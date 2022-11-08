Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Telework While Traveling: Top Tips for Digital Road Warriors
Zoom fatigue can create a sense of diminished well-being. Packing tech-savvy and smart can lessen anxiety and maximize productivity. Internet connection is key, but so are issues regarding mindset and space. As we have all become increasingly tech-savvy, there is an increasing array of tips and tricks to work smarter...
Confident Kids Come From Parents Who Do These 5 Things
From the moment a baby is born, they start learning. They learn how to cry, eat, sleep, poop. They start to walk and grasp their hands, and, as they become little capable children who can build blocks and read short words and go on the real potty, they start to become confident beings. But that sense of confidence needs to be fostered as little kids become big kids and encounter more complex challenges. So how do parents make sure their kids have a healthy sense of confidence?
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Self-Invalidation
A team of researchers created a measure of how people self-invalidate based on their feelings. Emotional self-invalidation is unfavorably viewing emotions and consequently seeing oneself with less self-respect. Emotional self-invalidation can happen when a person sees themselves as feeling an undue level of emotion or not enough emotion. The researchers...
How to practice mindfulness meditation to reduce anxiety, improve focus, and unlock creativity
Mindfulness meditation focuses your attention on the present moment and your current feelings. Benefits of mindfulness mediation include reduced stress, better focus, and improved well-being. To practice mindfulness meditation, focus on your breath and what you feel without judgment. People are often caught up thinking about the past or future,...
psychologytoday.com
How We Eat May Be Determined by Our Early Life Experiences
There is a wide range of “unhealthy” eating behaviors, and some share features found in diagnosable eating disorders. Ambiguity in recognizing unhealthy eating patterns can result in missed treatment and self-improvement opportunities. An unbalanced relationship towards food can stem from a neurobiological source. While eating is an important...
Woonsocket Call
A 4-step Guide to helping your child understand and deal with his or her emotions
Before parents or caregivers start jumping right in to help their kids deal with their emotions, it’s important to remember one critical fact: Children feel and express emotions differently. Even among siblings or close friends attending Potomac elementary school, it’s possible that two children feel and react differently to the same situation – for instance, how they feel having to share toys, or not getting to sit in their favorite seat.
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?
Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
psychologytoday.com
Big Data and Dear Life
Big data can aid important life decisions. Beware of data from heterogeneous populations. Randomness, strategically deployed, can bring happiness. I am superior, sir, in many ways, but I would gladly give it up to be human. – Lt. Cmdr. Data. Big data have – or ‘has’ – become big...
News-Medical.net
Infant-directed singing improves infants’ social visual behavior according to new research
In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, researchers assessed the impact of infant-directed singing on the social visual behavior of the infant. Background. When children are young, caretakers sing to them to calm, appease and engage them. This is how music begins...
Comments / 0