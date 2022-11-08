ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schley County, GA

High School Football PRO

Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Peach County High School on November 12, 2022, 16:30:00.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Phenix City, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Phenix City, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Carver-Montgomery High School basketball team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
PHENIX CITY, AL
41nbc.com

Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Uptown Columbus to host annual food truck festival this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th annual Food Truck Festival. On November 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” with more than 25 gourmet food trucks lining the street.
COLUMBUS, GA
The Albany Herald

Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
CAIRO, GA
WTVM

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
COLUMBUS, GA
WJCL

Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared

Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Critically missing 86 year old located safely

UPDATE 11/10/2022 10:05 p.m.: Bass has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman. Ruby Odom Bass, 86, was last seen on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m. in the Parkwood Drive area. Police […]
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police: Shooting investigation underway on Brighton Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brighton Road, police say. There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we […]
COLUMBUS, GA

