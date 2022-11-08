ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Suspect arrested in Dollar General robberies

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man for the robberies of two Dollar Generals on Castle Hayne Road and Long Ridge Way. Kenneth Andrew Norville was arrested early Saturday morning, November 12. He is charged with three kidnapping charges and two robbery with a dangerous weapon charges.
WILMINGTON, NC
whqr.org

Police and school officials try to quell rumors of 'multiple' missing Black men, students

Over the last week, a series of social media posts have suggested that a number — in some cases four, in others, eight — Black or other minority individuals had gone missing. Many posts suggested they were from the queer community, as well as suggesting they had all gone missing from the same area. Other posts suggested the missing people were all young, possibly all students.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent armed robbery. Per the report, deputies responded to the Dollar General at 2523 Castle Hayne Road following an apparent armed robbery. Authorities stated that at 8:47 p.m., the suspect entered the store and approached the counter.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl. Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson. Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington Police Department responds to ‘false information’ on social media concerning missing persons

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has released a statement concerning recent social media posts about missing people. Per WPD’s Facebook, the department stated that it had been made aware of posts “referencing eight missing African-American males.” In response, they say that this is “false information.”
WILMINGTON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Juvenile dead after police-involved shooting in Jacksonville

The State Bureau of Investigation a teenage boy was killed in in an officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville after a police chase on Tuesday. Chief Mike Yaniero said officers saw a car passing other vehicles in the center turn lane on Western Boulevard before the driver made a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wilmington man sentenced to 11.8 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington resident Jonathan Dwight Southers, 54, entered an Alford guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in New Hanover County Superior Court on Wednesday and will serve up to 11.8 years in prison. Southers was arrested for the death of Yolanda Bentley at Hanover Landing Apartments on...
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Jacksonville police reported officers saw a vehicle passing other vehicles in the center turn lane just before 5 p.m. Officers then saw the vehicle make a u-turn in front of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Onslow County man killed in motorcycle crash

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says a man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Ramsey Road in Onslow County. Officials say Gregory Hutcherson was traveling southbound on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle when he crossed the center line sending both the bike and him into a ditch alongside the road.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts. If...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

City of Wilmington to consider improvements to Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington City Council will consider funding several updates to Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park. The recommended improvements will cost $79,790 through reimbursement funds from Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. The improvements would include:. Design and construction of Sanitrax portable restrooms that connect directly to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office adds new prosecutor role for violent gang cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office is adding a new position to help charge and convict violent gang members. The new prosecutor role to specifically handle gang-violence cases is being added after New Hanover County Commissioners approved a $117,000 grant for the DA’s office to add the position.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

