Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Valley, November 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Crisp County High School football team will have a game with Peach County High School on November 12, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Phenix City, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Carver-Montgomery High School basketball team will have a game with Central-Phenix City High School on November 10, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
WTVM
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
Columbus Civic Center to host Thanksgiving food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — In partnership with Feeding the Valley, the Columbus Civic Center will hold its third annual Thanksgiving food drive on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Columbus Civic Center’s Marketing Manager Kanise Wiggins says the drive starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Food distribution will be in […]
UPDATE: Sumter County Schools to close on Nov. 11 due to inclement weather
UPDATE 11/10/2022 5:51 p.m.: All Sumter County Schools will close on Friday, Nov. 11 as Nicole continues to pass through our area. Superintendent Walter Knighton says this includes all after-school activities as well. School will resume normally on Monday, Nov. 14. GEORGIA (WRBL) — As Nicole continues to bring weather aware conditions, Sumter County Schools […]
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11. A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day. To find out more on what’s happening in your area, visit WRBL’s local news page.
WTVM
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
41nbc.com
Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus to host annual food truck festival this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th annual Food Truck Festival. On November 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” with more than 25 gourmet food trucks lining the street.
Muscogee County announces early in-person voting dates, site for Georgia U.S. Senate runoff
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — We are less than four weeks from the crucial Georgia U.S. Senate runoff. The Muscogee County Elections and Registrations Office is looking forward – and backward. The local elections office still has to audit and certify Tuesday’s results, but with the clock ticking on the December 6th runoff, preparations are in […]
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
wrbl.com
Traffic Alert: Crash leads to Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A crash involving a commercial vehicle has led to a lane closure on Interstate 85, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened near the 44 mile marker in Macon County at around 5:01 a.m. on Nov. 11. ALEA says one southbound lane...
WTVM
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared
Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Albany Police Department, Harmony Owens was last seen Tuesday on Don Cutler Sr. Drive. What's cancelled, rescheduled in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Tropical Storm Nicole?. Harmony is described as 5 feet 3...
UPDATE: Critically missing 86 year old located safely
UPDATE 11/10/2022 10:05 p.m.: Bass has been located safely, according to the Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing elderly woman. Ruby Odom Bass, 86, was last seen on Nov. 10 at around 2 p.m. in the Parkwood Drive area. Police […]
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
Dougherty County voters overwhelmingly approve SPLOST extension
ALBANY — Voters helped a six-year extension of a 1% sales tax sail to approval on Tuesday in one of only two races decided wholly by Dougherty County voters, the other being the state House District 153 race won by Democrat David Sampson. On the special-purpose local-option sales tax...
Columbus police: Shooting investigation underway on Brighton Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brighton Road, police say. There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we […]
Comments / 0