him into custody. Police were able to recover money taken in the robbery as well as a firearm. UPDATE 11/10/2022 4:42 p.m.: The Columbus Police Department says the initial incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. […]
fox5atlanta.com
Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery. Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle. Inside the bag, they said they...
